Premier League 2023-24 fixtures released: Key matches and full schedule for season

Premier League 2023/24: When are the fixtures for next season announced?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 season have been released, and there are some eye-catching games for the opening weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino’s first league game as Chelsea manager will be at home to Liverpool, while Vincent Kompany will face his former boss Pep Guardiola as Burnley host champions Manchester City on Friday night.

You can pick out your team’s fixtures in the full list here. These are some of the other key details.

What are the opening weekend fixtures?

Burnley vs Manchester City (Friday August 11, 8pm)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest (Saturday August 12, 12.30pm)

Bournemouth v West Ham United (Saturday, 3pm)

Brighton vs Luton Town (Saturday, 3pm)

Everton vs Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday August 13, 2pm)

Chelsea vs Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Manchester United vs Wolves (Monday August 14, 8pm)

When are the big local derbies?

Manchester United vs Manchester City (October 28)

Manchester City vs Manchester United (March 2)

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (September 23)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (April 27)

Liverpool vs Everton (October 21)

Everton vs Liverpool (March 16)

‘Big six’ in focus - Which games could decide the title?

By Sam Dean

Manchester City

A run of games against Arsenal, Brighton and then Manchester United in October appears tricky. A month later, City then play Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in consecutive matches. Their big games come in bursts. The run-in appears simple enough: their last four games are against Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham.

Arsenal

On paper, a relatively straightforward start to the season, with games against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham first up. Mikel Arteta’s side face a tricky autumn, though, when they meet Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the space of one month. Two of their last four games are against so-called ‘big six’ opponents, as Arsenal meet Spurs in late April and then travel to Manchester United in mid-May.

Manchester United

United will travel to north London twice in their first four games: they face Spurs away in mid-August before playing Arsenal away in early September. December looks complicated, as they come up against Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool in the space of four games.

Liverpool

An opening-day trip to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea represents a difficult start to the campaign, and they then travel to Newcastle United in their third match. Back-to-back matches against United and Arsenal during the busy December period could be difficult.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou’s first Premier League match will be away at Brentford, which is among the trickier opening-day fixtures that Spurs could have got. His first home game, meanwhile, will be against Manchester United. The spring could be make-or-break: from mid-April to early May, Spurs have a run of matches against Newcastle (A), City (H), Arsenal (H) and Liverpool (A).

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea career starts with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend. From there, his first few weeks look relatively straightforward. Things become tricky in November and December, though, when Chelsea have a run of fixtures against Spurs (A), City (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H) and United (A).

What are the Boxing Day fixtures?

Bournemouth vs Fulham

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Brentford vs Wolverhampton

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

What are the final day fixtures?

All fixtures 4pm kick-offs, Sunday May 19

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Newcastle United

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Luton Town vs Fulham

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

When are the TV selections made?

It is worth remembering that the fixtures and kick-off times are subject to significant change because 200 of the 380 games are chosen for television broadcast.

At the moment, only the opening weekend matches have been scheduled for broadcast. Last season, the TV picks for August and September were released on July 5. The fixtures for October followed on July 29.

Expect a similar time-frame for this year’s TV picks.

Is there a winter break this season?

The Premier League’s ‘winter break’ returns after last season’s World Cup-affected campaign.

This will last from the weekend of January 13 to January 30. On each weekend, there will be five Premier League fixtures, ensuring each team gets what is in effect a two-week break.

What are Premier League title odds?

Manchester City 8/15

Arsenal 9/1

Liverpool 17/2

Manchester United 11/1

Chelsea 16/1

Newcastle United 16/1

Odds correct as of June 15

Premier League fixtures in full

