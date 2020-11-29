Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will travel to Southampton on Sunday with the hope of winning their third straight Premier League game. The Red Devils are still trying to get some form in the domestic league. Ole Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thrashed Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 in the Champions League this week and showed glimpses of their attacking play but United seems still like a work in progress.

It will, however, not be a straight-forward fixture for Manchester United. Standing in their way is an in-form Southampton – they are unbeaten in top-flight action since 20 September and their well-oiled organisation has been drawing a lot of rich plaudits. If they pip United, it will be the first time since 2016 when they will bag four wins on the bounce.

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make a return after his sustained an injury against Istanbul Basaksehir. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay also did not train on Friday and might not make the cut on Sunday. Solskjaer has a couple of selection calls to make – he will have to pick one of Edinson Cavani or Anthony Martial to lead the line.

For Southampton, Danny Ings is still ruled out. They will also be without winger Nathan Redmond. However, James Ward-Prowse and Ryan Bertrand could make a comeback.

Predicted Lineups for Premier League, Southampton vs Manchester United

Southampton XI: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo; Che Adams, Theo Walcott

Manchester United XI: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

When is the Premier League match Southampton vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Southampton vs Manchester United will take place on Sunday, November 29

What are the timings of Premier League match Southampton vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Southampton vs Manchester United will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Southampton vs Manchester United being played?

The Southampton vs Manchester United will be played at St Mary’s.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Southampton vs Manchester United?

The Premier League encounter will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Southampton vs Manchester United?

Southampton vs Manchester United will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.