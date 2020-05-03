Scrapping relegation may be only way to get all Premier League clubs on board with neutral venues

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko in action against Bournemouth - JOHN SIBLEY/Action Images

Scrapping relegation might be the only way to convince struggling Premier League clubs to play the remainder of the season at neutral venues, according to one leading club executive.

The Premier League outlined its controversial vision to resume matches at Friday’s shareholders’ meeting, but a major rift has already opened up over the idea of using only eight to 10 ­approved stadiums with no home ­advantage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brighton and Hove Albion, Watford, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Norwich City and, to a lesser extent, Aston Villa are all understood to be opposed to the plan, sparking concern that ­“Project Restart” is already doomed.

Discussions took place over the weekend about resuming matches, but lifting the threat of relegation, ­according to one executive, could at least convince the bottom three to fulfil their fixtures.

However, this idea has not been formally discussed and may simply provoke an even greater backlash among those clubs who are not in relegation danger, as well as broadcasters, whose rebate from an unfulfilled season could reach £762 million.

With Liverpool already virtually certain to win the Premier League, the effective removal of the relegation battle would also erase much of the remaining competitive drama.

Another club source said that “a big fight” was brewing between those clubs who are already safe from relegation and those struggling at the bottom, who have cited concerns over sporting integrity if they cannot play at home again.

The Premier League has not yet decided which neutral stadiums might stage the remaining 92 games, but an analysis by The Telegraph, based on a grading system that will be used by the Police and Sports Ground Safety Authority, suggests that the venues of West Ham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Brighton, Southampton, below, Arsenal, Leicester City and Villa are comparatively well suited.

Story continues

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Burnley FC at St Mary's Stadium - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Norwich could all also meet key criteria, but the home grounds of Liverpool, Everton, Watford, Burnley, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United appear unlikely to be used.

The key criteria for selection will include stadium location and the immediate exterior of the venue in the context of potential fan congregation. That means stadiums which are ­difficult to ring-fence or close to a city centre or housing are likely to be deemed impractical.

Older stadiums may also struggle with the internal social-distancing ­requirements if they are tightly packed in with narrow corridors and small changing rooms. The local coronavirus infection rates will also be considered, as will any previous disruption around the venue and the overall geographical spread.

There remains considerable concern about the practicalities of limiting ­ad-hoc fan gatherings and on Sunday the Football Safety Officers’ Association also expressed concern that it had not been consulted about possible risk.

The protocol for testing players for coronavirus, which would have to be passed by Public Health England, is also under increased scrutiny following three positive tests among players at FC Cologne.

Bundesliga clubs have resumed training and will await potential government approval on Wednesday for their plan to play matches this month, but Cologne have announced that the positive tests would mean quarantining their entire squad into an effective training camp.

Cologne's supporters wave their flags during the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FC Cologne v FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, western Germany - INA FASSBENDER/AFP

“The team, coaching and backroom staff will then come together for team training in a protected location,” read a statement.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13, but all clubs are theoretically committed to playing the 92 remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 season if and when safe to do so. The hope is to resume contact training on May 18 and then matches next month.

The next Premier League meeting was due on Thursday, but has been put back to Friday, pending the Government’s decision on potentially easing the lockdown. The meeting is likely to be moved again to next Monday if the Government waits until the weekend before issuing further guidance.

If there was no relegation from the Premier League, two or three teams could theoretically still be promoted from this year’s Championship to make a 22 or 23-team league next season.

Not all of the proposed eight-to-10 neutral venues are certain to be Premier League grounds, although the vast majority are expected to be.

Clubs have not yet been informed whether their stadium could be used, with Friday’s meeting essentially about the concept of neutral venues.

The Premier League is hoping to complete the remaining games before the end of July to minimise disruption next season, which may also have to be largely played behind closed doors.

A majority of 14 clubs is generally required to pass any new Premier League rule but, even if only the bottom six clubs opposed the idea, it is unclear what would happen if one simply refused to play. There will also be a series of other decisions, around testing protocols, social distancing, return to training and the timing of matches, that would still need to win sufficient agreement, not least from the players themselves, for Project Restart to come to fruition.