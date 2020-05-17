Premier League clubs to give go ahead to Project Restart with five-week plan for resumption on June 19

Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates - REUTERS

Premier League clubs are on Monday expected to give the go-ahead to the crucial first stage of Project Restart, with players returning to training on Tuesday as part of a five-week plan for the competition to resume on June 19.

In what could be a defining week for the Premier League, another vote may be held as early as Friday on whether neutral venues will be used and what the clubs want to do if the season has to be curtailed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Friday’s date is not set – it depends on what happens on Monday – but there is a desire to accelerate the decisions being made to try to save the season, especially now the German Bundesliga has restarted.

There is hope that the immediate concerns of Watford and Chelsea, who are fourth from bottom and fourth from top respectively and therefore have most to lose should the season continue, have been appeased.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has joined his captain Troy Deeney in raising health concerns over playing football during the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian has also spoken about safety fears. At least 14 of the 20 clubs need to vote in favour of the return to training protocols and it is hoped the consensus will be far greater.

But even if all the remaining 92 games are played, the broadcasters, including Sky Sports and BT Sport, are due a rebate of £330 million, which has caused consternation among the clubs, with the Premier League to be asked to justify that figure during Monday’s video-conference. Depending on how many games are completed, there is a sliding scale on the rebate up to a maximum of £762 million if the season is abandoned.

Even if it goes ahead, some clubs are claiming they are facing financial disaster, especially as there will be no fans in the stadiums until at least January and a fear that scheduled broadcast payments for next season may be delayed.

Story continues

Telegraph Sport understands the current timetable has shifted the restart date from June 12 to June 19 with the following time frame:

A vote on Monday to approve Phase One “return-to-training protocols”, with social distancing and no contact, and with players then returning on Tuesday having undergone testing on Sunday and Monday.

This would allow five weeks to get ready for matches with Phase One lasting up to 14 days before Phase Two, when players return to contact training for up to 21 days. After that, if all has gone well, matches can resume. “June 19 is feasible as long as there are no more delays,” one senior source said.

Crucially, Phase Two protocols are expected to be circulated by the Government early this week, possibly even on Monday, before being debated by the Premier League at its next meeting.

The new time frame is partly in response to the arguments raised in a meeting last week by managers, who said they needed more time to prepare their players. Concerns were also raised by players, Deeney saying he was not “going to put my family at risk” and asking how football could return with social distancing in place.

However, Raheem Sterling has questioned whether even this new time frame is enough. Speaking in an interview with US women’s captain Megan Rapinoe on his YouTube channel, Sterling said the players needed “a full four to five weeks” of full training “especially if you’re going to go back into competition, when you’re literally paid to win. You do need to do that preparation – you can’t just go straight in”.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he planned to get his players back in training “early to the middle of the week” if the vote is passed. “Our job from the coaching side is to make sure we’re careful with the players,” he said.

“It will be a small-step progression from what they’ve been doing already … health and safety is the main thing, but we also have to think about the condition of the players in terms of injury and how we can try to move forward when we don’t really know the date of our next game.”

Getting agreement on Phase One is crucial otherwise the plan falls at the first hurdle but with the latest Government guidelines, through Public Health England, allowing for unlimited exercise and permitting people to travel then the opposition to it is set to fall away.

It is what happens next that will define whether the football season is finished with the Government circulating the Phase Two protocols, which, for football, will deal with the difficult issue of “contact training” and how that is handled. This may also be put to the vote at the next Premier League meeting when it is hoped how they will work will be fully explained by the medical experts. In theory, the Premier League could move quickly to Phase Two if the Government gives its approval of them.

According to senior sources, Phase Two protocols will “thoroughly cover” the issue of what happens if a player tests positive once they have returned to contact training. A broad outline is about explaining the nature of contact in football and managing it and mitigating it appropriately.

The Premier League will put forward the research carried out by experts at Aarhus University and the University of Southern Denmark which claims that top-level players are within an infectious distance of each other for an average of only 88 seconds during a match. It has been examined in England while there is a weight of other statistical evidence, based on GPS and tracking players, to back up the argument.

There is also the overarching approach taken by the Government that the risk of catching Covid-19 outdoors is very low, which is partly why it is supportive of the return of professional football.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, meanwhile, has confirmed plans to finish the season in August with the Champions League and Europa League finals. “As things look now, I’m sure that we can finish the European season and this means Uefa competition. I think the majority of leagues will finish the season,” Ceferin told Bein Sports.