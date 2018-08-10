Premier League 2018-19: Yahoo Sport's experts predict the winners and losers

Yahoo Sport’s experts predict the Premier League season

It only seems a few days ago that Harry Kane was bringing home the World Cup Golden Boot and now the Premier League is set to kick off. No rest for the wickedly good.

It all begins with Manchester United entertaining Leicester City with Jose Mourinho entering his third year in charge at Old Trafford – famously a landmark for the legendary Portuguese manager who rarely extends his stay at a club much beyond then.

It’s been a chaotic transfer window with so much cash passing hands – now it’s time for the chat to stop.

So Yahoo Sport’s first XI have put together their predictions at both ends of the table: The big names are all here but there are some shocks and surprises too…

Can Pep Guardiola go back-to-back with Manchester City?

Hamish Williams

Champions: Manchester City.

So far they’ve only made one big-name signing but they were so far ahead of everyone else last season and Pep Guardiola is unlikely to let standards slip.

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Reds have made a statement in the transfer window and Jurgen Klopp must lead a genuine title challenge. As for Tottenham, we’ve been here before for each of the previous three seasons and Spurs still finished, 3rd, 2nd, and 3rd – write them off at your peril, both them and Man United should be able to take advantage of the change – and uncertainty – at Arsenal and Chelsea to cling on to Champions League football.

Relegated: Cardiff, Watford, Huddersfield *Newcastle

Neil Warnock is a master at getting teams promoted but has often struggled in the Premier League, plus Cardiff lack a proven goalscorer. After a brilliant start to last season Watford fell away alarmingly and with an underwhelming transfer window that form is set to continue. Huddersfield struggled to score last season and a lack of goals could be a major issue here.

*I do have a caveat however: If Rafa Benitez goes before January, Newcastle go down, saving Watford or Huddersfield.

Can Neil Warnock lead Cardiff to safety this season?

Top scorer: Sergio Aguero

City will score the most goals again this season, and following Gabriel Jesus’ struggles last season, Aguero should be first choice for Guardiola to bang many of them in.

Surprise package: Southampton

Much has been made of Wolves, Fulham and Burnley after their exploits in 2017-18, but after their scrape with relegation last season Southampton should bounce back; a top-10 place is on the cards for the Saints.

Dimitri Kondonis

Champions: Manchester City.

You can’t look past them, having comfortably wrapped up the league last season with plenty of players who are still developing.

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Liverpool will run City closest in all likelihood, with Man United sealing that third place. It’ll be a tough call for fourth but I think Tottenham will claim it, with Arsenal and Chelsea – both under new managers – missing out on the Champions League spots.

Relegated: Cardiff, Huddersfield and Brighton.

Perhaps Brighton’s spot is up for contention, but I am less than convinced by Cardiff and Huddersfield.

Top scorer: Harry Kane.

Fresh off setting the World Cup alight, the golden boot winner will fire Tottenham into the top four again.

Surprise package: Wolves

I’m inclined to suggest Wolves will cause plenty of damage in the Premier League, thanks in no small part to their extensive contacts and acquisitions over the summer.

George Rinaldi

Champions: Liverpool.

They’ve strengthened in the right areas and look the only team who can overhaul Manchester City across the season.

Champions League: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United

Manchester City will comfortably take second, with Arsenal pipping Manchester United to third spot.

Relegated: Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth.

The Bluebirds have spent some money in the window but mainly on Championship talent, whilst Huddersfield and Bournemouth will make way for the other newcomers – Fulham and Wolves.

Top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He’s had half a season to bed into the North London team and should score a few with the players around him.

Surprise package: Wolves.

Not a surprise as such with the transfers they’ve done, but the Championship winners will look to secure a strong finish in the Premier League.

Wolves are tipped for a strong season back in the Premier League

Chris Johnson

Champions: Liverpool

With the additions of Alisson, Fabinho, Kieta & Shaqiri, Liverpool have the extra fire power they were missing last year and will win the league this time around.

Champions League: Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham

These three will fight it out, leaving Manchester United & Chelsea to fight for the Europa League places.

Relegated: Southampton, Watford, Huddersfield

They simply haven’t done enough to strengthen.

Top scorer: Mo Salah

Expect him to continue his form into the new season and take the golden boot

Surprise package: West Ham

Pellegrini and their (very) productive summer will see the Hammers up there fighting for a place in the top 6.

Can Mo Salah back up his stunning debut season with Liverpool?

Raj Mannick

Champions: Manchester City

They have the best squad and the best manager. Simple really.

Champions League: Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea

These three all look too strong for the other chasers in the pack

Relegated: Brighton, Cardiff, Southampton

No signings of any note and no strength in depth.

Top scorer: Harry Kane

Easiest question of all to answer.

Surprise package: Fulham

Made some good signings and play good football – watch them thrive.

Matt Lewis

Champions: Manchester City.

Nobody got close to them last season and they’ve kept their squad together.

Champions League: Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham

I fancy Liverpool to finish second as they’ve had the best transfer window. Manchester United will finish third despite a poor summer and Tottenham kept their big stars to stay in the top four.





Relegated: Huddersfield, Cardiff, Newcastle

Huddersfield would’ve been relegated were in not for some lucky decisions last term so I think they could go down. Cardiff will go straight back down after a lack of investment. I can’t see Rafa Benitez seeing out the season in Newcastle and things could go spectacularly wrong.

Top scorer: Harry Kane

He is still the best striker in the league for me and I think he’ll finish ahead of Sergio Aguero again.

Surprise package: Arsenal

The Gunners will be vastly improved after some decent business.

Nick Metcalfe

Champions: Manchester City

They were simply magnificent last season and I see no reason why they won’t be too strong for the rest again.

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United

Liverpool have bought well this summer and I expect them to be City’s closest challengers and finish second. Tottenham have been quiet in the transfer market, but they still have a top squad, will have a proper home ground again and I fancy them to be third. Manchester United have their problems, but they do still have a host of top players too and should be good enough for fourth place.

Relegated: Cardiff, Huddersfield and Brighton.

Cardiff simply don’t look strong enough to compete at the highest level, while the other two will suffer from second season syndrome.

Top scorer: Harry Kane

A pretty obvious prediction, but after winning the Golden Boot in Russia, how can you back against him?

Surprise package: Fulham

There’s a feel good atmosphere around that club right now, and some clever summer business tells me they could surprise a few. Plus I admit, I want that timeless ground to stay in the top flight.

Signing Jean Michael Seri was a statement of intent for Fulham

Mark Lawford

Champions: Manchester City

They won it so easily last time and have made a couple of tasty new signings. Pep looks in the groove now and only a serious Champions League assault might derail them.

Champions League: Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

I am not convinced by Jose Mourinho’s United but cannot see them being overhauled by Chelsea and Arsenal whose new managers both have that ‘one-season’ look about them.

Top goalscorer: Romelu Lukaku.

It’s hard to look beyond World Cup Golden Boot Harry Kane, Mo Salah or the amazing Sergio Aguero. So I am backing Lukaku.

Surprise package: Chelsea.

Managed by someone who has won nothing in 28 years as a coach, watch the misfiring, unhappy Blues slip out of the top six as the wheels continue to fall off.

Relegated: Cardiff, Huddersfield, Watford

Seems an easy choice really. Cardiff look to have no depth for all Neil Warnock’s managerial nous, Huddersfield cannot possibly repeat their heroics of last season and surely the top flight can do without colourless, odourless Watford.

Sinking without a trace? Will Javi Gracia and Watford till be in the Premier League at the end of the season?

Matt Storey

Champions: Manchester City

They will retain their title. They’re stronger than last year when they won it at a canter and you feel like Pep Guardiola is just getting started.

Champions League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United.

Early and clever transfer business means Liverpool are best-placed to challenge City, Arsenal’s side should be reinvigorated by Unai Emery and they possess firepower up-front, whilst Manchester United just get results under Jose Mourinho, even if it’s ugly. Spurs’ lack of transfer business is finally going to catch up with them, whilst Chelsea are a complete mess.

Relegated: Cardiff, Huddersfield and Newcastle

Cardiff just do not look strong enough, Huddersfield were unconvincing last year and could suffer from second season syndrome and perennial crisis club Newcastle, who are so reliant on Rafa Benitez, are heading for a nightmare season.

Top scorer: Sergio Aguero.

Fit, on the back of a shortened World Cup and a Manchester City team firing on all cylinders, the underrated Aguero will shine again.

Surprise package: Brighton

They made some clever signings prior to their first campaign (Pascal Gross!) and look to have done the same again. Nobody will do a Burnley, but they can finish comfortably in the top half.

Will Harry Kane be able to lead Spurs into the top 4 again?

Sam Elliott

Champions: Manchester City.

Just too strong in all departments and too many match winners.

Champions League: Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal

A better-than-expected Manchester United to take second place again with Liverpool falling just shy of them in third. Spurs’ lack of spending will see them suffer and Arsenal to jump back into fourth.

Relegated: Cardiff, Huddersfield, Watford

Cardiff City needed to do more in the window, Huddersfield also didn’t sign well enough and Watford’s managerial chopping and changing will come back and bite them.

Top scorer: Sergio Aguero

He will just pip Harry Kane. The City man is one of the most under-rated players in Premier League history.

Surprise package: Everton

Do they count as a surprise package with the money they’ve spent? Marco Silva has a tidy squad.



