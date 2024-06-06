What your Premier League club needs to do in this summer's transfer window

With the opening of the transfer window fast approaching, clubs will be well underway with their plans to improve their squads before the Premier League season rolls around again.

Telegraph Sport’s experts break down what each club needs to do this summer to enhance their chances.

Arsenal want to add another forward to their attacking options, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko a serious target. A left-sided defender is also on the agenda, with the club holding a long-term interest in Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato. With uncertainty over the future of Thomas Partey, a new midfielder could also be required. Arsenal’s financial firepower will depend, to an extent, on the amount of money they can generate for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah.

Ross Barkley will join Aston Villa in July - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The Champions League awaits for Aston Villa, but also a summer of shrewd trading as the club complies with tough PSR rules. Unai Emery will target a new right-back, two midfielders and a forward. The future of Douglas Luiz is uncertain. Ross Barkley will join in July when Villa activate his £5 million release clause at Luton Town.

With Lloyd Kelly running down his contract and in talks over a move to Newcastle, Andoni Iraola will be in the market for a left-sided defender. The ex-Bournemouth captain played at left-back and centre-back during his five years at the Vitality Stadium. A back-up goalkeeper is also needed with New Zealander Alex Paulsen arriving from Wellington Phoenix. Forwards Enes Unal and Luis Sinisterra have turned their loans into permanent deals. They could do with a central striker as they are solely reliant on Dominic Solanke.

Brentford

Brentford have already committed around £30 million on the signing of Igor Thiago, a striker, from Club Bruges. He will join the club in July and is regarded as the replacement for Ivan Toney, who is expected to leave this summer. Brentford have long been trying to find a high-class winger to add to their frontline, without much luck. Could this be the window in which they finally land a top target in that position?

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have finalised a £16 million move for Ibrahim Osman - Getty Images/Lars Ronbog

Brighton completed their first big deal of the window in February, when they finalised a £16 million move for Nordsjalland winger Ibrahim Osman. He will join the club this summer. Central midfield is an area in which they are short of options and they have previously shown interest in Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. A more pressing priority is finding a new manager, following Roberto de Zerbi’s departure.

The amount of incoming business Chelsea do is likely to depend on how successful they are in selling players. Defender Tosin Adarabioyo is already joining on a free transfer from Fulham and Chelsea would like to add at least one more forward to their squad. Chelsea are among the teams chasing RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko and retain an interest in Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace

Much will depend on the futures of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. How many of those three will leave and how much will the club generate in transfer fees? Guehi is certainly expected to depart and Palace are close to signing Real Betis defender Chadi Riad for £14 million. They have been strongly linked with a move for Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer.

Everton will be desperate to hold on to Jarrad Branthwaite (centre) - Getty Images/James Gill

The smart money is that Sean Dyche would be delighted if young Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana shone at Euro 2024, allowing Everton to pretend he is not for sale while secretly encouraging significant bids. Dyche would then need a replacement centre-midfielder, although Andre Gomes’ departure means he needs one anyway. Everton will be genuinely desperate to resist efforts to take Jarrad Branthwaite from Goodison. If he goes, a replacement centre-back will be top of the agenda. Dyche has also had to rely too much on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He caught fire at the end of the season, but more attackers are needed given Arnault Danjuma left at the end of his loan spell. Most of all, Everton need stable and wealthy new owners.

Fulham

Marco Silva is keen to boost his attacking options this summer and Fulham are interested in signing Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, amid uncertainty over the future of Willian. Fulham may look to strengthen at centre-back following the departure of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free contract (he is close to joining Chelsea). Can Fulham continue to keep hold of Joao Palhinha? He is of interest to other Premier League clubs.

Ipswich

Ipswich have secured their most important signing with Kieran McKenna’s new contract. First port of call is looking at whether the loans from their Championship promotion campaign can return to Portman Road. Chelsea midfielder Omari Hutchinson is ready for the Premier League, Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore suits the way McKenna plays and Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton is an exciting prospect. They want a goalkeeper to back up Vaclav Hladky and would look for shrewd Premier League loans or permanent deals for those wanting regular football, like Eddie Nketiah.

Leicester City

Leicester are walking into the unknown after returning to the Premier League, with a potentially hefty points deduction likely. Signings will be restricted and Leicester will look to raise money before June 30 by selling players to avoid future financial breaches. Jamie Vardy will sign a new contract in a major boost for the new head coach.

Liverpool

Will Liverpool be waving goodbye to Mohamed Salah this summer? - Reuters/Phil Noble

If Saudi Arabia’s fixation with packing their league with Liverpool legends continues, Arne Slot’s needs in mid-June may seem radically different by late July/ early August. For the time-being, the balance of the squad requires only a few additions. Although Wataru Endo performed admirably at times during the season, Liverpool do not possess a defensive midfielder of Rodri and Declan Rice’s class. An upgraded back-up left back would be useful, too, and Joel Matip’s summer exit will surely guarantee centre-backs are being heavily scouted – if not for summer 2024, certainly for 2025. Virgil van Dijk can’t carry the back four forever.

The Premier League champions hardly need a revamp after another title in the Pep Guardiola era. Their arrivals will be determined by which players leave City this summer. There was an interest in Lucas Paqueta but that is over after his FA charge for betting offences. Pedro Neto is another they have looked at but these are replacements if Bernardo Silva goes. Similarly Bruno Guimaraes is on their radar should Kevin de Bruyne get tempted by the Saudi Pro League. Ederson is also wanted in the Middle East, and would need to be replaced with a strong No 1.

The departure of Raphael Varane at Manchester United means they are in the market for a centre-back. They want a Premier League-experienced striker to provide competition and support for Rasmus Hojlund up front, and should Casemiro depart they will look at a central midfielder. Left-back cover is needed for Luke Shaw, likely a young one. Diogo Dalot’s fine season has eased the pressure on finding a right-back. They will be limited by profit-and-sustainability rules.

Newcastle are prioritising the signing of a right winger and a goalkeeper but manager Eddie Howe also wants a right-sided centre-back and a new centre forward if Callum Wilson leaves. A midfielder is also a possibility if Sean Longstaff is sold.

Murillo is a target for a number of clubs across England and Europe - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Forest are keen to continue lowering the average age of the squad and will look to repeat signings such as Murillo, Danilo and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Murillo is a target for a number of clubs across England and Europe, but Forest will demand at least £60 million. Forest will look to sign a new goalkeeper, creative midfielder, right-back and forward.

Southampton

A lack of goals was Southampton’s big problem when they were relegated in 2023 and the jury is very much still out on whether Adam Armstrong, their play-off final hero, can transfer his prolific Championship record to the top flight. He deserves his chance but added quality will be required in attack. Adam Lallana has also been in talks about returning to the club at which he started his career and helped win two promotions.

Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he wants to make major changes to his Spurs squad, but it may take more than the summer transfer window. A forward, a midfielder and a defender are the priorities for this summer. Conor Gallagher remains a target, but he is being tracked by a number of clubs, while Eberechi Eze is also being looked at.

Julen Lopetegui is keen to make signings across the squad, with West Ham expecting a busy summer. The plan is to transition towards a more progressive style of play and they will need players capable of doing that. Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme is on their radar, while they also want a new forward, midfielder, centre-back and right-back. The future of Lucas Paqueta remains uncertain after he was charged by the FA with spot-fixing – West Ham had expected to receive £85 million for him this summer. There could be interest from elsewhere in Mohammed Kudus.

Gary O’Neil will prioritise a new No 9 this summer after missing out in previous windows. Finances will be tight and though there is no pressure to raise cash, Wolves could look to make one major sale to bring in finance. Pedro Neto is admired by Manchester City and Newcastle, and Wolves will demand £60 million despite his injury problems last season.