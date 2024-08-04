Premier League 2024-25 preview No 1: Arsenal

Arsenal players pose for pictures before their pre-season game against Liverpool in Philadelphia. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 1st (NB: this is not necessarily Ed Aarons’ prediction but the average of our writers’ tips)

Last season’s position: 2nd

Prospects

The hangover from finishing as runners-up to Manchester City again has taken longer to clear this time after pushing Pep Guardiola’s side so hard in the Premier League. Despite a series of club records, including 35 wins in 52 matches, to end the season without a trophy was a bitter pill for Mikel Arteta and his players after defeats against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich in the space of four days proved terminal. But the new campaign brings fresh hope that a young yet experienced squad can finally get over the line. Arteta often speaks about the “fine margins” involved in winning trophies at the highest level and will hope his players can use their disappointment as motivation to win a first Premier League title since the Invincibles in 2004.

With the arrival of the supremely gifted Riccardo Calafiori set to augment last season’s stingiest Premier League defence, the foundations are in place. The Italy defender is expected to solve the issues at left-back but Arteta must also work out his best midfield combination after the success of the record signing, Declan Rice, in a more advanced role after Christmas, and is pursuing Mikel Merino to strengthen in that area. Kai Havertz’s impressive performances in the new year have quietened the clamour for Arsenal to sign a striker, although it remains to be seen whether they will reinforce in attack. A back-up for Bukayo Saka – who played almost 60 games for club and country last season – would also be a welcome addition for most supporters. Yet Arteta, having taken four points off City last season, knows his team have the ability to go one better.

The manager

To get away from it all, Arteta likes to spend afternoons meditating or reading books about decision-making, such as Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink. Plotting the downfall of his former mentor, Guardiola, must be exhausting given his meticulous approach, with Arteta said to wake at 5.30am every day “thinking about winning”. The former midfielder is loved by his players but is not afraid to be ruthless – fan favourite Emile Smith Rowe has been deemed surplus to requirements and has joined Fulham. Arteta is in his fifth full season since taking over from Unai Emery in 2019, and no one at Arsenal will be more determined to end City’s dominance.

Off-field picture

Arsenal’s owners have deep pockets, as they proved last summer by spending more than £200m on Rice, Havertz and Jurriën Timber. The value of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment went up by £2.3bn last year but plans to splash the cash again this summer have been stymied by profitability and sustainability rules given the large outlay 12 months ago. More signings are expected, even if fringe players Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah may be allowed to leave to balance the books. One of Arsenal’s key strengths in their revival under Arteta has been his strong relationship with the sporting director, Edu, and co-chair Josh Kroenke, who have played important roles in reshaping the squad.

Breakout star

Sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut wasn’t the ideal way for Timber to start his Arsenal career. But the Netherlands international is champing at the bit to make an impression and will feel like a new signing for Arteta if he can stay fit. Timber will provide competition in both full-back roles, central defence and even as a midfield pivot, such is his versatility. The 23-year-old is also capable of spectacular goals – as he proved in his first game back from injury for Arsenal’s Under 21s last season. Elsewhere, Arsenal fans will be hoping that academy stars such as Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand can make more of an impression after performing well on the pre-season tour to the US.

The A-lister

Martin Ødegaard has the looks to match his talent, even if Gabriel Martinelli placed above the captain in a recent poll to decide the most attractive players in the Premier League. Along with Saka, who remains the darling of most supporters having come through the club’s Hale End academy, Ødegaard has led by example on and off the pitch and showed great maturity when addressing the Emirates crowd after the final game of the season. With Norway not involved at Euro 2024, the 25-year-old has had a rest and will be intent on trying to take Arsenal to the next level.

What they did this summer

Rice revealed he spoke to Arteta during England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, although he acknowledged that his club manager had split loyalties. Rice and Saka must ensure the psychological impact of losing to Spain does not spill into the new season, although both will be aiming to take out their frustrations on Premier League defences when fit and firing again. Two of Arsenal’s Gabriels, Martinelli and Magalhães, were in action for Brazil in their disappointing Copa América campaign, which ended in a quarter-final penalty shootout defeat by Uruguay. Like Saka’s cathartic effort against Switzerland, Martinelli converted his spot-kick as Magalhães watched from the bench while another of Arsenal’s Gabriels, Jesus, was left out of the squad.