Premier League Christmas report card: YOUR team graded so far

(Left to right) Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nuno Espiritio Santo and Unai Emery

Christmas is done and the new year is upon us, which means that we are half through the season already.

With every team in the middle of a gruelling run of festive fixtures, now seems like the perfect time to take stock and assess what state every Premier League team is in.

Do we finally have a proper title race on our hands? Are the promoted clubs holding their weight? Who do we expect to be the ‘best of the rest’ come May?

Here is Yahoo Sport UK’s report card ahead of the 2018/2019 festive period.

Arsenal – A-

The opening defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City seem a long time ago now. Gone are the early season jitters to be replaced by a team that is already looking better than the dying embers of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Under Unai Emery, the Gunners seem more passionate for the badge than previous sides, and no fan will forget their 4-2 derby win over Tottenham in a hurry. Defensively there are still some issues but Arsenal remain well in the hunt for a Champions League berth, and that will have been the pre-season goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have helped fire Arsenal to the cusp of the Champions League places

Bournemouth – B-

A brilliant start to the season – the Cherries won six and only lost twice in their opening 10 matches – has given way to a concerning run of form. Since their 3-0 win at Fulham in late October, Eddie Howe’s men have only picked up six points from a possible 27.

Bournemouth did play four of this season’s top six in that spell, but of more concern will be the damaging defeats to Newcastle and Wolves as well as the capitulations against Liverpool and Tottenham.

Brighton and Hove Albion – B

The Seagulls are flying under the radar with Chris Hughton’s men in the heady heights of 13th.

That they’re there with a minimum of fuss speaks volumes about how Hughton has gone about his business quietly and efficiently. Their away form still needs to improve but they’re 10 points clear of the drop zone and that will be the goal again this campaign.

Burnley – F

Four defeats from their opening five games could easily be put down to the Clarets’ injury record and early season Europa League qualifiers. However, the expected upturn in results has failed to eventuate for Sean Dyche and co.

A mini-revival has been followed by just one win and a draw in their last 11 games. But of more concern for the management will be that their inconsistency and usual defensive solidarity seems to have deserted them. Dyche has his work cut out if Burnley are to avoid relegation.

Neil Warnock has guided Cardiff out of the danger zone

Cardiff – B-

Hands up if you had Cardiff out of the relegation zone at the halfway point? Not this writer.

The Bluebirds are not out of the woods yet, not by a long way, but on the league’s smallest budget and with a squad bereft of Premier League experience, Neil Warnock deserves immense credit for giving the Welsh club a fighting chance.

Chelsea – B+

After a rollicking start, it appeared that Chelsea were suffering from some speed wobbles after being held by Everton and losing to Spurs and Wolves.

However, new manager Maurizio Sarri got the Blues back on track with a statement win over Manchester City and he followed it up with a tough win away at Brighton.

There are still question marks over the squad – especially the midfield and strikers – and consistency remains an issue, but the Blues will still be confident of making the top four.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard scores his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Crystal Palace – B

It had been shaping up another season of treading water for Roy Hodgson’s men, but their recent good form – including that statement win over Manchester City – have propelled Palace out of immediate danger.

Hodgson will hope that win will lift the gloom surrounding Selhurst Park but he will know the Eagles aren’t out of danger until they sort out their inconsistent form and over-reliance on Wilfried Zaha.

Everton – B

After a big-spending summer and a rocky start to the season, there are signs Marco Silva is settling into his work at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have hit the buffers somewhat recently with a tough run of fixtures, but the team’s performances are vastly improved on the previous two seasons which has filled fans with optimism. Most pleasing for Silva may well be how well Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes have combined together this season.

Slavisa Jokanovic was the first manager to be sacked in the Premier League this season

Fulham – F

Whatever Fulham fans were expecting at this point of the season, it probably wouldn’t have been this. Second bottom on the table, the worst defence in the league, their manager sacked, and just two wins all season.

It is a far cry from the optimism at the beginning of the season after spending £100 million. It’s not all bad – they’re still in touch of safety – but Claudio Ranieri needs to start picking up results and fast.

Huddersfield Town – E

Another team treading water this season, and David Wagner’s team will do well to avoid the drop again this time around.

After just three points from their opening 10 games things looked grim for the Terriers; seven points against Brighton, West Ham and Wolves, appeared to have righted the ship but six defeats in a row have sent them plunging to last place. The league’s lowest scorers need to find some bite, and quickly if they are to avoid being cut adrift.

Their next three matches, against Fulham, Burnley and Cardiff could well decide their season even though January won’t be over.

Leicester City – B+

Leicester have been consistently inconsistent. After four wins and five defeats in their opening nine, they then drew four of their next six. Despite that Claude Puel’s job never seemed quite secure and there were even rumours before Christmas that the Frenchman was to be shown the door.

However, back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Man City made a mockery of those claims, re-invigorated the Foxes’ season and bought Puel some valuable breathing space.

Soccer Football – Carabao Cup Quarter-Final – Leicester City v Manchester City – King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain – December 18, 2018 Leicester City manager Claude Puel and Danny Simpson react after the match REUTERS/Darren Staples EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Liverpool – A+

Top of the table and deservedly so, Reds fans are finally daring to dream that Jurgen Klopp can finally bring the title back to Anfield. The Reds are not the all-energy, ‘heavy metal’ side who could blow teams away from last season. Instead Jurgen Klopp has turned his side into the one with the meanest defence.

They’re no longer as entertaining but you can’t deny it hasn’t worked – they have conceded fewer goals than everyone else, and are the only unbeaten team. Also gone are the damaging dropped points against team they would be expected to beat – their only three draws all season have come against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola is feeling the pressure at Man City

Manchester City – A-

Somehow, Pep Guardiola’s side seemed even better than last season, with the best attack and second best defence in the league giving off an air of invincibility… Well, at least they did until a week ago.

Back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester followed a loss against Chelsea have burst their bubble and sent them tumbling down to third in the table. Despite that, their title bid is far from over though; champion teams find a way to overcome blips to win the title and no team is more equipped to do that than this Manchester City side.

City will get a chance to show their mettle on January 3 when they take on Liverpool in a showdown which could go a long way to deciding the title, even at this early stage.

Manchester United – D

It’s tough to see what Jose Mourinho’s plan was this season. He didn’t have a settled startled XI, style of play, or chosen formation. The Red Devils’ form was stilted and there is no longer any fear factor at Old Trafford.

United seemed to have turned a corner after coming from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle but after a mini-revival, damaging results against Man City, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Arsenal and Liverpool followed.

Mourinho had seemingly had run-ins with most of the playing squad at Old Trafford and that ultimately lead to his downfall. Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought the optimism back to Old Trafford with a winning start to life in the hotseat but tougher challenges lie in wait for the Norwegian.

Can Solskjaer lead Manchester United back into the top four?

Newcastle United – B-

Things looked grim for the Toon Army in October. Mike Ashley and Rafa Benitez’s relationship seemed close to breaking point and Newcastle had just three points from their opening 10 games. Many pundits were predicting doom and gloom.

However three wins a row against Watford, Burnley and Bournemouth lifted Newcastle out of the danger zone and a steady run of form since then is gradually giving Benitez and his side some breathing space.

Southampton – C-

Things can only get better can’t they? One win in 14 – against Palace all the way back in week four – led to Mark Hughes being shown the door.

Life was gloomy on the south coast, but new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has come in and restored some optimism at St Mary’s. The win over Arsenal was a brilliant start, but now the hard work really begins for Hasenhuttl. Losing to West Ham has punctured that optimism on the south coast somewhat.

Hasenhuttl celebrates as Southampton recorded an important win over Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur – A+

Spurs haven’t entirely convinced this season as their stadium issues, no new signings and injury concerns forced them to grind out several results. Despite all that, after scoring 11 goals against Everton and Bournemouth they find themselves in second place.

While the focus has been on Liverpool and Man City, Spurs have won 15 of the their 19 games to snatch second place from Man City. Winning the title may ultimately be a step too far for Spurs but Mauricio Pochettino has galvanised his players into outshining their richer rivals.

Watford – B

Watford’s four wins to open the season certainly seems a long time ago now and it has taken them another 15 games to match that win tally.

The pressure was growing on Javi Gracia as Watford’s annual mid-season collapse seemed to kick off again. However seven points against Everton, Cardiff and West Ham appears to have stopped the rot and the Hornets are sitting pretty in 10th.

West Ham United – B

The outlook at the London Stadium is far better than it was at the beginning of the season, and results are continuing to improve under Manuel Pellegrini.

Rooted to the bottom for the first four weeks, the Hammers have gradually climbed up the table and are now in the top half thanks to a run of five wins from their past six games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – A

Wolves hit the ground running and were flying high after eight matches, even earning a famous point against Man City.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side then hit some turbulence and didn’t win in the next six, only earning a point against Arsenal in that time. However, a come-from-behind win over Chelsea re-started their campaign and began another three-match winning streak which propelled them back safely into mid table.



