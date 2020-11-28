Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the Saturday, November 28 match of the Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will be welcoming Burnley at the City of Manchester Stadium. The match will commence from 8:30 PM IST. Both the teams have been out of form in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21. The host team are placed at the 13th spot and the guest team are placed at the 17th spot of the Premier League 2020-21 table.

Manchester City have a total of 12 points from 8 matches and have only managed to win three matches in the league till now. Burnley, on the other hand, have only one win to their credit in the ongoing tournament. They have five points from 8 matches. Burnley registered their first win in the Premier League 2020-21 in their latest outing, when the team successfully defeated Crystal Palace by 1-0 on November 23. Manchester City, in their latest fixture in the league, were on the losing side. The team were defeated by Tottenham by 0-2 on November 21.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Burnley: Team News

Manchester City will have most players ready for the match against Burnley. Only Nathan Ake remains a doubt since he had recently suffered a hamstring injury. However, he has been to training. Burnley, on the other hand, will not have Nick Pope in the team for this game. Robbie Brady and Dale Stephens are also likely to miss out and Jack Cork has not been available for a while.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Burnley: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Rodri; Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero

Premier League 2020-21 Burnley possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Burnley match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will be up against Burnley in the Premier League 2020-21 at 8:30 PM IST on November 28. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Burnley match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch the online Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Burnley match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Burnley match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday November 28 at 8:30 PM IST.