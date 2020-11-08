Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leicester City will be hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League 2020-21 match on Sunday at the Kings Power Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Brendan Rodgers’ team are currently positioned at third spot with 15 points, just a point behind Liverpool. Whereas, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are two points away, sitting down the table with sixth.

The Foxes for the first time have won five their opening seven-top games and they would want to repeat their winning spree from Monday’s 4-1 win over Leeds United and a 4-0 win over Braga in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Wolves have managed to keep a clean sheet in all their nine Premier League wins. They are also unbeaten in four home league matches with three wins and a draw. The Wolves also came into the game on the back of a 2-0 win against a 10-man Crystal Palace last weekend.

In the last 12 head-to-head clashes between the two, Leicester City have a slight advantage over Wolverhampton with five wins, three losses and drawn four games. The two sides last met in February this year, the game ended in a goalless draw.

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News, Injury Update

Brendan Rodgers should have Harvey Barnes, Dennis Praet, Nampalys Mendy and Jamie Vardy back in the team after resting them in Europe and as for James Maddison, who received on-field treatment for a dead leg, should be fine to play. Jonny Evans is also set to be available after missing three game with a back issue.

Nuno has not yet named an unchanged side this season, but with no fresh injury concerns, may as well stick with the same players that beat Crystal Palace. Defender Marcal has resumed training but Rayan Ait-Nouri's excellent debut should ensure he keeps his spot in the side.

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Wes Fofana, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Luke Thomas, Dennis Praet, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, November 8, at the King Power Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Sunday, November 8 at 7:30 pm IST.