Premier League clubs clash with FA over Brexit player signing system

Tom Morgan
·2 min read
Premier League clubs clash with FA as they look to shake up post-Brexit player signing system - Simon Stacpoole/Offside
Premier League clubs are facing a renewed battle with the Football Association over the system for signing foreign players since Brexit.

Top tier executives believe they are paying higher prices due to the points-based Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) rules.

The FA, however, appears likely to want quality control protections to remain in place to help protect the pipeline of homegrown players who could become future England players.

With so-called ‘New Deal for Football’ proposals on the agenda at a league shareholder meeting, the issue could be raised by the clubs on Tuesday morning.

The current system has been in place since Dec 2020, when the Premier League finally announced in a statement that it had reached terms with the EFL and FA.

The new agreed system is broadly based on a score given for the national team the player represents, the quality of the selling club and the league they are in.

The FA initially had an 18 point plan which it believed protected the England team's interests, while the Premier League's list was nine, enabling clubs almost complete freedom for signing from established leagues.

The league had failed in an attempt to get under-21 players exempt from the restrictions, but secured an "exceptions panel" for an independent body to make a judgement call on young players who score between 12 and 14 points.

Those who featured at top-level academies will also be granted extra points. In the Premier League, the number of overseas Under-21 players a club can sign was limited to three in the January transfer window and six per season.

In response to complaints from clubs that player prices have been increased as a result, the FA’s argument is that it has relaxed the points system for players outside the EU, such as those from Brazil and Argentina.

At the meeting, clubs will also discuss a controversial £30m-a-year deal to sell digital tokens to fans after talks with a rival provider collapsed. A multi-year contract with Sorare, a Paris-based start-up, could be formally agreed.

The deal replaces an agreement with ConsenSys that was on the verge of being signed earlier this year.

