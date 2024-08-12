Premier League 2024-25 Matchday 1 schedule and fixtures

Manchester City's quest for a fifth straight Premier League title — and 19 other clubs' quests to unseat them as champions — begins this week.

The 2024-25 Premier League season will officially kick off on Friday in a match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford. It's the sole Premier League clash on Friday, and the first of 10 matches that play out through Monday, Aug. 19. Together, those matches comprise the first of 38 total matchdays to be played over the course of the season.

This year, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are making their returns to the Premier League following promotions from the EFL Championship. Leicester City's first match back in the top tier of English soccer is against Tottenham on Monday, rounding out the weekend of games.

Ipswich Town's promotion is also notable because it made the team the fifth ever to achieve back-to-back promotions. Two years ago, it was competing in EFL League One, the third tier of English soccer. The team's match against Liverpool on Saturday will be its first Premier League match since 2002.

Here's everything to know about the first week of Premier League matches this season:

Premier League schedule: Matchday 1 fixtures

All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 16

Manchester United vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 19

Leicester City vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

How to watch Premier League in 2024-25

Cable TV: NBC | USA Network

Streaming: Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

