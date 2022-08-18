Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Glendenning, Louise Taylor, Andy Hunter, Jacob Steinberg, Ben Fisher, Jamie Jackson and Will Magee
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Sessegnon
    English association football player (born 2000)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabriel Fernando de Jesus
    Gabriel Fernando de Jesus
    Brazilian association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eddie Howe
    Eddie Howe
    English association football player and manager (born 1977)
  • Amadou Onana
    Belgian-Senegalese association football player
  • Sven Botman
    Dutch association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

1) Spurs profit from shrewd summer deals

Cutting off the supply lines between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min worked a treat for Chelsea last Sunday, until the introduction of Richarlison for the ineffective Ryan Sessegnon provided added distraction for the home side’s defenders, his off-the-ball runs repeatedly pulling them out of position. The Brazilian will be hoping to start against Wolves and his inclusion in the lineup could well spell disappointment for Son. Fitness permitting, Clément Lenglet is likely to fill in for the injured Cristian Romero and, with Sessegnon looking a good bet to make way for Ivan Perisic, Tottenham’s uncharacteristically early transfer dealings are already looking as sensible as they are shrewd. A second-half replacement for Hwang Hee-chan in his side’s scoreless draw against Fulham, it would also be no surprise to see Gonçalo Guedes make his first start for Wolves, and fellow big-money recruit Matheus Nunes could also feature. BG

  • Tottenham v Wolves, Saturday 12.30pm (all times BST)

2) Trio of Arsenal victories long overdue

The last time Arsenal won their opening three matches of the league season, they were in the middle of a 49-match unbeaten run. At the start of the 2004-05 season, as Arsène Wenger’s side breezed past Everton, Middlesbrough and Blackburn by an aggregate scoreline of 12-4, few would have predicted that it would take (at least) 18 years for them to make such a strong start again. The list of Arsenal goalscorers across those three games reads like a truncated roll call of the club’s greatest players of the 21st century: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Freddie Ljungberg, Robert Pires, José Antonio Reyes and Cesc Fàbregas, then still a goofy teenage prodigy. No pressure, then, on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. Arsenal finished second that season but, if they beat Bournemouth on Saturday, they are guaranteed to end the day top of the table. WM

  • Bournemouth v Arsenal, Saturday 5.30pm

Granit Xhaka after scoring against Leicester last weekend.
Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring against Leicester last weekend. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

3) Howe’s defensive plan against champions

Pep Guardiola’s ominous warning that his already formidable Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is “step by step, only going to get better” has focused Newcastle fans’ minds on Eddie Howe’s likely defensive configuration on Sunday. Does the manager stick with his preferred back four and, if so, who out of Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Fabian Schär will drop to the bench? Last week all three played in the 0-0 draw at Brighton, but that was only because Burn switched to left-back to replace Matt Targett. On Sunday, though, Targett is expected to be fit enough for restoration to full-back, leaving Howe with a dilemma. He will surely plump for Schär and Botman, if only as that creates a nice right-footed/left-footed equilibrium. With Botman and Burn both left-footed, the dangers of a central defensive imbalance appear too great to risk. Alternatively, Howe could field a 3-4-3 formation featuring Kieran Trippier and Targett as wing-backs. LT

  • Newcastle v Manchester City, Sunday 4.30pm

4) Onana, that’s the game

In the absence of a point or a goalscorer – it is now 50 days since Richarlison was sold to Tottenham – the prospect of Amadou Onana making his full Everton debut against Nottingham Forest captures the imagination at Goodison Park. The midfielder, a recent £33m signing from Lille, made a brief but highly eventful introduction to the Premier League at Aston Villa last weekend. Replacing Conor Coady in the 81st minute, he lost possession in the buildup to Villa’s winner in the 86th, created a consolation seconds later and went close to salvaging an unlikely draw in stoppage time. Frank Lampard absolved the Belgian of blame for Villa’s second goal – “I want midfield players that want to receive the ball and play forward,” the manager said – and Onana, who had barely trained for 10 days before the game while his transfer went through, certainly offered a glimpse of the dynamic midfield presence that Everton crave. AH

  • Everton v Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

5) Soucek key to Hammers’ hopes

West Ham’s desire to add more dynamism to their midfield is no secret. They have looked at several players this summer, but change is yet to arrive. Flynn Downes, signed from Swansea, is one for the future and, with the chase for a domineering new midfielder proving frustrating, David Moyes still finds himself leaning on Tomas Soucek amid doubts over the Czech Republic international’s future. The situation is not ideal and Moyes needs Soucek to up his game when West Ham, who have lost their first two matches, host Brighton on Sunday. It is a huge test. Brighton’s flexible midfield will pose plenty of problems and West Ham will struggle if Soucek, who can be vulnerable against a high press, is off the pace. Declan Rice cannot do it alone. Soucek, whose scoring threat diminished last season, has to put himself about and find a way of rediscovering his form. JS

5.1) Taylor unfairly in spotlight

Thomas Tuchel’s lament regarding the performance of the referee Anthony Taylor prompted a pile-on from the more paranoid, unhinged and entitled elements of Chelsea’s fanbase, more than 140,000 of whom have since signed a petition calling for the official to be precluded from taking charge of one of their fixtures ever again. Taylor will find himself unfairly placed in the spotlight when he officiates this match, his every decision subjected to intense scrutiny so that any small error can be pounced upon as “evidence” that he is in some way incompetent or corrupt. Even in the Premier League referees don’t get paid enough to put up with this sort of bullying and harassment. Until the serial whiners among the management ranks start getting properly punished with massive fines, suspensions or stadium bans, these officials – without whom the game cannot be played – would be well within their rights to down their whistles and go on strike. BG

  • West Ham v Brighton, Sunday 2.30pm

6) Bamford overshadowing any contretemps?

After last weekend’s technical area altercation with Tottenham’s Antonio Conte, goodness knows how Tuchel will react to Jesse Marsch at Elland Road. Away from the pitch the Leeds manager is open, engaging and unfailingly courteous but, down on the touchline, Marsch sometimes seems to think he is still the pesky enforcer he once was as a player. Such lightly controlled aggression does not always go down too well with his managerial counterparts, so an intriguing subplot could centre on the dugouts. Patrick Bamford will hope to pass a fitness test in time to eclipse thoroughly such a sideshow, though. Marsch’s key striker always aims to impress – and never more so than against the club which employed him between 2012 and 2017, in which time he appeared for six different teams during assorted loan stints while failing to make a single first-team appearance in a Chelsea shirt. LT

  • Leeds v Chelsea, Sunday 2pm

Related: David Squires on … Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel and Ha Ha Land

7) One man’s misery is one Mings’ chance

Having stripped Tyrone Mings of the Aston Villa captaincy and left him on the bench for their season opener, Steven Gerrard raised quizzical eyebrows when he picked the England international to start against Everton last weekend. While those outside the Villa camp can only speculate over the healthiness of Gerrard’s relationship with his former captain, the long-term achilles injury suffered by Diego Carlos ought to mean Mings features more prominently in his manager’s plans than he might have expected to a fortnight ago. The absence of Diego Carlos should prompt the return of Ezri Konsa to Villa’s starting lineup when Crystal Palace rock up at Villa Park, while the lesser-spotted Calum Chambers is also available for a recall. BG

  • Crystal Palace v Aston Villa, Saturday 3pm

8) Barnes back to lift Leicester

For Leicester, good news has been in short supply of late but the return of Harvey Barnes from a knee injury has given Brendan Rodgers a timely boost. Leicester are yet to sign a senior outfield player this summer, while Barnes, Wesley Fofana and James Maddison have been the subject of inquiries from rival clubs this summer. There could be more positives if Leicester reach a deal with Maddison over a new deal, with the club keen to avoid a repeat of the situation they find themselves in with Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract next summer. “Both sides have to be able to find an agreement,” Rodgers said. “With James, with two years left, naturally the club would want to protect the asset. But it works both ways. Sometimes, everything goes on to the club. If a player – not saying James – doesn’t want to sign it, then it can be a stalemate.” BF

  • Leicester City v Southampton, Saturday 3pm

9) Battle of the forwards by the Thames

Fulham will be hoping it’s a case of “after the lord mayor’s show” for Brentford when they visit Craven Cottage a week after their humiliation of Manchester United. While this west London match-up may lack the spice of more high-profile derbies, Marco Silva was critical of his players’ lack of first-half intensity on a sweltering afternoon at Molineux. We can expect them to come roaring out of the traps in a match that could hinge on the respective performances of the rival centre-forwards, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ivan Toney. After his opening-day double, Mitrovic will be eager to make up for last week’s penalty miss. Interestingly, Fulham’s designated penalty taker has missed nine out of 31 career spot-kicks, while Toney has a vastly superior record of just one miss from 24. BG

  • Fulham v Brentford, Saturday 3pm

10) Liverpool’s trip to basement boys

Forget a win or a draw, can Manchester United summon a credible performance in their third game of an already listing campaign? With Liverpool their Monday evening visitors the obvious answer may be no, but as Jürgen Klopp’s team have drawn their first two games, maybe there is a glimmer of hope for Erik ten Hag’s side. While the United manager should not have to gee up his thus-far dismal players for a meeting with their arch-rivals, the same equation is true for Klopp, already four points behind Manchester City after only 180 minutes of football. Expect Cristiano Ronaldo to start once more despite his desire to leave, and for United’s fragile confidence to crumble should Liverpool get an early goal. If that occurs then the Old Trafford crowd will have to find its voice to try to offer what their team lacks badly: belief. JJ

  • Manchester United v Liverpool, Monday 8pm

Pos

Team

P

GD

Pts

1

Man City

2

6

6

2

Arsenal

2

4

6

3

Brentford

2

4

4

4

Tottenham Hotspur

2

3

4

5

Newcastle

2

2

4

6

Leeds

2

1

4

7

Chelsea

2

1

4

8

Brighton

2

1

4

9

Aston Villa

2

-1

3

10

Nottm Forest

2

-1

3

11

AFC Bournemouth

2

-2

3

12

Liverpool

2

0

2

13

Fulham

2

0

2

14

Wolverhampton

2

-1

1

15

Leicester

2

-2

1

16

Crystal Palace

2

-2

1

17

Southampton

2

-3

1

18

Everton

2

-2

0

19

West Ham

2

-3

0

20

Man Utd

2

-5

0

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Flames sign Kadri to 7-year, $49-million deal, trade Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0.