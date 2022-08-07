Premier League: Conte delights at Tottenham's impressive display against Southampton

Antonio Conte was delighted with Tottenham’s performance during their opening-day 4-1 win over Southampton.

Spurs got their Premier League season off to the perfect start, thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Dejan Kulusevski, with an own goal from Mohammed Salisu rounding off the scoring.

“We won three important points, but the most important thing is the way we got three points,” Conte said.

“Really good football, with the ball, without the ball, with important pressure and also the way we decided to win the ball when we lost the ball.”

