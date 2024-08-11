Premier League 2024-25 fan previews, part one: Arsenal to Fulham

Arsenal fans queuing to have a photograph taken with mascot Gunnersaurus this week. Photograph: Katie Chan/Action Plus/REX/Shutterstock

Arsenal

We all know just how rapidly the bullish aspirations can evaporate but positivity abounds in London N5, as we continue to trust in Mikel’s process. Yet with Arteta having maintained impressive levels of commitment and focus, should we be concerned that familiarity does indeed breed contempt and that there will eventually come a time when the repetition of his message might begin to ring somewhat hollow?

Key players/weak links Hopefully Jurrien Timber will achieve the sort of impact that was expected prior to his ACL injury at the start of last term. As Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson continue to struggle to impose themselves, some means must surely be found to ensure that we’re not quite so dependent upon Bukayo Saka’s involvement for every minute of every match.

Cult hero With his England stance seemingly vindicated and with the feeling he’s stepped straight off the terraces, on account of his infinite capacity for needling the opposition, Benny Blanco (Ben White) is the closest modern day Gooners will come to the best “one of our own” traditions of Charlie George and Jack Wilshere.

We need to sign … As with every other club, we’d love to sign a marquee striker such as Viktor Gyökeres, but with efforts to secure Mikel Merino seemingly funded by the sad exit of Emile Smith Rowe, presumably any subsequent arrivals will be dependent upon the Gunners ability to balance the books.

Happy with the new kit? Doubtless the new away shirt will fly off the shelves, but as a traditionalist, it’s simply not yellow and blue.

We will finish 1st; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Liverpool 4 Chelsea; Bottom three 18 Leicester 19 Ipswich 20 Southampton; First manager sacked Erik ten Hag

Can’t wait to get started. Obviously Champions League football at Villa Park will be a great spectacle but with it comes the “can we rotate effectively?” question. I hope so, and we all know that Mr Emery will already have a colour-coded spreadsheet telling him his team for Brentford in December. That team might look very different to the one that ended last year though, and transitioning the squad in our first year of CL football will be tricky. But in Unai, and this seemingly tight-knit bunch of players, we absolutely trust.

Key players/weak links I’m excited to have a look at Ian Maatsen, and apparently Amadou Onana has a “high ceiling” (due to potential, not just being 6ft 5in). The megastars obviously give us a good base and we had a taste of what Jaden Philogene-Bidace could do before his year at Hull: he could be thrilling.

Cult hero John McGinn is the sort of chap you’d love to go for a pint with, marry your daughter and captain your football team. One down, two to go …

We need to sign … There’s vast pressure on Emi Martínez and Ollie Watkins to stay fit and firing, and more cover certainly up front would be nice. We’ve been very active in the market but I doubt we are done yet.

Happy with the new kit? It’s got a Champions League circle on it. Enough said.

We will finish 4th; Top four 1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Newcastle 4 Aston Villa; Bottom three 18 Southampton 19 Brentford 20 Ipswich; First manager sacked I’ll give you the date as well. Ten Hag on 7 October after we hammer them the day before.

Jonathan Pritchard

Bournemouth

Last season showed that Andoni Iraola’s style of play can upset Premier League opposition, gain results and excite the fans too. Hopefully, we can build on our mid-table finish and push on to challenge for a European place. Dom Solanke heading to Spurs is less than helpful, and will leave a significant hole to be filled. But the team is still in a very good place and if we can replace him effectively then we’re definitely looking up not down.

Key players/weak links Key players are Zabarnyi and Senesi at the back who formed quite a pairing last season. Lewis Cook and Christie will also be important again. Up top, Semenyo and Kluivert proved unplayable at times, so more of that, please. We’re looking for more consistency from Kerkez at left-back and Alex Scott in midfield. Tyler Adams actually playing more than one game for us in the season would also be nice. As for weak links, who is our No 1 goalkeeper? We know it’s not Neto, but, at this stage, have no idea who it will be.

Cult hero Adam Smith is a club legend who has been with us for every PL season. Smudge was better than ever last season, and is a huge fan’s favourite. Zabarnyi has also emerged as a cult hero for his calmness, confidence and defensive reliability. He’s also got the best song: “Oh, I wanna dance with Zabarnyi …”

We need to sign … A first-choice goalkeeper. A striker to replace Dom is essential. Generally, we’re in reasonable shape.

Happy with the new kit? It’s a throwback to the promotion-winning shirt of 2014-15 which brings back good memories. The second kit is another throwback to a real Marmite shirt from the 90s. 7/10 for both.

We will finish 8th; Top four 1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4 Newcastle; Bottom three 18 Leicester 19 Forest 20 Southampton; First manager sacked Enzo Maresca at Chelsea

Jeff Hayward Back of the Net podcast; @afcbpodcast

Brentford

This is a transitional campaign and if there is one thing we learned from last season it’s that we have to strengthen our bench. It would be handy if the injury epidemic that we did so well to survive last season did not strike again, but our Brazilian Ivan Toney replacement, Igor Thiago, suffered a knee injury on his pre-season debut which will keep him out until the new year. So Brentford. Currently there is a lot of doom and gloom about the lack of new arrivals. However, the return of Kevin Schade, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbuemo, who were out for a large chunks of last season, will seem like signings. So if we can add a couple more we are looking in good shape.

Key players/weak links Ivan Toney is a tremendous footballer who was set to leave us this window although the injury to Thiago has some people thinking we can’t afford to let him go. Norgaard is still massively influential in midfield and in defence Ethan Pinnock showed what a quality centre-back he is and pacy left-back Rico Henry would have solved all Gareth Southgate’s problems in the summer had he not been injured.

Cult hero Midfielder Vitaly Janelt was the poster-boy for Thomas Frank’s ability to help so many players to become multi-positional - a key to our survival last season. He cost 50p from FC Bochum, will play literally in any position Frank puts him in and gives 100% every time.

We need to sign … Assuming the deal for Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste deal gets done, we are also currently in need of a striker and a centre-back. Back-up at left-back is also vital.

Happy with the new kit? Brentford are an eco-friendly club releasing a new shirt once every two seasons – putting less pressure on fans to constantly buy new kit – so they’re still wearing last season’s home shirt. However, new pink and green second and third kits seem to have received the seal of approval from the fans.

We will finish If no more injuries - 13th; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Liverpool 4 Tottenham; Bottom three 18 Nottingham Forest 19 Ipswich 20 Leicester; First manager sacked I’m surprised Chelsea haven’t sacked Enzo Maresca yet.

Billy Grant Beesotted podcast and blog; @Beesotted; @BillyTheBee99

Brighton

We’re optimistic and ridiculously excited. Fabian Hürzeler at 31 is just the left-field manager you’d expect our brilliant club to appoint. He says he loves working to improve players so our many youngsters couldn’t be in better hands. We’ve made a few signings and it looks as if we’ve got a diamond in Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle. It really could be a superb season.

Key players/weak links Perhaps key players will be the older ones such as Lewis Dunk, Danny Welbeck and James Milner for their experience. And a fit-again Kaoru Mitoma is priceless. There are so many emerging talents – Simon Adingra, Ibrahim Osman, Valentín Barco and the 18-year-old midfielder Malick Yalcouyé signed from Gothenburg – while big things are expected of Mats Wieffer, 24. A squad bursting with talent. No weak links.

Cult hero Pascal Gross has gone but will always be a cult hero: everyone was praying he would stay for his eighth season but he sadly left this summer for Borussia Dortmund, his boyhood club. He scored our first Premier League goal, was so versatile he could play pretty much anywhere and the brilliant Gross turn left opponents flummoxed. He will be much missed.

We need to sign … It’s been a busy summer for us – we’ve already spent about £75m – though Mats Hummels is said to be another target.

Happy with the new kit? It’s the best: iconic stripes, a cool yellow away shirt – and it’s all over Japan after our excellent summer tour.

We will finish 6th; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Aston Villa 4 Liverpool; Bottom three 18 Ipswich 19 Southampton 20 Palace; First manager sacked Enzo Maresca

Steph Fincham

Chelsea

While you can’t take much from pre-season results we again start a season looking like a team in transition: another new manager, another style of play and again another failure to address the issue of recruiting high quality established players. It’s worrying to start a season with the defence looking uncomfortable with the new tactics but there are promising signs with our attacking play. Hopefully it clicks. If we can continue the form we had at the end of the season we should comfortably be a top six side

Key players/weak links A fit Reece James will always be vital, Nkunku feels like a new signing and Lavia has looked very good in pre season. Sanchez as first choice keeper worries me greatly and we’ve still failed to recruit a world class No 9. It’s difficult to judge the emerging talents: the club have bought so much potential it’s not clear where they all fit in.

Cult hero Our new owners see home grown players as a revenue source and we’ve sold most of them. Conor Gallagher, a player who showed the passion and commitment we all love to see, has been treated shabbily by the club. It’s difficult to see a cult hero appearing from the current squad, it seems devoid of any characters but hopefully they’ll emerge as the team matures.

We need to sign … I hope we go all out and sign Victor Osimhen: a proven, consistent goal scorer to take the pressure off Nicolas Jackson. Big clubs need big players.

Happy with the new kit? Absolutely awful – it looks like a lava lamp.

We will finish 5th; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Liverpool 4 Man Utd; Bottom three 18 West Ham 19 Southampton 20 Ipswich; First manager sacked Sean Dyche

Paul Baker in memory of Trizia Fiorellino

No Palace fan wanted last season to end as we destroyed every team we played with a glorious front-foot pressing style. Doubts always lingered as to which of our stars would leave and it was no surprise Michael Olise departed; we are just happy we don’t have to see him with another Premier League team. Marc Guèhi is also expected to go which we are fairly sanguine about; we can use the money to strengthen other areas. As long as Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton remain, and we add to the roster of already impressive signings, then the encouraging signs of pre-season should carry on into an enjoyable campaign.

Key players/weak links Wharton will prove this season why he should have been picked at the Euros, and it will be really exciting to see his partnership with Cheick Doucouré who is back from his achilles injury. Daniel Muñoz is crucial to how we play, and Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta will hopefully continue their form from the summer. We are lacking another quality striker if Mateta is absent, and our wing-backs need some back up, but apart from that this is the strongest squad we have ever had coming into a season.

Cult hero Will Hughes for his tenacity; he knows his skill limits but always gives everything and has improved dramatically under Glasner. Similarly, Mateta was an out of sorts striker until last season; now he is an all-action corner flag destroying colossus whom the fans adore.

We need to sign … We have been heavily linked with Club Brugge’s winger Antonio Nusa and, more improbably, Brazil wonderkid Wesley, but it is cover at wing-backs that we are severely lacking. Glasner’s system relies heavily on Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell so I would expect some activity there. If Guèhi departs as widely expected, then a replacement centre-back such as Maxence Lacroix or Tomas Araujo might be brought in.

Happy with the new kit? Though the home kit has the pre-requisite red and blue stripes, it does look a bit busy close up with the eagles all over it. The all-yellow away kit is fairly standard, so a top third kit would be welcome; a sash is always hugely popular.

We will finish 8th; Top four 1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4 Chelsea; Bottom three 18 Everton 19 Southampton 20 Leicester; First manager sacked Eddie Howe

Chris Waters @Clapham_Grand

Everton

Things are better than expected: 2023-24 brought optimism and some untypical early recruitment augured well, but that has stalled as another failed takeover has created uncertainty. Player purchases have been funded by the sales of Onana, Godfrey and Dobbin. The big questions are: can we keep Branthwaite? And if we sell both DCL and Beto, where do the goals (already scarce) come from? Another difficult season ahead, the last at our beloved Goodison.

Key players/weak links Pickford has been our saviour these last three seasons, with Tarkowski also critical. But we must be the slowest team in the league and there is a lack of goals and modern attacking full-backs, particularly at left-back. Starting Coleman and Young (when fit) says a great deal about squad strength and prospects. Emerging talent is a bit thin on the ground but Harrison Armstrong has performed well in pre-season

Cult hero The only answer is Pickford, a great keeper who has matured and is now irreplaceable. Has it all: skill, passion – loves us and is loved universally. Huge character, commands his back four and will again play a vital role

We need to sign … a goalscorer, possibly from lower leagues or overseas, but there are strong rumours that money will be extremely tight for the rest of the window even with sales. We also have problems at left-back and in central midfield.

Happy with the new kit? It’s an opportunity missed given it is our last year at Goodison after 132 years. A nod to the past, a classic design was expected but new kit partners Castore have in my opinion have produced an underwhelming design.

We will finish Optimistically 10th, realistically 15th; Top four 1 Man City 2 Liverpool 3 Man Utd 4 Aston Villa; Bottom three 18 Nottingham Forest 19 Ipswich 20 Fulham; First manager sacked Eddie Howe

• Paul Quinn @theesk, www.theesk.org

Fulham

We’ve been feeling confident ever since Marco Silva finally signed a new contract last October. That had to indicate he’d received reassurances that he’d be backed to continue his impressive FFC project. And in so doing lower the average age of the squad. It’s farewell to three mainstays who’ve given magnificent service: Tim Ream, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Marek Rodak. Losing João Palhinha, hardly a surprise, is a major blow but it’s been a privilege to watch him. Tosin moved on, too. As for replacements … what’s this? The powers-that-be have not only sanctioned a clutch of classy signings but early enough to be acknowledged in this illustrious feature. Remarkable!

Key players/weak links Once that prolific Serbian did a sudden runner, Rodrigo Muniz rose to the challenge. Hopefully he’ll be delivering goals and beaming smiles in equal measure, starting at Old Trafford on Friday. He’ll be helped, no doubt, by our dynamic new signing, Emile Smith Rowe. Another newby, and also aged 24, is centre-back Jorge Cuenca from Villareal, while the third signing needs no introduction. Ryan Sessegnon (now, er, 24) has come home and will be praying that Silva can get him back on track.

Cult hero Sess would be a good shout, as would the evergreen Tom Cairney. However, Calvin Bassey’s the man of the moment: gritty and determined on the pitch and an effervescent presence off it.

We need to sign … The squad still lacks depth, and maybe Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) or Andre (Fluminense) might yet be persuaded to help with defensive duties.

Happy with the new kit? Oh yes! The traditional white shirt is great but the red and black away strip is a belter.

We will finish 9th; Top four 1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 4 Man Utd; Bottom three 18 Nottm Forest 19 Leicester 20 Ipswich; First manager sacked Enzo Maresca

David Lloyd @DMLTOOFIF

Ipswich

After 22 years away from the big time, via the depths of League One, every Ipswich fan is counting down the seconds until the Liverpool game kicks off. Disaster was averted when ‘Super’ Kieran McKenna signed a new long-term deal amid interest from elsewhere. The buzz around the town is nearing fever pitch.

Key players/weak links We are very much a team that is stronger than the sum of its parts, mainly down to McKenna and his coaching team. Leif Davis looks the most PL ready and has 32 assists from left-back in the last two seasons. Any doubts are related to a group of players who were together in League One collectively hitting their ceiling with a big thud as the physical and technical demands increase rapidly. Some will fall by the wayside – who and how many are the big questions.

Cult hero The Egyptian King, skipper Sam Morsy. His drive and leadership has dragged standards higher and higher whilst taking his own game to a level that no one could possibly have predicted. We’ll need him to step up another level this season if we are to have any chance. He is closely followed by Omari Hutchinson who was the best player in the Championship last season during the run-in. We fell in love with a loan player and for once it all worked out well.

We need to sign … A central midfielder to play alongside Morsy. Some Premier League physicality is required in there to give us a chance to succeed, but that obviously doesn’t come cheap.

Happy with the new kit? The new away kit has been incredibly popular and whilst the home kit is a safer choice than some would have hoped for – the fact that a Premier League badge can be printed on to the arm has made them both record breaking selling shirts already.

We will finish 15th; Top four 1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Man Utd 4 Liverpool; Bottom three 18 Anyone 19 But 20 Us! Or on a more serious note 18 Forest 19 Leicester 20 Southampton; First manager sacked Nuno Espirito Santo