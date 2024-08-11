Premier League 2024-25 fan previews, part two: Leicester to Wolves

Steve Cooper poses for photos with a fan ahead of the pre-season friendly between Leicester and Palermo. Photograph: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC/Getty Images

My first target is at least 12 points so Derby remain the worst team in history. In fact, I remember doing this feature a decade ago when we were last promoted. Then, I quipped that Leicester were here to stay … this time I think it might be a final farewell tour.

Key players/weak links Stephy Mavididi’s output last season was tremendous, and I’m quietly confident he’ll be able to make an impact this year too. Harry Winks was like a Rolls Royce in midfield last term but his young understudies Sammy Braybrooke and Will Alves are the really exciting prospects.

Cult hero Undoubtedly Abdul Fatawu, he’s got the flair, the pace and boundless rizz. If there’s one name you’ll hear bellowed around Filbert Way, it’s his.

We need to sign … I’ve checked out of the transfer window given our financial perils and perennial status as “Just Interested FC”. Realistically, we need a striker, left-back and crucially a creative midfielder as a minimum.

Happy with the new kit? I’m a big fan of Leicester wearing all-blue, I’m less a fan of new betting industry sponsorships …

We will finish 19th; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Liverpool 4 Man Utd; Bottom three 18 Wolves 19 Leicester 20 Forest; First manager sacked Steve Cooper

Liverpool

This is the first season for some time with a new boss in the dugout, so it’s felt a little different up to now, but come next Saturday it will be the same as ever – watching the Reds, believing we’ll win. We’ve had a good pre-season, not that the results mean too much, which has allowed some of the younger, not always regular, players to perform and I’m optimistic we’ll do well.

Key players/weak links Our senior star players like Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent should be key for us still, along with the younger ones who shone last year – Quansah and Bradley and the academy lads who played their part. We have a weak link in midfield – Stefan Bajcetic is back after more than a year out but we need someone else to lessen the pressure so he can be eased back in –and perhaps upfront too, to some extent. Maybe Jayden Danns will get some game time to build on last season.

Cult hero No doubt: Darwin Núñez.

We need to sign … A midfielder. Murmurings of Zubimendi have been growing but we’ve yet to sign anyone. There’s got to be a metronomic Fabinho-type player with the passing skills of Thiago somewhere.

Happy with the new kit? It’s OK. Apparently inspired by the 1984 European Cup-winning shirt, but instead of fine white pinstripes it has a yellow geo design spelling out You’ll Never Walk Alone. I only know that because I read it, there’s zero way you can actually make it out in the shirt.

We will finish 1st; Top four 1 Liverpool 2 Arsenal 3 Man City 4 Chelsea; Bottom three 18 Bournemouth 19 Ipswich 20 Nottingham Forest; First manager sacked Ange Postecoglou

Steph Jones

Manchester City

We are gearing up for potentially our last season with Pep Guardiola as manager. And with De Bruyne too. It’s hard not to feel both optimistic and nostalgic. That being said, hope is slowly growing that Pep might sign another extension. He’s looked surprisingly relaxed and re-energised during pre-season (“I want to see my players”). Ultimately though, whether he re-signs will depend on our hunger and performances in the first third of the season. I think Arsenal will mount a worryingly strong challenge this year, but I’m really looking forward to the season. We owe Real Madrid one.

Key players/weak links Rodri is our most important player. By a mile. If he goes down with a serious injury (and City don’t strengthen our defensive midfield options this summer), I think it’s very unlikely we will win the league. He is that important to us. I expect Haaland to revert closer to his first season levels, which could be decisive. Oscar Bobb will be a household name by the season’s finish.

Cult hero Scott Carson – all the players eulogise about him.

We need to sign … The gaping hole in our squad is a No 6/8 hybrid. Someone who can play instead of Rodri (and ideally alongside him too). Bruno Guimarães would’ve been perfect but that ship has sailed. We should’ve paid his £100m release clause. Adam Wharton would be a realistic alternative. I watch a lot of Palace and he’s incredible. I imagine most non-City supporters will be surprised I don’t think we need to replace Álvarez. But I’m confident we’ve got enough options in attack with Savinho coming in, Bobb’s emergence and McAtee returning from loan.

Happy with the new kit? The new home kit is great except for the trim on the neck/sleeves (cheers Noel), which ruins it. The third kit, which is a throwback to our 1999 promotion shirt, is outstanding though.

We will finish 1st; Top four 1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4 Spurs; Bottom three 18 Ipswich 19 Southampton 20 Leicester; First manager sacked Erik ten Hag

Manchester Utd

I was feeling optimistic then we started losing players again to injury. A lot will depend on how effective the likes of Rashford, Casemiro and Mount will be this season as they were poor and clearly playing below what was expected last season. There are continuing issues with our midfield, we persisted with a high press which left huge gaps in front of the defence. We still seem to have a bloated squad of average players that we can’t seem to shift but you feel that Ineos are planning for the future rather than looking for a quick fix.

Key players/weak links Mainoo had an excellent breakthrough season and established himself as first-choice. I expect great things from him again this season, but he needs someone alongside him. Amad demonstrated he has the ability and temperament to be a success and I expect Harry Amass to break in to the first team.

Cult hero Martínez. He plays like his life depends on it and imposes his physicality with his firm but fair tackles. Fans just love it.

We need to sign … We definitely need a midfielder but it looks like we don’t have the money to spend. I can’t see any marquee signings unless we unload a glut of fringe players.

Happy with the new kit? It’s a visual representation of the team’s current mediocrity – bland and uninspiring

We will finish 6th; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Liverpool 4 Chelsea; Bottom three 18 Forest 19 Southampton 20 Leicester; First manager sacked Steve Cooper

Shaun O’Donnell

Newcastle

With a new director of football and performance director in place, and the departure of co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, it feels like a summer of transition. That can be unsettling. And after being forced to sacrifice Geordie midfielder Elliot Anderson at the altar of PSR, the reality of being hamstrung by those rules is really starting to sink in. However, we’ve managed (thus far) to keep hold of our star performers, our squad has youth – and Eddie Howe – on its side, and we’d be desperately unlucky to suffer the same injury woes as last season. Europe should be within our grasp.

Key players/weak links Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Fabian Schär and Sven Botman are all A-listers: add talents such as Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes to the mix, and there’s no reason we shouldn’t be challenging for a Champions League place. Sandro Tonali should have made that list too, but we’ve only seen glimpses of his abilities. Looking to the future, the two Lewises – Hall and Miley – could well be playing in the next World Cup, if they continue to impress.

Cult hero Bruno Guimarães captained the side in pre-season and we’d love to see that again. The guy is wholehearted, immensely skilful and adored. His dad, who attends plenty of games, is a big hit with the fans too!

We need to sign … Marc Guèhi would be a real statement signing, but it’s up front where our real concerns lie: for three transfer windows, we have been desperate for another proven striker. Hopefully our new director of football, Paul Mitchell, will deliver. With Miguel Almirón past his best and Jacob Murphy inconsistent, a right-sided attacker is also a priority. But at least we now have five goal keepers …

Happy with the new kit? Yes, but at those prices we won’t be buying them. The new away shirt is tempting though … that 1980s NUFC badge is a nice touch!

We will finish 4th; Top four 1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4 Newcastle; Bottom three 18 Everton 19 Southampton 20 Ipswich; First manager sacked Enzo Maresca

David and Richard Holmes

Nottingham Forest

For Reds fans, the hope is that we can achieve some stability – no relegation battles, no letters to PGMOL, no financial shenanigans, and some sensible measures on and off the pitch. I do seem to recall asking for stability for the last x years though.

Key players/weak links Morgan Gibbs-White is still the man, but so far our transfer business seems to be aimed at adding more attacking prowess: a box-to-box midfielder in Elliott Anderson and Jota Silva out wide. At the back, both Nikola Milenkovic and Carlos Miguel add height and stature. The big question is whether we will see the true Ibrahim Sangaré this term?

Cult hero Aside from Gibbs-White, it has to be Murillo. Most of us expected him to move on over the summer, both as a big talent and a bankable asset, but he wants to continue to develop at the City Ground and we are delighted.

We need to sign … There will be more outs than ins now, I think. If erstwhile skipper Joe Worrall moves on, we may need another centre-half. We’ve also been linked with with another young winger, Wesley from Corinthians.

Happy with the new kit? It is really pleasing that we haven’t simply got another Adidas template (usually the same shirt as Aberdeen), and that the behemoth kit manufacturers have designed something that subtly captures our pride in our achievements.

We will finish Above 16th – upper mid-table would be a bonus; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Liverpool 4 Aston Villa; Bottom three 18 Southampton 19 Leicester 20 Ipswich; First manager sacked Sadly, it might be Stevie Cooper.

Rich Ferraro 1865: The Nottingham Forest Podcast

Southampton

A lot of our business so far has been keeping the loan-plugged team that won promotion together. Despite scoring 90-odd goals last season, I’m not currently sure where the goals are coming from this time around. With our defence having been porous against Championship attacks and Russell Martin quite reasonably trusting his methods having earned the players’ trust last season, we’re going to need to score plenty.

Key players/weak links Flynn Downes and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, two loanees last season who have been signed over the summer, provide the spine of the team, to the extent that any Downes absence saw us fall apart in a heap in the Championship. The weak link feels like it’s the goalkeeper at the moment: Alex McCarthy did a good job as a stand-in for the injured Gavin Bazunu in the run-in, but there was a reason he wasn’t even warming the bench for most of last season, and yet we’ve handed him a two-year contract as a reward.

Cult hero Of the current squad it’s a toss-up between the two loans-turned-perm signings, both immensely popular in the stands and in the dressing room.

We need to sign … Ideally another striker, given Adam Armstrong’s past Premier League record, and the “Loch Ness Drogba” Ross Stewart seems about as likely to be seen as the monster his nickname comes from. Some more quality in wide areas and a bit more strength in midfield wouldn’t go amiss either. Hopefully a keeper too, actually.

Happy with the new kit? Design is fine, if it feels a little bit Brentford with the slightly lighter red, but yet another dubious Asian-facing gambling/crypto sponsor isn’t a great look. Unfortunately that industry is the only one paying clubs of our size “good” money, so we hold our noses for another two years …

We will finish Head says 19th, heart says 16th; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Liverpool 4 Newcastle; Bottom three 18 Everton 19 Southampton 20 Ipswich; First manager sacked Enzo Maresca has gone from a seemingly loveless marriage at Leicester to what’s likely to be another one at Chelsea.

• Steve Grant @SteveGrant1983, Total Saints Podcast

Tottenham

I want to believe and for the first time in a long time we have a strategy. There’s still work to be done in this window, but having Ange and this extremely capable group of players has me hopeful. I want Tottenham to evolve to the next level and the foundations are strong for once. The board needs to back that strategy.

Key players/weak links Key is not playing Son as a No 9 and keeping both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven fit. And protecting Guglielmo Vicario at set pieces. And signing a winger to rotate with Brennan Johnson. And working out if Richarlison works.

Cult hero This status at Spurs is preserved for players that are not the most talented but have that bit of swagger or commitment. Perhaps Oliver Skipp. Cracks on with it, we know his limits and always gives 100%.

We need to sign … We need a midfielder/winger and cover at left-back. Eze would give us an extra dimension. An alternative No 8 for Ange would be nice too.

Happy with the new kit? You can’t really go wrong with white and slaps of blue. And kits truly become iconic because of the moments and players you associate with them. So it’s up to Ange’s boys to deliver on the pitch.

We will finish 3rd; Top four 1 Man City 2 Them Lot 3 Tottenham 4 Liverpool; Bottom three 18 Ipswich 19 Southampton 20 Leicester; First manager sacked Any one from the promoted sides.

• Spooky @Spooky23; patreon.com/SpookyInPurgatory; The Fighting Cock @LoveTheShirt

After a signing splurge we’re in danger of feeling optimistic. Füllkrug could become a cult no-nonsense striker to exorcise the ghosts of Haller and Scamacca. Summerville looks to be a really exciting prospect and an upgrade on Benrahma on the left and Max Kilman is a decent signing to plug our leaky defence. Moyes was underappreciated, but judging by Lopetegui’s record at Wolves and Sevilla, we’ve now got a classy head coach. The only worry is that after a similar spree under Pellegrini it all went very wrong.

Key players/weak links This being West Ham, our star player is facing a potential massive ban for alleged iffy yellow cards. If Lucas Paquetá escapes FA sanction than we can expect a decent season. Mo Kudus could excel in a more expansive set-up and other key players will be Bowen, Summerville, Álvarez and Kilman. Zouma’s fitness and Mavropanos’s unforced errors may still cause jitters at the back.

Cult hero Jarrod Bowen, who’s on fire and marrying Dani Dyer is well on his way to all round geezerhood.

We need to sign … It’s been a surprisingly proactive window. Credit to Tim Steidten for getting the deals done. It would be good business to finally get Aaron Wan-Bissaka in, but no complaints about the money spent. One thing the fans would like is concessions restored to all parts of the stadium.

Happy with the new kit? Not bad at all and I like the link to the classic shirts of the 1960s.

We will finish 7th; Top four 1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Newcastle 4 Liverpool; Bottom three 18 Bournemouth 19 Southampton 20 Leicester; First manager sacked Russell Martin

Pete May Author, Massive: The Miracle of Prague; hammersintheheart.blogspot.co.uk

Wolves

Cautiously optimistic but losing both Max Kilman and Pedro Neto in the same window is a blow, albeit for good money. On the plus side we’ve recruited the No 9 we desperately needed in Jorgen Strand Larsen and added some good young talent to other areas of the pitch. Rodrigo Gomes in particular looks a great find and could fill the gap left by Neto’s departure. The team has also looked sharp and motivated in pre-season, which is hopefully a sign of things to come.

Key players/weak links Matheus Cunha as proven himself a Premier League matchwinner and when he’s fit, we’re a different beast. I’d also highlight Mario Lemina for his quality, experience and leadership. With Kilman leaving and Craig Dawson now 34, I worry about the defence. Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera could step up, but I’d like to see Wolves recruit another more proven alternative.

Cult hero Matheus Cunha. An effervescent personality at the center of everything the club is doing. Cemented his status as a hero last season by scoring at the Hawthorns and celebrating with a gesture to claim the place now belongs to us. What a guy.

We need to sign … A senior centre-half and possibly another wide player to replace Neto are probably the only requirements. As it stands, Gary O’Neil has good options in most areas of the pitch, but the vultures will still be circling overhead so the club have to be ready to respond if another key player leaves.

Happy with the new kit? I like both the home and away kits, but I’m not buying either in protest over the season ticket price increases, which were unreasonable.

We will finish 10th; Top four 1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4 Aston Villa; Bottom three 18 Ipswich 19 Southampton 20 Leicester; First manager sacked Enzo Maresca