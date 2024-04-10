Premier League clubs reconvene for fresh talks over spending rules

Premier League clubs are expected to hold further talks on proposed changes to the Profitability and Sustainability Rules [PSR] on Thursday.

After Everton’s second points deduction ignited further controversy this week, PSR reform is expected to be the main topic on the agenda at the shareholders’ meeting in London.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been docked points this season for breaching financial controls, with the two clubs appealing against the sanctions.

With the Premier League facing the nightmare scenario of Everton’s second appeal not being resolved until the season has finished, fast-tracking the process is regarded as crucial.

Everton had an initial 10-point sanction reduced to six and were docked a further two points on Monday – which takes this season’s total to eight points – and will go into the summer with the threat of another penalty after unresolved issues were confirmed in the club’s latest disciplinary hearing.

Despite the league coming under scrutiny for the points deductions, and how they are decided, the current form of punishment is expected to remain as it is viewed as the ultimate deterrent to overspending.

Independent three-person commissions are put together to judge each separate case, before delivering the verdict.

Further PSR cases are looming later this year. Champions Manchester City have been charged over 115 breaches, while Leicester City have also been referred to a commission over their spending as a Premier League club.

There is not expected to be a vote at Thursday’s meeting, but it is believed that rule changes will be made before the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Clubs will convene for the annual general meeting in June and any rule alterations will need to be implemented by then.

At last year’s meeting the 20 clubs, including those three newly-promoted, decided that any PSR breaches had to be concluded within the same season of the relevant accounts being submitted.

Talks on the proposed ‘New Deal’ between the Premier League and Football League are thought to be on hold.

The Premier League said after the last meeting in March that it was committed to “prioritise the swift development and implementation of a new league-wide financial system”.