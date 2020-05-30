Premier League braced for battle from bottom six over relegation

Brighton Tony Bloom - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The Premier League faces the most significant remaining challenge to Project Restart on Thursday, with relegation-threatened clubs expected to oppose the plan to implement a points-per-game calculation if the season is curtailed.

The bottom six clubs are unconvinced about the merits of relegation being decided on clubs’ average number of points per game should the Covid-19 pandemic force a second halt to games following the proposed restart date of June 17. On Saturday the Premier League returned no positive results for the first time, in the fourth round of testing, which examined 1,130 samples for coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Although there is no vote yet proposed for this Thursday on the question of curtailment, it is anticipated that the Premier League board will have to decide on an outcome by the time that the action resumes.

Premier League clubs have been advised that they would face serious legal challenges from the clubs in the Championship promotion positions should they be denied a place in the top flight.

There is no appetite for expanding the size of the league and the Football Association has made clear that it would veto any attempt to deny Championship clubs being promoted. Nevertheless only seven clubs are required to block the new rule being added to the Premier League’s regulations.

The Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, announced on Saturday that live sport would return from June 1. The Premier League says it has now devised the stage-three protocols with the Government that will pave the way for the resumption of games.

Top-flight clubs were left in no doubt by Dowden that in return for the Government allowing them to resume, the Premier League in particular would be expected to bail out less wealthy leagues that have been forced to abandon their seasons because of the financial hardships of playing games behind closed doors.

Story continues

Dowden said: “I set two challenges for football’s return. First, that a reasonable number of remaining Premier League games would be broadcast free to air and, second, that the financial benefits of returning would be shared throughout the entire football family.”

Among the games to be broadcast free to air will be the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, with Dowden saying he hopes this would discourage supporters from travelling to other people’s houses or to the match itself. The fixture is one of at least five that have been identified by Mark Roberts, Britain’s most senior football police officer, as matches which should be moved to neutral venues.

Discussions over the neutral-venues option are continuing between Roberts, local authorities and the Premier League. Dowden said clubs and supporters must obey the final decision taken by police on the matter.