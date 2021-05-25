Premier League 2020-21: the best photos from a tumultuous season
Jonny Weeks
·11 min read
September
With the start of the season delayed due to coronavirus and football fans still unable to attend matches, it was an eerie beginning to the 2020-21 football calendar. Few could have predicted how it would all turn out. The champions, Liverpool, opened their account with a seven-goal thriller against newly-promoted Leeds as Marcelo Bielsa’s side traded blows with the Reds only for a late Mohamed Salah penalty to decide the contest 4-3. Liverpool would go on to beat Chelsea and Arsenal that month as they made a confident start to their title defence. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton won at Tottenham, and Leicester City tanked Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad.
***
October
One of the defining moments of the season came in October, when Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was scythed down by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby at Goodison. Van Dijk’s season was abruptly ended with a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. However, Liverpool had already begun to show signs of defensive weaknesses: two weeks earlier, they were ruthlessly defeated by Aston Villa as Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick in a 7-2 win. Spurs were also 6-1 winners at Manchester United that day. Down at the bottom of the table, Sheffield United and Fulham both collected their first point of the campaign as they drew with one another.
***
November
Football bade farewell to the great Maradona in November after the Argentinian World Cup winner died of a heart attack aged 60. In the Premier League, Southampton climbed to the summit for the first time in their history thanks to a 2-0 win over Newcastle, before being leapfrogged by Tottenham who beat Manchester City. Elsewhere, a horrific injury to Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez – who fractured his skull in an aerial challenge with Arsenal’s David Luiz – ended his campaign and heightened widespread concerns over head injuries in football. And VAR made headlines at Selhurst Park when Patrick Bamford’s cleverly orchestrated finish for Leeds was deemed offside because the striker had pointed into space to show his team-mate where to play the ball.
***
December
Fans briefly returned to football grounds in December as the government allowed up to 4,000 spectators to attend matches in low-risk areas. However, the second wave of Covid-19 soon caused further restrictions. On the field, Leeds cemented their status as the season’s entertainers with a sequence of hectic matches: after stuffing Newcastle 5-2, they fell to a 6-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford before putting five past West Brom. Arsenal’s poor start to the season under Mikel Arteta continued – the image of Granit Xhaka throttling Burnley’s Ashley Westwood during a 1-0 defeat encapsulated their early season frustrations. Elsewhere, Liverpool hit Palace for seven away from home, leaving them top of the table on Christmas day.
Liverpool’s slump worsened through Feburary as they lost at home to Everton for the first time since 1999 (Liverpool ended up losing six in a row at Anfield, their worst home run ever) while Manchester City looked invincible home and away. The match between the two sides at Anfield saw City thump the hosts 4-1 despite an early penalty miss from Ilkay Gündogan. Elsewhere, the biggest win of the season came at Old Trafford where Manchester United battered nine-man Southampton 9-0 – the same score by which the Saints had lost to Leicester the previous season. Fulham’s five-game unbeaten streak gave them renewed hope in the relegation dogfight.
***
March
With relegation seemingly inevitable, Sheffield United parted company with manager Chris Wilder on the eve of their match with Leicester City, during which the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho scored a hat-trick. Elsewhere, Manchester City lost the Manchester derby 2-0 at home, ending their astonishing 21 game winning streak in all competitions. Nevertheless, the gap between the sides was still 11 points and would prove to be insurmountable. In the race for European places, West Ham blew a three goal lead at home to Arsenal, while Eric Lamela scored a magnificent rabona in the north London derby to earn goal of the month.
***
April
The self-declared “big six” clubs announced their intention to join the breakaway European Super League in April – a move which was met with scathing criticism from all quarters. Mass protests were staged outside the grounds of those involved as supporters hit back at the unseemly show of greed and entitlement. The action swiftly forced the clubs’ owners to withdraw from the plot. April also saw the departure of José Mourinho from Tottenham after 17 months in charge, while Jesse Lingard’s resurgence at West Ham continued apace as he picked up both the ‘player of the month’ and the ‘goal of the month’ accolades. Down at the bottom, Sheffield United were finally relegated, with Fulham and West Brom soon to follow.
***
May
When Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson went up for a corner in the dying seconds of their match against West Brom, the fate of Liverpool’s chaotic season was hanging in the balance. The Reds, drawing 1-1, knew victory would keep their hopes of Champions League qualification in their own hands going into the final two matches of the season. The Brazilian shot-stopper scored an unlikely header, triggering wild celebrations. Liverpool would ultimately finish third in the table, with Chelsea fourth, while Leicester City dropped to fifth on the final day after Kasper Schmeichel punched into his own net against Tottenham. At the Etihad, Manchester City celebrated their third league title under Pep Guardiola. City legend Sergio Agüero, who missed a paneka penalty earlier in the month, netted twice on the final day of the season – surrounded by 10,000 home fans – as City won the title by 12 points.
Paris Saint-Germain is one of the richest soccer clubs in the world and a true sporting juggernaut — but the team's quest for a fourth consecutive crown was thwarted by a rising Canadian star. Bankrolled by the Emir of Qatar, PSG boasts the most expensive roster in French soccer, featuring global stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. It's no surprise they have dominated Ligue 1, winning the French championship in seven out of the last eight years. But on Sunday, Lille OSC forward Jonathan David, a 21-year-old from Ottawa, scored and helped set up another to defeat Angers SCO 2-1 on the final day of the season. The victory allowed Lille to finish in first place, just one point ahead of PSG, to claim its fourth Ligue 1 championship and first in a decade. That David starred in helping Lille to seal a remarkable title win was a just reward for a player who came to France at the start of the season amid great fanfare, but who looked like he was going to be a major flop. David joined Lille last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent, where he scored 26 goals in 50 games. Lille reportedly paid a club-record $35 million US transfer fee for David, making the forward the most expensive Canadian transfer of all-time. WATCH | Jonathan David helps Lille lift Ligue 1 crown: Life in France didn't agree with David at first; he went without a goal in his first 10 appearances. But David eventually found his footing, scoring 13 times — a record for a Canadian in a top-five European league in a single season. The previous record was held by Tomasz Radzinski, who had 11 goals for Everton during the 2002-03 English Premier League campaign. David's perseverance is what particularly impressed Craig Forrest, a former goalkeeper with the Canadian national team and a member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. "He came to Lille for a hefty transfer fee so expectations were huge, and he's still young and it was a big change for him, so you could see it didn't go all that well for him at the start," Forrest told CBC Sports. "You could see it was affecting his game and he looked a bit desperate. "But once he got a few goals under his belt, that's all it took. He gained more confidence and fought through it all, and has been sensational for Lille." Canadian success across the continent What's encouraging is that David's success at Lille isn't an isolated story of a Canadian making good in one of the best European leagues this season. In fact, these are unprecedented times for Canadians plying their trade in Europe, as more members of Canada's men's national team are playing for top cubs across the continent, and were key figures in their teams' successes. In Germany, Alphonso Davies is coming off another sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, helping the Bavarian giants win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown. Davies, last year's co-winner of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada's best athlete, has now won nine major trophies in just three seasons at Bayern. At just 20 years old, he's already earned a reputation as one of the best left fullbacks in the world. Canada's Alphonso Davies, has won nine major trophies in just three seasons with Bayern Munich. (Andreas Gebert/REUTERS) In Turkey, veteran defender/midfielder Atiba Hutchinson and forward Cyle Larin were front and centre for Beşiktaş as the Istanbul-based club won its first Süper Lig title in four years, and lifted the Turkish Cup for the first time in a decade. Larin, a 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., bagged 19 goals to finish tied for second in the Turkish league scoring race. Hutchinson, a fellow Bramptonian, was a true workhorse as Beşiktaş's captain; the 38-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions and inspired the club to its first "domestic double" since the 2008-09 season. In Serbia, 33-year-old Milan Borjan backstopped Red Star Belgrade to a fourth consecutive SuperLiga crown as the club's undisputed starting goalkeeper. In Scotland, midfielder Scott Arfrield was part of a Rangers side that won the Premiership title, ending Glasgow rivals Celtic's streak of nine consecutive Scottish league titles. Also in Scotland, David Wotherspoon played a starring role in St. Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. On the women's side, Canadians Jessie Fleming and Cloé Lacasse won league titles in 2021 for Chelsea and Benfica, respectively. And back at PSG, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema are on the verge of winning the French women's league. Since joining Chelsea earlier in the year, Jessie Fleming, centre, has helped the Blues clinch the Women's Super League title as well as reach the final of the Women's Champions League. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters) Forrest, who earned 56 caps for Canada between 1988 and 2002, can't remember a period in history when so many Canadians were making names for themselves in European club soccer. "If you just look at Alphonso alone, that would be beyond anything that anybody has ever done in Canadian soccer. But then you add in the other guys — Atiba, Larin, David — these are unprecedented times," said Forrest, who played professionally in England with Ipswich Town, Chelsea and West Ham United. Forrest is hopeful that all of the success at club level by Canadian players across Europe could benefit Canada's men's team next month when it resumes its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada is attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the second time; it's only other appearance came in 1986 in Mexico. "There's no reason why Canada shouldn't be sticking its chest out against any team in Concacaf," Forrest said. "You look at some of the talent that Canada has, they're setting such a high standard in some of the top leagues in Europe, so it bodes well for World Cup qualifying."
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog considers his role the best in hockey. That's no line, either. Just a tribute to his linemates. The trio of Landeskog, speedy center Nathan MacKinnon and sharpshooting right winger Mikko Rantanen combined for nine goals and 15 assists during a four-game sweep of St. Louis in the opening round. It's the third best-of-seven series sweep in franchise history, with the other two times — 1996 and ’01 — culminating with hoisting the Stanley Cup trophy. And while that particular finish line remains a distance off, the bottom line remains this: The Avs are the odds-on favorites to get there in large part due to that top group. “Both (MacKinnon) and Mikko have very high, high skill and are top talents in the league,” said Landeskog, whose team will face either Vegas or Minnesota in the next round. “Not only that but they work really hard. We’re trying to constantly work on our game and study each other and learn from each other. It’s definitely fun playing with those two guys.” The chemistry didn't happen overnight. The three were allowed to go through their ups and downs, slumps and streaks without fear of a breakup. That's an assist to Jared Bednar: Landeskog said the Avs coach never wavered, even if he did sometimes separate them in an effort to provide a spark on other lines. They rewarded that faith this season with 70 goals and 113 assists as Colorado won the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the NHL to guarantee home-ice advantage throughout their postseason run. “It comes from being patient from a coaching staff’s perspective and letting us play together and letting us find that chemistry and work on it, and trusting us to be that top line,” Landeskog said. “All three of us want to be a difference maker and want to drive our team, drive the play.” They were certainly a handful for the Blues. MacKinnon led the way with six goals and three assists, while Landeskog added two goals and six assists. Rantanen chipped in six assists along with his lone goal in Game 4, which was a big sigh of relief after coming so close all series. “It’s always nice to score,” said Rantanen, who led the Avalanche in goals (30) and points (66) during the regular season. “That’s what everybody loves after winning.” The 24-year-old Rantanen has been highly dependable in the postseason, logging at least a point in 14 straight playoff games. “He’s always been so good and this year he’s especially been amazing,” teammate Tyson Jost said. “He’s a little bit underrated in that sense, where he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves.” That’s because he happens to play on the same line as MacKinnon, who has 63 points in 44 career playoff games for a 1.43 points-per-game average. It’s the fourth-highest mark in NHL postseason history (minimum 25 games), trailing only Wayne Gretzky (1.84), Mario Lemieux (1.61) and Barry Pederson (1.53). “I don’t know if I’m at another level or pucks are going in right now,” said the 25-year-old MacKinnon, who had a career-high, 15-game point streak this season. “I mean, all my goals are with great screens in front. Landy, Mikko are beasts down low.” Landeskog only smiled when asked about being MacKinnon's wingman on the ice. “Being Nate’s wingman ... it’s definitely one of the best jobs in hockey,” cracked Landeskog, who at 28 is in his ninth season as team captain. Landeskog is the grinder of the group and not afraid to mix it up. He recorded a “Gordie Howe” hat trick in Game 1, with a goal, assist and a fighting major penalty. It was the first one in Avalanche postseason history since Mike Ricci in 1997 against Chicago. Landeskog dropping the gloves and throwing punches — he was sticking up for Rantanen after a hit — fired up the team. All part of his job on a top line with his two buddies. “It’s been fun to getting to know these two guys over the last few years as players and obviously as people,” Landeskog said. “Hopefully we can continue to get better and better as we go on.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series on Monday night. Jordan Greenway's second-period goal was the winner for the Wild, who also got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm. Vegas, which was looking to close out a playoff series at home for the first time, leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mark Stone and Alec Martinez scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals in the first four games, made 10 saves. It marked the first time Fleury allowed more than two goals in a game in 14 contests. Vegas dropped to 2-3 in Game 4 situations when leading a series 3-1. Stone opened the scoring when he took a touch pass from Alex Tuch, skated into the zone down the left side, and fired a wrist shot under Talbot's glove. It wouldn't take long for the Wild to answer, as Kaprizov — the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie — notched his first career playoff goal of the season, ending Minnesota's scoreless skid at 120 minutes, 36 seconds. Parise made it 2-1 after an initial shot caromed off the end boards, and he was able to fire a bank shot from below the goal line off the back of Fleury. Greenway extended the lead when he punched home his own rebound that Fleury couldn't handle. It marked the first time the Golden Knights allowed three goals in a playoff period in 11 games, dating to the postseason bubble last season. Martinez got his first point of the postseason during a second-period power play when he ripped a one-timer from the right side after Alex Pietrangelo's perfectly placed pass arrived at the blade of his stick. The Knights dominated the second period with relentless pressure in their offensive zone, outshooting the Wild 23-1 and 9-0 with high-danger chances, but only had Martinez's goal to show for it. Vegas failed to carry the energy into the final period, firing only two shots on goal over the first 11 minutes of the third. By the 4-minute mark, the Golden Knights had outshot Minnesota 10-4 in the period, but Talbot held firm between the pipes, stopping everything thrown his way, including a pair of incredible saves during back-to-back, point-blank shots by Reilly Smith to preserve the lead. An empty-net goal from Sturm off the boards with 38.5 seconds left provided the final margin. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.g. Ramirez, The Associated Press
Cowboy Joe is headed for No. 1, closing in on the top spot on the chart. Joe West is poised to break baseball's umpiring record when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. West is set to work home plate for his 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem. The colorful West, who turns 69 on Oct. 31, is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive. He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe.” West began his big league career at age 23, doing a handful of games in the last month of the 1976 season. His first plate job included Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro throwing to young Braves catcher Dale Murphy. He has worked the World Series six times. He has 193 career ejections — and West himself has run afoul of Major League Baseball on occasion during his long career. During a 1990 brawl, West body-slammed pitcher Dennis Cook to the ground. After he was thrown out by West during a 2018 game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said: “I don’t have much to say about him. Everybody knows he’s terrible." Last year, West ejected Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo from an upstairs suite in Atlanta for yelling and complaining. West was suspended for three days without pay in 2017 after he said in an interview that former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré was baseball’s biggest complainer. West said he was joking, and Beltré agreed. He was awarded $500,000 last month in a defamation suit against former catcher Paul Lo Duca. In his suit, among other things, West contended Lo Duca made false allegations that would hurt his chances of being elected to the Hall of Fame. There are currently 10 umpires in the Hall. West has his share of fans, too. At the 2017 All-Star Game, slugger Nelson Cruz came to the plate, pulled out his phone and had catcher Yadier Molina take a picture of Cruz and plate umpire West. Asked why, Cruz said: “He’s a legend, you know?” Before he became a big league umpire, West was a star quarterback at Elon in the early 1970s. He also was a catcher when he played baseball growing up in North Carolina. The Asheville native was inducted into the Elon Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. Several years ago, West had larynx cancer, underwent radiation and continued his career. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Lewis homered and made a diving catch in center field, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six smooth innings before leaving with a possible back injury, and the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Monday night. Jarred Kelenic also went deep for Seattle, playing its sixth of 12 straight road games in California covering separate trips. And this is a long haul for the club, with Monday marking the fourth game of a stretch with 30 in 31 days. Ty France doubled in his return from the injured list. Mitch Haniger added two hits, including an RBI double. Mark Canha hit his 10th home run for Oakland. Lewis struck out swinging in his first at-bat before hitting a two-out drive to left field off starter Frankie Montas in the third. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year also robbed Chad Pinder of extra bases with a diving grab in right-center in the bottom of the inning. Kikuchi (2-3) scattered four hits and allowed one run — Canha’s homer in the third. The lefty didn’t permit another runner past first base but appeared to get hurt when Jed Lowrie reached on an infield single leading off the seventh. Kikuchi grabbed at his lower back as manager Scott Servais went to the mound followed by a team trainer and translator, and was escorted off the field. Rafael Montero and Erik Swanson got three outs apiece. Keynan Middleton pitched the ninth for his third save. Montas (5-4) had a season-high 11 strikeouts in six innings but allowed four runs and six hits. The A’s are 14-14 since winning 13 straight. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: INF/OF Sam Haggerty was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. … LHP Marco Gonzales (forearm strain) is scheduled to throw a simulated game this week of about 40-45 pitches. Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo, recovering from a hairline fracture in his pitching pinkie sustained playing video games, will pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday in his first rehab outing. ... DH Mitch Moreland (sore ribs) has resumed swinging a bat. ... LHP A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) is set to pitch Tuesday for Las Vegas. ... RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) has thrown out to 90 feet and will soon move back to 120 feet. UP NEXT Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (0-2, 9.45 ERA) makes his third career start. Oakland LHP Cole Irvin (3-5, 3.59) faces Seattle for the first time and looks to bounce back from a loss to Houston. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports; Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press