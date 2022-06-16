Premier League 2022/23 fixtures release: Live updates as the matches for next season are announced

premier-league-fixtures-2022-23-release-announcement-live-latest-updates - GETTY IMAGES

08:50 AM

The fixtures aren't even out and...

...already Gary Neville is worried for Manchester United...

I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done. The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. ETH needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! 🤞🏻 it happens soon! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 16, 2022

08:48 AM

So which is the fixture you'll look out for first?

Obviously it depends on who you support but once you've plotted your team's path to hopeful glory - be it the actual title or simply just mere survival - what are the fixtures you'll try find first?

When Liverpool face the two Manchester teams? The North London Derby? Chelsea vs Tottenham?

08:39 AM

When everything is so new...

...you tend to get excited by almost anything as this tweet from Nottingham Forest illustrates. The newly promoted club is already in love with the new Premier League match ball.

08:21 AM

Some matches to look out for

Who will be Forest's first Premier League opponents since 1999?

When will the two likely title rivals (again) Man City and Liverpool do battle?

When will Erik ten Hag's first huge test, a clash against either the above two teams or their top-six rivals, come?

When will we be able to gauge the effect of the Saudi zillions on Newcastle?

Story continues

Mohamed Salah vies with Aymeric Laporte - AFP

08:03 AM

Last year's opening fixture

Was the Friday night fright fest (if you're an Arsenal fan) at Brentford, as the newly promoted hosts, shocked the Gunners with a deserved 2-0 win. It began the soul searching at the Emirates which, more or less, went on throughout the entire season. Here's an early taster of what Arsenal fans went through during the course of the campaign.

🗣 "It scared me last night"



Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson was 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙙 by the level of Arsenal's performance in their 2-0 defeat to Brentford 🍿pic.twitter.com/2QWdUsXrrK — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 14, 2021

07:36 AM

This is something Nottingham Forest fans haven't had to do since 1998

That's because the two-time European Cup winners have been stuck in the Championship since 1999. Yep, the great club of Brian Clough, Peter Taylor, and European glory nights haven't been in the top flight this millennium. Back in the Big Time who will Steve Cooper's men face on the opening day?

1⃣2⃣ hours to go until the 2022-23 @premierleague fixtures are released!



Screenshot and show us who you reckon we'll face at The City Ground first 👇



🌳🔴 #NFFC #PL pic.twitter.com/wfGTpdnOIC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 15, 2022

07:17 AM

Fixture festivities

It's that day when football fans across the country act like kids at Christmas opening their stocking and presents wondering what's inside the thing they're unwrapping.

Will the first gift be an away trip to one of the 'Big Teams', Liverpool or Manchester City? Or will it be a kind offering of a match at home against one of the 'minnows', the newly promoted Fulham, Bournemouth or Nottingham Forest? Who will their team be facing come actual Christmas and, shudder the thought, what if their team are in a relegation scrap, who will their side have to face in the home straight?

The publishing of the fixtures comes at that rare time when, for the most part, fans are still positive and full of hope for the season that will unfold come August. But no matter how quickly thoughts of success dissipate, though, this will be a season with a difference.

It will begin a week earlier than normal on the weekend of Saturday, 6 August and finish a week later on 28 May. That's all because of a certain controversial Qatar World Cup being held from November 21 to December 18, meaning there will be no Premier League games between 13 November and 26 December.

That means normal December 28 fixtures have been moved to counter concerns over the Boxing Day return to domestic duties coming just eight days after the final in Doha. Telegraph Sport understands the Premier League will announce that its festive calendar will now only include Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and January 2.

But until the World Cup with a difference arrives fans will gorge themselves on Premier League machinations and, as with every season, there are plenty of plots to follow.

Things to look out for when the fixture list is published at 9am include...who will Manchester City begin their latest title defence against? Which team will try to end Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten record on the Premier League's opening day? Who will try and destablise Erik ten Hag's reign as new Manchester United manager before it's got going? And who will Forest face as they return to the top flight for the first time this century?

Stay here to find out.