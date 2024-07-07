Premier League clubs on alert as defender’s Saudi move stalls

Premier League clubs have been placed on alert with Arthur Theate’s transfer to Al-Itthad on the verge of collapse.

The centre-back has been on the radar of English clubs but Premier League suitors looked set to miss out on Theate, who had agreed a deal to move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Belgium international’s proposed move is on the verge of collapse due to ‘internal complications’ at the Saudi side.

Theate had undergone a medical in Paris ahead of his transfer to the Middle East but the future of the Rennes defender is now up in the air. Premier League clubs could capitalise on the situation with the 24-year-old having impressed across two seasons in Ligue 1.

West Ham were heavily-linked with the defender before completing the £40m transfer of Max Kilan from Wolves. The fee involved in Theate’s proposed move to Al-Itthad was €18m (£15.2m).

A natural left-footer who can also operate at left back, Theate ranks in the 94th percentile of defenders across Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carries and in the 93rd percentile for progressive passes per 90 across the last 12 months.

