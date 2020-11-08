Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the Hawthorns to face hosts West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, November 8. The match will commence at 5:30pm IST.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 10 out their 14 matches in all competitions so far and will be looking to maintain their positive start to the campaign. They are just two points shy off table toppers and champions Liverpool, who have 16 points. On the contrary, West Bromwich Albion are still winless from their last seven matches. The Baggies are positioned at the 18th spot with just three points as no team have conceded as many as 16 goals as Slaven Bilic’s side did.

Spurs, following a disappointing loss to Everton, was followed by throwing away a late 3-3 draw against West Ham United. The Lilywhites have sprung back with a one-goal win over Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion to collect consecutive wins. Whereas, the Baggies, to avoid relegation, are in desperate need of points. 2-0 Last time out they lost to Fulham which has placed immense pressure on Bilic’s mind over the performance of his team.

Spurs hold the advantage with nine wins out of the 24 league fixtures against West Brom. However, West Brom did beat Spurs 1-0 the last time back in 2018. Bilic’s team are also undefeated in the last three home matches against the Spurs.

Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Slaven Bilic’s side will miss the services of Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu as the duo are out with injuries. Jose Mourinho’s side will be without the help of Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela. Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga’s inclusion will be doubtful.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up: Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend; Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers; Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Matheus Pereira

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; LucasMoura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on Sunday, November 8, at the Hawthorns.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Sunday, November 8 at 5 pm IST.