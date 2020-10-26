Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend's action

1) Foxes must uncover Vardy deputy to alleviate risk

Jamie Vardy proved his importance to Leicester City just as much when he was in the stands as he was on the pitch. The Foxes were flat from the off, without a functioning plan B to put into operation in Vardy’s absence. The team is so used to utilising the striker’s clever running in behind a defence, they seem to lack other creative ideas when he is not spearheading the team. Considering they ripped Manchester City apart just weeks ago, it will concern Brendan Rodgers that he cannot get his side to repeat that perfect performance, suffering home defeats to West Ham and Aston Villa in the two games that followed. Vardy’s arrival on the pitch enlivened Leicester, with his teammates looking more confident in the company of their talisman who duly scored a late winner. Rodgers might be best finding a striker in the mould of Vardy to ensure they can maintain the status quo whenever he is absent; otherwise they are just one tweaked muscle away from mediocrity. Will Unwin

• Match report: Arsenal 0-1 Leicester

2) Could Bamford be key to Leeds kicking on?

It’s been a fine start to the season for Leeds, whose quick pressing, quick passing style is better suited to the Premier League than to the Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday slog of a 46-game Championship season. Newly promoted clubs often start well, confident and settled following a successful campaign, more familiar with their opponents than their opponents are with them. As winter settles in and teams work them out, things often get hairy, but Leeds have better players and a better manager than most teams in their position, so if they can find a regular source of goals, they are set. Not many expected that from Patrick Bamford, who now has six goals in six league games, but might it be that after various clubs and managers, the penny has finally dropped? Daniel Harris

• Match report: Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds

3) Roy raves over Riedewald’s rising star

Jaïro Riedewald’s first goal for Crystal Palace in the victory against Fulham capped another impressive performance from the Dutchman, who was signed from Ajax by Frank de Boer in 2017. While his compatriot infamously only lasted four league matches as Palace manager before being replaced by Roy Hodgson, Riedewald is finally establishing himself in central midfield having originally arrived as a defender. “I’ve always been impressed with his ability on the ball,” said Hodgson of the player who, like him, has experienced defeat in a Europa League final. “He’s a very good character who has been a joy to work with for the past three years. I’m just delighted that he has introduced some other elements into his game that means we are reaping the rewards.” Ed Aarons

• Match report: Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace

4) Klopp’s front-loaded Liverpool pounce on lapses

After a week of intensive focus on what Liverpool have lost, Jürgen Klopp’s tactical switch here was a reminder of what the champions do have in abundance – a formidable array of striking options swelled by the £41m signing of Diogo Jota. Putting all of them on the pitch against Chris Wilder’s dangerous team was one way of compensating for absences in defence and midfield, and worth revisiting when the situation allows despite the impact on Liverpool’s overall fluidity at Anfield. Sheffield United defended well on Saturday – with John Egan, Enda Stevens and George Baldock impressive – but two lapses were all it took for Liverpool to extend their unbeaten home league record to 62 matches. “It is a ruthless league,” Wilder said. No team are better equipped to inflict punishment than the champions. Andy Hunter

• Match report: Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United

5) Time for Solskjær to let Van de Beek unpick defences?

