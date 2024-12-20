Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

Fraser Forster, Niclas Füllkrug, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Composite: Getty Images, Reuters

Villa can make statement against City

Approaching the halfway point, it is hard to gauge where Aston Villa are at. Regardless of Manchester City’s extended wobble, a result at home to Pep Guardiola’s side will go a long way to providing an indication. It was always going to be a big ask for Villa to better or even equal last season’s achievements but, with automatic qualification to the Champions League last 16 a distinct possibility and a top-four finish within reach, it has been another solid, if imperfect, start. Only once this season have Villa recorded victory after a European night, in September after winning at Young Boys. This time last season Villa were third in the division, two points off the summit, on 35 points. They may be 10 points worse off now but, despite defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out, they remain in a good spot. Ben Fisher

Aston Villa v Manchester City, Saturday 12.30pm (all times GMT)

Brentford must plan for Forest breaks

Despite Nottingham Forest’s success this season, their possession share of 41% is the second lowest in the Premier League. Do not expect Nuno Espírito Santo to change things for the trip to Brentford, with Forest’s 14 away points this season only bettered by Chelsea (19) and Liverpool (17). Brentford should enjoy plenty of the ball but must beware Forest’s threat on the break: Thomas Frank’s side have conceded more goals on counterattacks (five) than any other team. Forest’s pacy forwards Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White will be licking their lips. Michael Butler

Brentford v Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Ipswich cannot rest on their laurels

Kieran McKenna will tell anyone listening that Ipswich are “focusing on themselves” but a quick glance around and he will know the pool of relegation candidates appears to be shallowing. Both Palace and West Ham have picked up in recent weeks and, although neither are clear of trouble, they look to have the quality and experience in their squads to pull clear of the bottom five. Ipswich aside, the other four – Everton (new owners), Leicester (new manager), Wolves (new manager) and Southampton (looking for a new new manager) – are all in a state of flux. This would be the ideal time for Ipswich to put points on the board and build on last week’s win at Molineux. As Newcastle travel down the east coast, a first home Premier League win in nearly 23 years would be most welcome for the hosts. MB

Ipswich v Newcastle, Saturday 3pm

Time for Lopetegui to unleash Füllkrug

Niclas Füllkrug has had a slow start to his West Ham career. The German did not score in his first four appearances and then went missing for three months with an achilles injury. He is back in contention now, though, and has shown promise in a couple of brief cameos. Füllkrug grabbed West Ham’s consolation against Leicester and should have opened the scoring in their draw with Bournemouth on Monday. He lacks speed but is lively in the box. Will Julen Lopetegui start him against Brighton? Füllkrug might fancy his chances in the air after seeing Brighton’s defensive difficulties against Palace last week. Jacob Steinberg

West Ham v Brighton, Saturday 3pm

Can Palace halt set-piece kings again?

Crystal Palace may have found Arsenal’s big guns too hot to handle during the second half of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final but Oliver Glasner will have been encouraged by the way his side coped with their threat from set pieces. While Arsenal were not as accurate with their deliveries before Bukayo Saka was introduced late on, part of the plan for Palace was to leave three players up the pitch to give their opponents something to think about on the break. Glasner would not reveal whether he will be employing the same tactics for Saturday’s meeting at Selhurst Park but admitted he is expecting Arsenal to mix things up. “We will watch them and they will watch them, and they will find new ideas,” he said. “It’s always about, what do they do and what do we do? Let’s see.” Ed Aarons

Crystal Palace v Arsenal, Saturday 5.30pm

Everton players in high-stakes audition

How does the saying go? As a deal closes, a window opens. Everton’s takeover means there are many January transfer questions now up in the air. The Friedkin Group have promised “an exciting new era” but stopped short of promising Sean Dyche substantial funds for next month. However, many Everton players are now playing for their futures at the club, namely those out of contract next summer. Abdoulaye Doucouré, Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye are three dependable but ageing players who, despite their performances, will be at risk. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s deal also expires in 2025 and, with some suggesting he was trying to run down his contract and leave for free, he may now want to be part of Everton’s future, with new owners in a new stadium. But whether Calvert-Lewin is trying to earn a new contract or impress potential suitors, he must find the net, having not scored since September. Chelsea’s visit to Goodison on Sunday is an ideal opportunity. MB

Everton v Chelsea, Sunday 2pm

Saints must ditch arrogance and get ugly

Southampton have suffered from a lack of common sense this season. Russell Martin’s failure to pay attention to the basics cost him his job. Martin wanted to play expansive football but his inflexibility has left Southampton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and should not be seen as a positive. Managers have to adjust to their circumstances and make the most of the resources at their disposal. Martin was unable to do that and Southampton ended up giving away too many soft goals. Now they have to ditch the arrogance. Simon Rusk, the interim manager, has to make his side harder to beat when they visit Fulham. Playing out from the back is all well and good, but would any fan object to Southampton grinding out an ugly 1-0 win at Craven Cottage? JS

Fulham v Southampton, Sunday 2pm

Reliable Aït-Nouri a big miss for Wolves

Much of the attention this week has been on Matheus Cunha being charged for misconduct following a post-match incident in Wolves’ defeat to Ipswich and it seems likely he will be suspended for Sunday’s crucial trip to fellow strugglers Leicester. The Brazilian is his side’s talisman but a bigger absence might be that of Rayan Aït-Nouri, who was sent off last weekend after the final whistle. No Wolves player has played more minutes, provided more assists or taken more touches this season than the Algeria international, who also ranks in the top three for Wolves for passes, tackles and goals scored. Many Wolves fans were disappointed with Aït-Nouri’s performance and behaviour during and after the Ipswich defeat but the 23-year-old must be brought back into the fold under new manager Vítor Pereira for the Boxing Day match against Manchester United, with whom Aït-Nouri has previously been linked. MB

Leicester v Wolves, Sunday 2pm

Cherries plot to storm Old Trafford again

A mere six points separate Manchester United in 13th place and Nottingham Forest in fourth. There are also nine teams between Ruben Amorim’s men and the guaranteed Champions League berth and Sunday’s visitors are one of them. Bournemouth are sixth on 25 points, three more than United, so victory for the hosts would be the perfect fillip as the festive schedule begins. Bournemouth carry a potent threat due to Andoni Iraola’s fine management so do not be surprised if they leave Old Trafford with a win. This is United after all; last time out at home Forest bested them 3-2 and a year ago Bournemouth ran riot for a famous win, their first at Old Trafford. Jamie Jackson

Manchester United v Bournemouth, Sunday 2pm

Tottenham must pray for Forster

Both Tottenham and Liverpool have suffered injuries to their first-choice goalkeepers this season, with Fraser Forster and Caoimhín Kelleher excellent in deputising for the sidelined Guglielmo Vicario and Alisson. While Liverpool were fortunate to escape the injury to Alisson largely unharmed – with Kelleher performing well and avoiding an injury of his own – Tottenham now face an anxious few months as Vicario recovers from a fractured ankle. Tottenham’s back-ups to Forster include Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman, who have one senior Spurs appearance between them. Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to ensure that 36-year-old Forster – whose contract runs out at the end of this season – can maintain his own form and fitness, or else the manager may have another problem to contend with. MB

Tottenham v Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm

