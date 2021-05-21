Premier League 2020/21 awards: Our writers’ best players, managers, transfers and moments of the season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sports Staff
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clockwise from top left: Ruben Dias, Edinson Cavani, Manuel Lanzini and Marcelo Bielsa (Getty)
Clockwise from top left: Ruben Dias, Edinson Cavani, Manuel Lanzini and Marcelo Bielsa (Getty)

The 2020/21 season saw fans kept away, Jose Mourinho shown the door and Manchester City restored as the dominant force in English football.

Ahead of the season’s finale on Sunday, our writers have had their say on a campaign like no other:

Player of the season

Ben Burrows (sports editor): Ruben Dias. A transformative signing and while he single-handedly didn't decide the title, his addition helped facilitate Pep Guardiola's tactical switch that did.

Miguel Delaney (chief football writer): Ruben Dias. The most influential player, in the City team and in the season as a whole.

Melissa Reddy (senior football correspondent): Ruben Dias. A transformative effect on Manchester City in terms of their approach, removing their kryptonite of being done on the break and the psychological impact on the team. A pivotal reason as to why they were able to shape shift, which has been rewarded with a first Champions League final under Pep Guardiola.

Mark Critchley (northern football correspondent): Harry Kane. It’s not been a season of many outstanding individual performances. Dias was great and hugely influential but City’s defensive transformation was down to Guardiola more than any one player. Kane is the top scorer, has more assists than any other player and has carried Tottenham at times.

Vithushan Ehantharajah (sports feature writer): Harry Kane. OK, Spurs were a bit naff this season, but that’s not on Kane who had a uniquely brilliant season by his high standards. A fifth Premier League season with over 20 goals was supplemented by a pretty outrageous 13 assists (he only had 20 in his 210 appearances before this campaign). If this is to be his last season at the club, he’s left them with a remarkable final flourish.

Tom Kershaw (sports reporter): Ruben Dias. The talisman of the league’s best defence, instantly transformative upon his arrival, and has raised the quality of those around him.

Karl Matchett (sports reporter): Harry Kane. [Joint-] top of the goals chart, top of the assists chart, something of a reinvention of his game – or at least further refining an aspect he already did well – and all in a side which was poor and defensive-minded for a significant section of the season.

Lawrence Ostlere (assistant sports editor): Jack Grealish. He was the best player in the league for several months before injuring his shin, but that shouldn’t be reason to forget his brilliance. He has still played more league minutes than Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, for example, and almost the same number as N’Golo Kante. He was the only player to make me think ‘wow’ just about every time he played this season, and posted creative statistics to match the best in Europe.

Alex Pattle (sports reporter): Ilkay Gundogan. The Man City midfielder's teammate Kevin De Bruyne dazzled as usual, but who would have predicted Gundogan to be the team's top scorer? He was the champions’ best player when it mattered most this season.

Ruben Dias was been crowned FWA Footballer of the YearPA
Ruben Dias was been crowned FWA Footballer of the YearPA

Manager of the season

BB: Pep Guardiola. He has the best resources but also uses them the best. To build a second title-winning team at the same club puts him in rarefied company but he is no less deserving of it.

MD: Marcelo Bielsa. It shouldn’t be overlooked just how much overperformance it is to keep a promoted side up so comfortably, and especially after playing such good football.

MR: Pep Guardiola. Yes, he has expensive tools at his disposal and an abundance of them. But using them correctly, efficiently and adapting to pandemic football still takes plenty skill especially when Vincent Kompany and David Silva have departed and Sergio Aguero is unavailable. Thomas Tuchel was a close candidate for completely reshaping Chelsea, while Brendan Rodgers deserves enormous credit for managing Leicester’s injuries en route to winning the FA Cup and keeping them in the top-four hunt.

MC: Pep Guardiola. Really, this award should be for the manager who maximises the resources at his disposal and not automatically given to the one that wins the league, but that oversimplifies what Guardiola did this season. He made the worst start to a domestic campaign of his career, went back to the drawing board and designed a new, different but even more dominant City.

VE: Brendan Rodgers. Champions League qualification would have made this undisputed, but Leicester City aren’t going away in a hurry. The FA Cup win was historic and merited for their the club’s body of work with Rodgers at the helm.

TK: David Moyes. Often unfairly maligned, the fact that Moyes took West Ham from a near-permanent state of turmoil to, at one stage, top-four contenders is nothing short of remarkable. Off the pitch, too, he has overhauled a scattergun transfer strategy.

KM: Unquestionably, David Moyes. Taking a team from relegation battles to the brink of European football in a year is outstanding.

LO: Brendan Rodgers. He produced a special season with nowhere near the resources of clubs around Leicester in the league, and he has had to deal with plenty of injuries too. Leicester’s first FA Cup trophy and a possible place in next season’s Champions League is a remarkable return but unsurprising from one of the best coaches around.

AP: Marcelo Bielsa. The hipster pick as an alternative to Pep Guardiola, but Bielsa has led Leeds on an entertaining, successful campaign on their long-awaited return to the top flight. It seems his side have room to grow, too.

Marcelo Bielsa has guided Leeds to mid-table with styleGetty Images
Marcelo Bielsa has guided Leeds to mid-table with styleGetty Images

Signing of the season

BB: Ruben Dias. For all the reasons above. Credit too to Diogo Jota and Thiago Silva, who both hit the ground running seamlessly and to great effect at Liverpool and Chelsea.

MD: Ruben Dias. There can only be one.

MR: Edinson Cavani. A 33-year-old free transfer recruited on deadline day that screamed panic buy and “shades of Radamel Falcao” as one transfer fixer put it. There was no doubting Cavani’s pedigree, experience and work ethic, but he hadn’t played a competitive game for seven months, had to quarantine and was not part of Manchester United’s “cultural reboot” plan. But my goodness – the goals, the assists, the live tutorials for Mason Greenwood to learn off. He has made the team collectively better and less attached to their Moments FC billing.

MC: Raphinha. A value signing at £17m who arrived without much of a reputation but has performed brilliantly and shown he could be destined for greater things. Obviously Dias and West Ham’s belief in Jesse Lingard’s ability – and David Moyes’ knowledge of how to get the best out of him – deserve a mention too.

VE: Ruben Dias. Boring, predictable but absolutely right. Consider the void left by Vincent Company well and truly filled.

TK: Ruben Dias. A fee of his stature demands instant returns, but the nature of Dias’ brilliance was only made more impressive by the lack of a transition period.

KM: Emi Martinez. I generally like this award for the individual who made the biggest difference to the team between one season and the next and the Villa keeper has been the platform for some huge steps forward, tactically and in terms of points, for a team which was battling the drop on the final day last term.

LO: Callum Wilson. Signed from Bournemouth for £20m, Wilson promised goals and delivered with 12 so far and five assists, and it is not a stretch to imagine Newcastle would have been relegated without him.

AP: Ruben Dias. The centre-back enjoyed a stunning first season in the Premier League, playing well beyond his 23 years (before his 24th birthday this month). Pivotal to City's title triumph.

Edinson Cavani has impressed in his first season in the Premier LeagueGetty
Edinson Cavani has impressed in his first season in the Premier LeagueGetty

Goal of the season

BB: Erik Lamela (Tottenham vs Arsenal). To even try it was ridiculous but the execution, in a north London derby no less, was sublime.

MD: Manuel Lanzini against Tottenham Hotspur. Both for the spectacle of it, and the specific consequence, to crown a comeback.

MR: Manuel Lanzini vs Spurs. West Ham were three goals down with eight minutes to play, and what seemed the most implausible comeback was sealed in the 94th-minute with a 25-yard marvel from Manuel Lanzini. Last kick of the game, top right-hand corner – give it to me on loop, please.

MC: Manuel Lanzini’s against Tottenham. Edinson Cavani’s against Fulham would be a contender if it wasn’t probably offside. It’s hard to choose between Lanzani and Erik Lamela in the north London derby so I’m going for the one that made me shout a disbelieving “f**k off” at the TV.

VE: Mohamed Salah vs West Ham. Six touches from Liverpool’s box to West Ham’s goal, of which the last half were a first-time whipped lobbed pass from Xherdan Shaqiri to Salah, who stopped the ball dead with his right and flicked beyond Fabianski with the outside of his left. One of the best goals I’ve seen live.

TK: Alisson vs West Brom. Not just for the rarity of a goalkeeper scoring a last-minute header but the context for Liverpool’s season and the top-four race, too.

KM: Lanzini's thunderous equaliser for West Ham against Spurs in the ‘screamers’ section; Salah's brilliant first touch and finish on the counter-attack for Liverpool against the Hammers for the ‘team goal’ category.

LO: Phil Foden against Brighton. It got little coverage in the chaos of City’s 3-2 defeat at the Amex this week, but it was genuinely breathtaking, dribbling from inside his own half before slamming the ball past Roberto Sanchez. The left foot, the low centre of gravity, the long run to goal – it is all very reminiscent of someone...

AP: Manuel Lanzini for West Ham against Spurs. There may just be some bias behind this one, but you'll never see a purer strike – and who doesn't love the aesthetics of a shot hitting the bar (and post) and going in. Add the context of it being in the final seconds of a derby to seal the most dramatic of comebacks, and you have the goal of the season.

West Ham players celebrate Manuel Lanzini&#x002019;s equaliser at SpursGetty
West Ham players celebrate Manuel Lanzini’s equaliser at SpursGetty

Team of the season

BB: Martinez; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Shaw; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Salah, Kane, Mount.

MD: Schmeichel; Coufal, Fofana, Dias, Shaw; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Foden, Kane, Mount.

MR: Martinez; Coufal, Stones, Dias, Shaw; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Grealish, Foden, Salah.

MC: Martinez; Coufal, Stones, Dias, Shaw; Fernandes, Gundogan; Salah, Grealish, Son, Kane. I have no idea how that front six would work in practice but it would be unfair to leave any of them out.

VE: Martinez; Coufal, Fofana, Dias, Shaw; Kante, Gundogan, Soucek; Salah, Kane, Raphinha.

TK: Martinez; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Shaw; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Salah, Mount, Kane.

KM: Martinez; Cancelo, Dias, Konsa, Justin; Fabinho, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Salah, Kane, Grealish.

LO: Martinez; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Dias, Shaw; Fernandes, Kante, Gundogan; Son, Kane, Grealish.

AP: Martinez; Coufal, Dias, Fofana, Shaw; Gundogan, Fernandes, Mount; Foden, Son, Kane.

Moment of the season

BB: Youri Tielemans (Leicester's FA Cup-winning goal). The wall of noise that greeted the ball cannoning into the net was almost as good as the perfect hit that put it there from 30 yards.

MD: The Chelsea fans celebrating outside Stamford Bridge when it was announced the club would withdraw from the Super League.

MR: Can 48 hours count as a moment? The hi and bye of the Super League was the most significant occurrence in the game for ages, let alone this season, so it’s hard to settle for an on-pitch vignette to match it. If we’re sticking strictly to the football itself, Alisson’s late winner against West Brom was one of those scenes you watch on repeat – partly through disbelief, mostly for the emotion.

MC: On the pitch, Alisson’s header. Maybe there’s some recency bias creeping in here and it may not count for much by Sunday evening but the drama and personal angle to it made it one of the lighter moments in this slog of a season. Off the pitch, the 48 hours or so of the Super League’s brief existence. Then again, I was in a yurt in Yorkshire with no signal or Wi-Fi for all of that so I’m still not entirely sure if it really happened.

VE: Fans at Plough Lane last Tuesday. AFC Wimbledon’s formation and journey to League One has been remarkable and to see a large cohort of fans at their new stadium for the first time was pretty special.

TK: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool. The match where the natural order of the league was replaced by sheer chaos, Liverpool showed such unfamiliar weaknesses, and it seemed as though anything was possible – even if the season did end in rather more predictable fashion.

KM: Alisson Becker scoring a late winning header at West Brom.

LO: For unbridled #Barclays drama, Manuel Lanzini’s last-minute screamer into the top corner as West Ham drew 3-3 at Tottenham was the purest kind, closely followed by Alisson Becker’s header at West Brom. Patrick Bamford’s hat-trick goal against Aston Villa back in October was also a favourite, just because it was brilliant to watch and seemed to confirm that this thoroughly nice man was going to have a great season.

AP: Jubilant Chelsea fans celebrating outside Stamford Bridge before their team's kick-off against Brighton, following a protest that played a huge part in sparking the incineration of the Super League.

Chelsea fans protest against the Super LeagueGetty
Chelsea fans protest against the Super LeagueGetty

One thing we learned

BB: Sat watching Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool, that the Premier League can still surprise.

MD: That supporters have real power, in a way that has probably been underappreciated in recent years. It can be seen in the momentous events of the Super League, but also little moments in the games when crowds were back.

MR: Player and fan empowerment was the defining mark of the campaign for me and I suspect this will be a very welcome norm moving forward, which can help lead to seismic change (the social media boycott forcing government to speed up the Online Safety Bill for example).

MC: Before this season, I was pessimistic about the prospect of fans ever really coming together to voice their opposition against the more rapacious elements of modern football and thought that if something like the Super League ever happened, it would be largely waved through. The events outside Stamford Bridge on the Tuesday evening that it collapsed and the wider solidarity shown between supporters of different clubs proved me wrong.

VE: Some football fans are really against Marxism.

TK: Not so much how the Bix Six underestimate the value of their supporters – which we already knew – but their lack of regard for the power fans can actually wield in the wake of the breakaway attempt.

KM: It is taking a while, but it's great to see people continuing to slowly realise they have a voice in football, whether that's the players taking a stand on social issues or the fans demonstrating (reasonably!) what they won't put up with.

LO: The sight of Jose Mourinho being given a tour of the TalkSport offices midway through the season was comic but a bit sad. This season categorically taught us that he is expired as a title-winning, order-shaking Premier League manager.

AP: Fans' opinions do matter. Supporters are so frequently taken advantage of by club owners, but the successful protests against the Super League were inspiring – aside from the shameful moments of violence – and provided hope that fans can fend off future concepts that may threaten the very nature of football.

Read More

How will the 2020/21 Premier League season be remembered? Will it be at all?

Michail Antonio wants Europa League to cap off ‘great season’ for West Ham

Nicolas Pepe finally showing ‘consistency’ for Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

Latest Stories

  • Byron's brilliant OT winner lifts underdog Habs over Leafs in Game 1

    Paul Byron scored the short-handed winner from his knees late in regulation and Carey Price made 35 saves as the Canadiens edged the MAple Leafs in Thursday's series opener.

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Penguins survive Game 3 slugfest on Long Island

    Brandon Tanev scored the winner late in the third as the Penguins beat the Islanders in a scintillating Game 3 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

  • J.D. Martinez's 2-run bomb rallies Red Sox over Jays in 9th

    J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays on Thursday night.

  • Russell Westbrook powers Wizards beatdown of Pacers in NBA play-in tournament

    The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Vegas rides 2nd-period surge to take series lead over Wild

    Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period explosion for Vegas as the Golden Knights grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Wild with a 5-2 win on Thursday night.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Seven of Maradona's doctors charged with homicide

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for playoff series vs. Hawks

    Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.

  • PGA Championship Day 1: Phil Mickelson rallies back into contention early at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Golf courses, tennis courts among Ontario rec facilities set to reopen

    Ontario golf courses and tennis courts figure to be busy over the long weekend.Many of the provincial government's restrictions on outdoor recreation facilities will come to an end Saturday after first coming into effect on April 17.While Ontario Premier Doug Ford walked back moves on increased police power and the closing of playgrounds one day after making an announcement on additional restrictions related to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order on April 16, he kept outdoor sport facilities closed.Ford gave the green light for outdoor recreation facilities to reopen on Thursday with restrictions in place, including physical distancing. Also, no team sports can be played or practised.Ontario was the only jurisdiction in North America to ban golf, and that sport's community has been vocal about its disagreement. Brooke Henderson, Canada's winningest professional golfer, said earlier this week she hoped golf could return to her home province soon and added she felt the sport could be played safely.With COVID-19 far more transmissible indoors than outdoors, many have argued the resumption of outdoor sports can be beneficial for Ontarians at a challenging time.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • McMillan transforms Hawks, now looks to win in playoffs

    ATLANTA (AP) — Nate McMillan gives a glimpse of his coaching style when he talks about his playing days. He never cared about the accolades. Just whatever it took to win. “A guy who put his nose in everything,” McMillan recalled. “I wasn't a guy who pouted about minutes or rotations or shots or points or any of that. I tried to be a glue guy who made his teammates better.” He's certainly made the Hawks a lot better since he took over as interim head coach. Atlanta was plodding along at 14-20 when Lloyd Pierce was fired just before the All-Star break. McMillan, who had joined Pierce's staff before this season, was elevated to the top post. Since then, the Hawks have been one of the NBA's best teams with a 27-11 record, securing their first trip to the playoffs since 2017. The only teams to win more over the final 38 games of the regular season were Phoenix and Denver, two of the best squads in the West. The only team to match the Hawks in the East were the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. “You see the results,” guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said. “Coaching is a crucial part of our success. A lot of teams are talented in this league, but they're not under control. He did that. He brought a little bit of control to this team. He helped us get our wins.” McMillan also brought a toughness — the trait he exhibited during a 12-year playing career spent entirely with the Seattle SuperSonics — that the Hawks sorely needed. Under Pierce, the team continually wilted in the fourth quarter, with 13 of 20 losses by 10 points or less. The dynamic has totally changed since McMillan took over. Atlanta is 11-5 in games decided by no more than 10 points. This is a bit of redemption for the 56-year-old, who had previously been a head coach at Seattle, Portland and Indiana. Then again, McMillan still has to prove he can win in the playoffs. Last year, after guiding the Pacers to a 45-28 record despite myriad injuries, he was fired on the heels of a second straight sweep in the opening round of the postseason. Over his 17-year head coaching career, McMillan is 1-9 in postseason series, with his lone victory coming way back in 2005. “For me, this is a different team and we’re going into the playoffs for the first time with this group,” McMillan said. "Whatever people want to say, I’m not concerned about that. The focus is me getting this team prepared for this playoffs — not validating.” This is what the Hawks had in mind when they began a major rebuild in 2017, completely overhauling a team that had posted the top record in the East and made it to the conference finals just two seasons earlier. Focusing on the draft, Atlanta assembled the core of its team — notably, Trae Young and John Collins. After being one of eight teams left out of the bubble in last year's pandemic-affected season, the Hawks had plenty of money to spend in free agency, allowing them to sign Bogdanovich and top bench player Danilo Gallinari. A key trade just before the 2020 shutdown brought in center Clint Capela, who led the NBA in rebounding while averaging more than two blocks a game. But McMillan, it seems, was the one who brought it all together. In a bit of a surprise, he wasn't among the three finalists for the coach of the year award announced Thursday. “He helped us a lot,” Capela said. “I just felt like he really he helped a lot of guys to step up, to just be more aggressive defensively and offensively. He really helped a lot of guys. He definitely deserves big credit for the team’s success.” McMillan's blunt demeanor turned up again as the Hawks prepared to face another resurgent franchise, the New York Knicks, in the opening round. Game 1 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. With nearly a week to prepare, McMillan tried to instill an underdog mentality in his team by making it clear he thinks most of the nation — the NBA, even — is rooting for the big-market Knicks to advance. He even shared his thoughts with reporters. “I’ve talked about that to the team a lot,” McMillan said. “I’ve gone as far as saying, the league wants this, they need this. New York, this is a big market. It’s a big market for the league. New York has been out of the playoffs for a number of years. This is a team that our league, they want to see, they want to see New York in the playoffs.” McMillan also implied that the referees will be favoring the Knicks, making it tough for his team to get close calls. “It’s real. We’re going to have to play through that,” he said. “It’s going to be physical. Probably a lot of calls are not going our way." The league was not amused by McMillan's comments. He was slapped with a $25,000 fine, adding an entirely new dynamic to the series before it even begins. Rest assured, McMillan's players have his back. “Guys listen to him. He has a good presence about himself,” forward De'Andre Hunter said. “He’s a genuine guy. I feel like that’s the best thing for me. He’s genuine.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ AP Sports Writer Charles Odum contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

  • Dodgers get HRs from Smith, Pujols in 3-2 win over D-backs

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols slugged a two-run shot — his first for the Dodgers — and Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday night. The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep, outscoring Arizona 19-6. They went 8-1 on the homestand, and have won four in a row and eight of nine. The D-backs limped out of town with their 10th straight road loss and fifth in a row overall. Smith sent the first pitch from Merrill Kelly (2-5) into the lower left-field seats leading off the seventh, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Smith sparkled on defense, too, throwing out pinch-runner Tim Locastro at second to end the eighth. Pujols hit an 0-1 pitch from Kelly to right field in the second, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0. It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels. The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list. The 41-year-old slugger left the Angels and joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday. In his first game that night, Pujols produced a run-scoring single in his second at-bat. David Price opened a bullpen game for the Dodgers, his first start since Sept. 1, 2019. The left-hander, who opted out last season because of the pandemic, allowed three hits and struck out one in two innings. He was followed by Jimmy Nelson, Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, Victor Gonzalez, Blake Treinen and closer Kenley Jansen, who earned his 10th save. Eduardo Escobar tied the game at 2 with a two-out, two-run homer off Joe Kelly in the sixth. Escobar had a two-run shot a night earlier in a 4-2 loss. The D-backs had runners at the corners later in the inning. Reddick reached on center fielder Chris Taylor's fielding error. Taylor thought right fielder Mookie Betts was going to catch the ball, so he stopped and looked at Betts and the ball dropped. Justin Turner made a diving stab on a ball hit by David Peralta, but he threw it away at first and the error allowed Reddick to move to third. Gonzalez (1-0) relieved Joe Kelly and struck out Domingo Leyba to end the threat. NEVER FORGET Reddick was booed lustily in each of his at-bats by Dodgers fans still sore over the 2017 World Series, with “cheater” being one of the cleaner names he was called. Reddick, a former Dodger, was a member of the Astros team that beat LA for the championship before Houston's cheating scandal was exposed. The sellout crowd of 16,105 cheered when Reddick struck out in the fourth and again leading off the ninth. He went 0 for 4. He was selected by Arizona from Triple-A Reno, where he was hitting at a .304 clip. PUTTING UP Ks There were 27 strikeouts in the game, 14 by the D-backs and 13 by the Dodgers as roughly half of the hitters struck out. Merrill Kelly had a career-high 12. Nelson had five for the Dodgers. UP NEXT Diamondbacks: RHP Seth Frankoff (0-0, 3.86 ERA) starts Friday at Colorado. He debuted for Arizona last Saturday against Washington, allowing two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Dodgers: RHP Trevor Bauer (4-2, 2.20) starts Friday at San Francisco. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press