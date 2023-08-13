Premier League 2023-24 fixtures: schedule and TV matches for opening weekend

Erling Haaland scored twice in Manchester City's opening Premier League game against Burnley - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The 2023-24 Premier League has begun and defending champions Manchester City got off to a fine start against newly-promoted Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s men ran out 3-0 winners away at Turf Moor with Erling Haaland scoring twice, both in the first half.

That opening-day match was followed by six results on Saturday - the most eye-catching of which was Newcastle’s 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa. Elsewhere, there were wins for Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Sunday sees Mauricio Pochettino’s first league game as Chelsea manager at home to Liverpool on Sunday. And Tottenham’s post-Harry Kane era gets under way with a match across London at Brentford.

There will be much attention paid to how much stoppage time is added on the opening weekend, with a new directive to discourage time-wasting already subject to a backlash from players and managers. It comes as part of a revamp of the rules in general.

Five of the ten fixtures on the opening weekend are being televised. See below for details.

You can pick out your team’s fixtures in the full list here.

What are the opening weekend fixtures?

When are the big local derbies?

Manchester United vs Manchester City (October 28)

Manchester City vs Manchester United (March 2)

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (September 23)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (April 27)

Liverpool vs Everton (October 21)

Everton vs Liverpool (March 16)

‘Big six’ in focus – which games could decide the title?

By Sam Dean

Manchester City

A run of games against Arsenal, Brighton and then Manchester United in October appears tricky. A month later, City then play Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in consecutive matches. Their big games come in bursts. The run-in appears simple enough: their last four games are against Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham.

Arsenal

On paper, a relatively straightforward start to the season, with games against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham first up. Mikel Arteta’s side face a tricky autumn, though, when they meet Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the space of one month. Two of their last four games are against so-called ‘big six’ opponents, as Arsenal meet Spurs in late April and then travel to Manchester United in mid-May.

Arsenal's three summer signings all started the Community Shield victory - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Manchester United

United will travel to north London twice in their first four games: they face Spurs away in mid-August before playing Arsenal away in early September. December looks complicated, as they come up against Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool in the space of four games.

Liverpool

An opening-day trip to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea represents a difficult start to the campaign, and they then travel to Newcastle United in their third match. Back-to-back matches against United and Arsenal during the busy December period could be difficult.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou’s first Premier League match will be away at Brentford, which is among the trickier opening-day fixtures that Spurs could have got. His first home game, meanwhile, will be against Manchester United. The spring could be make-or-break: from mid-April to early May, Spurs have a run of matches against Newcastle (A), City (H), Arsenal (H) and Liverpool (A).

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea career starts with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend. From there, his first few weeks look relatively straightforward. Things become tricky in November and December, though, when Chelsea have a run of fixtures against Spurs (A), City (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H) and United (A).

What are the Boxing Day fixtures?

Bournemouth vs Fulham

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Brentford vs Wolverhampton

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

What are the final day fixtures?

All fixtures 4pm kick-offs, Sunday May 19

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Newcastle United

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Luton Town vs Fulham

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Which Premier League games are on TV?

The TV selections have been made for matches up to and including the first weekend of October. Of these 33 games, seven are on TNT Sports, with the remainder on Sky Sports.

Manchester United will play on TV seven times; Newcastle six times; Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham five times; Brentford, Everton and Liverpool four times; Aston Villa, Brighton, Man City, Sheffield United, West Ham and Wolves three times; Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Luton, and Nottingham Forest twice; and Fulham only once.

Friday 11 August 2023

Burnley v Man City, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 12 August 2023

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm TNT Sport

Newcastle v Aston Villa, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 13 August 2023

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm Sky Sports

Chelsea v Liverpool, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 14 August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023

Tottenham Hotspur v Man Utd, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Man City v Newcastle, 8pm TNT Sport

Sunday 20 August 2023

Aston Villa v Everton, 2pm Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 21 August 2023

Crystal Palace v Arsenal, 8pm Sky Sports

Friday 25 August 2023

Chelsea v Luton, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 26 August 2023

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm TNT Sport

Brighton v West Ham, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 27 August 2023

Sheffield Utd v Man City, 2pm Sky Sports

Newcastle v Liverpool, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Friday 1 September 2023

Luton v West Ham, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023

Sheffield Utd v Everton, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Brighton v Newcastle, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 3 September 2023

Crystal Palace v Wolves, 2pm Sky Sports

Arsenal v Man Utd, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 16 September 2023

Wolves v Liverpool, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Everton v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023

Bournemouth v Chelsea, 2pm Sky Sports

Newcastle v Brentford, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 23 September 2023

Brentford v Everton, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Burnley v Man Utd, 8pm TNT Sport

Sunday 24 September 2023

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm Sky Sports

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023

Aston Villa v Brighton, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 1 October 2023

Nottingham Forest v Brentford, 2pm Sky Sports

Monday 2 October 2023

Fulham v Chelsea, 8pm Sky Sports

Are players taking the knee this season?

By Tom Morgan

Premier League teams will take the knee for another season after team captains agreed the gesture should continue for “specific matches”.

The demonstration, which was first adopted by players after the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020, will return for this weekend’s games. It also takes place on dedicated ‘No Room For Racism’ fixtures in October and April, and the Boxing Day fixtures.

Top-tier captains said in a joint statement that they were “unified in our belief that any form of discrimination has no place within football, or wider society, and are committed to using our platform to help celebrate diversity and show our support in the fight against racism”.

“Therefore, we will continue to show solidarity by taking the knee at significant moments during the forthcoming season,” they added. “Diversity is central to the success of the game and we feel strongly that people should respect others, regardless of their ethnicity or background.”

In a statement, the Premier League said it “supports the players’ decision and will continue to work alongside clubs... to elevate anti-discrimination messaging”.

Fans have been broadly supportive of taking the knee in the past, but there have been boos for players at some club matches and international fixtures.

Premier League players will keep taking the knee on selected fixture dates - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Is there a winter break this season?

The Premier League’s winter break returns after last season’s World Cup-affected campaign. This break will last from the weekend of January 13 to January 30. On each weekend, there will be five Premier League fixtures, ensuring each team gets what is in effect a two-week break.

What are the Premier League title odds?

Manchester City 8/11

Arsenal 5/1

Liverpool 8/1

Manchester United 11/1

Chelsea 12/1

Newcastle United 14/1

Premier League fixtures in full

