Premier League confirm Arsenal 18yo joining Leicester City

Arsenal youth midfielder Bless Akolbire has seemingly completed a transfer to Leicester City, with the Premier League confirming the switch before either club did so.

Photo via Akolbire on Instagram

Though neither club have announced it, Bless Akolbire appears to have completed a transfer from Arsenal to Leicester City.

The Premier League confirmed both club’s squad lists on Friday, and Akolbire is listed with Leicester’s u21 players rather than Arsenal’s.

Akolbire had sparked rumours of a potential switch to Leicester when he played for their u18s on a trial basis in a match against Tottenham Hotspur in November.

But the midfielder did return to the Gunners after that, playing for the Arsenal u18s against West Ham as a substitute in January.

Akolbire was back starting for Leicester in their game against Reading on February 1st. Rather than another trial, it appears that was the first game of his permanent spell with the club.

Until Arsenal or Leicester formally announce the move, we can’t say for sure. But if Arsenal have given up the chance to officially register Akolbire in favour of Leicester doing so, that’s effectively confirmation on its own.

Akolbire had made 19 appearances for the Arsenal u18s since his debut at that level in 2022. He now looks set to continue his development a little further north.