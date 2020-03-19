When will the Premier League be back amid coronavirus pandemic?

The Premier League is suspended due to the coronavirus: PA

The Premier League is suspended due to coronavirus with nine matches remaining for most teams.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table and on the brink of a first league title in 30 years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Bournemouth are inside the relegation zone on goal difference, with West Ham United and Watford narrowly outside.

Amid the pandemic, Uefa have cancelled Euro 2020, handing European leagues a bigger window in their bid to finish the campaigns before 30 June.

Here’s what we know about when England’s top tier will be back.

The Premier League is suspended due to the coronavirus (PA)

Read more

How to be productive if you have to work from home during coronavirus

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

The dirty truth about washing your hands

Should you be taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat coronavirus?

What are symptoms of coronavirus – and where has it spread?