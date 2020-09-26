Premier League bosses call for support for smaller clubs as coronavirus bites

Premier League managers have come together to call for support to help lower-league clubs through the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans to reintroduce spectators to sports venues from October 1 have been paused by the Government following a rise in Covid-19 infections.

The English Football League has warned it faces a £200million collective loss if spectators cannot return in the 2020-21 season.

Talks between the Premier League and the EFL over a bailout continue, and it is understood there will be conditions within it about how any money is spent.

EFL chairman Rick Parry admits the league needs a financial rescue package soon, although the former Liverpool chief insists the onus is not only on the Premier League to bail out the lower tiers.

He told the Daily Mail: “It is going to be a long winter. We do need rescue packages, we have said it pretty consistently. We need them soon. That has to be resolved. But we are confident it will be.

“I’m not going to criticise the Premier League. We’re in constant dialogue with them and remain calm and confident we’ll get a solution but we are looking at alternatives.

“We’re not only talking to the Premier League, we have a number of different irons in the fire. We will have something, we absolutely will have something.

“Some (clubs) are going to be struggling by the end of October, a lot will get through to March because they’ve planned prudently.”

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the importance of protecting the football pyramid – but is also acutely aware of the impact having no fans in grounds for the coming months will have on top-flight clubs.

“The situation we are in and the virus and everything, it is so difficult to predict what is going to happen and now when the rate is going up and fans aren’t coming in, it is even worse for football and society in general,” Solskjaer said.

“So yes, I am worried for League One and League Two clubs, lower teams, of course we are – but all the Premier League teams are losing money.

“Hopefully we can get back and football will be normal and we won’t lose too many clubs.

“How can we do it? We need clubs locally. We have seen Bury, we have seen Macclesfield, Wigan, in trouble, so it’s not a nice situation to be in.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes a collective approach towards a positive resolution can be found.

