Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League action is all set to resume this weekend after the international break, as Newcastle United hosts Chelsea at St. James’ Park on Saturday, November 21, 2020. The game will kick off at 6:00pm IST.

Even though for a short span, a win here can see Chelsea move up the points table from fifth position to first. Meanwhile, Newcastle United would jump from 13th to seventh with victory in the opening match of game week nine. They enter the weekend fixture on the back of wins over Burnley and Sheffield United.

Newcastle United had a mixed run throughout their Premier League campaign. Their wins over West Ham United, Burnley and Everton were offset by losses against Brighton, Manchester United and Southampton.

In the last five out of the seven matches between the two sides, Chelsea have won.

Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Steve Bruce’s side will miss the services of Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie as the duo are out with injuries, while Ryan Fraser’s presence may be doubtful. Frank Lampard’s side will be without the help of Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour. Kai Havertz’s inclusion will be doubtful due to a Covid-19 scare.

Newcastle United City possible starting line-up: Karl Darlow, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Chelsea kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Newcastle United vs Chelsea will kick off at 6:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 21, at St James' Park.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Chelsea match can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00 pm IST.