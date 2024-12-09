Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson blocks Bukayo Saka, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and Bournemouth’s impressive full-back Milos Kerkez. Composite: Guardian Picture Desk

Amorim toiling as games pile up

There are numerous issues when taking over a team mid-season. One is that a new head coach might not have the right players for his plan and he has very little time to implement what he wants with those he does. Ruben Amorim has arranged his players – in various combinations – into his preferred 3-4-3 formation and it is clear what the strategy is, although there are flaws. The defence is struggling, where the three centre-backs are not performing their main duty of keeping clean sheets. Against Forest every set-piece looked like it might result in a goal. Only Nikola Milenkovic did score from a corner but the others were more farcical as André Onana got confused by Morgan Gibbs-White and a seemingly harmless Chris Wood header was allowed to drop in off the post. Maybe chopping and changing is Amorim’s issue and he needs to back a first-choice back three to allow them to settle and offer a foundation to build on. Will Unwin

Spurs’ style seems unsustainable

When Tottenham went 2-0 up against Chelsea through Dejan Kulusevski after 11 minutes, one thing was absolutely certain: it would not finish that way. Control is something most managers crave but Ange Postecoglou apparently wants mayhem, and his arguably reckless high press and relentlessly high-tempo style occasionally produces spectacular results. But is it sustainable to play with all guns blazing, all season, as if the bell is about to ring for the end of lunch break? Predictably, Tottenham’s press combined with some slapdash defending afforded Chelsea the space they needed to get back into the game and win it. In terms of goalmouth action, it was similar to the recent 2-2 draw against Roma: a memorable affair but another Spurs lead squandered. Neutrals should thank Postecoglou for providing such a pleasing point of difference in the Premier League, but don’t expect the club’s fans take the same view. Luke McLaughlin

Hard lessons for inexperienced Saints

Do the Southampton hierarchy believe they have the tools to get out of trouble? One win in 15 has left Saints a point worse off at this stage of the season than the Derby team relegated with a record-low tally of 11 in 2007-08. Southampton lack quality and composure when it matters. Three of their past five defeats, all against teams in Champions League action this week, have been by a single goal, the latest at Aston Villa. In another of those defeats, 5-1 against Chelsea, Saints played with 10 men for more than 50 minutes. The results are demoralising but is changing the manager the answer? At the weekend Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who scored on his England debut last month, was punished by Jhon Durán for a moment of naivety. Kyle Walker-Peters was the only Saints player to feature at Villa Park with any sustained Premier League experience. Southampton are learning things the hard way. Ben Fisher

Aggressive Robinson tames Saka

Antonee Robinson has started 144 league games for Fulham over the past four and a bit seasons. Since Fulham’s return to the Premier League in 2022, the Milton Keynes-born USA international has been one of the most consistent left-backs in the division and yet is a weirdly undiscussed figure. He played a vital role in restricting Arsenal’s threat. Where others have a tendency to stand off Bukayo Saka, Robinson engaged him aggressively and had the better of their duel. And if his pass accuracy was just 52.6%, perhaps the kindest thing that can be said is that preserving possession wasn’t necessarily the priority. “He’s one of the best left-backs in this league,” said Marco Silva. “He’s one of the full-backs with most assists in open-play moments, a great professional, a proper athlete. He’s improving his defensive positions and some defensive decisions season by season and week by week.” Jonathan Wilson

Injuries thwart City’s recovery bid

Pep Guardiola believes that injuries will continue to restrict Manchester City’s title defence but has told his players to “accept the challenge”. After ending a sequence of four successive away defeats with the draw against Crystal Palace, City face Juventus in Turin on Wednesday and then Manchester United in Sunday’s derby with several key defenders likely to be missing. “When we arrived in the last stages of the treble season it was because everybody was there and everybody was involved,” reflected Guardiola. “But it’s not a question of luck, it’s life and that’s what sometimes happens. What I said to the players – don’t feel sorry [for yourselves], accept the challenge. It will be more difficult but it is what it is and maybe at the end we will have more satisfaction in the way that we are going to deal with these problems than any other season we won the title.” Ed Aarons

Opposing full-backs shine at Ipswich

In Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Ipswich’s Leif Davis, a sodden Sunday in Suffolk saw two of English football’s blossoming left-sided defenders, both of whom interest the elite. Two most modern full-backs were able to show off the high ceiling of their talents. The Hungary international was first to show, blazing to the byline after a Justin Kluivert pass. If both are better known for their attacking qualities, defensive capabilities were put to the test in an all-action, chaotic contest. Kerkez, signed via Bournemouth’s admired scouting network from Dutch club AZ, was asked to look after Omari Hutchinson, Ipswich’s right winger. The pair fought a running battle that ended honours even. Davis in particular has a reputation for attacking but he curbed Kluivert, while also lifting home spirits with overlapping runs in support of Liam Delap. Ipswich’s bargain-hunting scouts plucked Davis from Leeds after he impressed on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship. John Brewin

Time could be running out for Howe

Eddie Howe has done a pretty decent job as manager of Newcastle, building and drilling a side who are solid at the back, dangerous in attack, and a physical challenge for every opponent. But after failing to qualify for Europe last season they’ve made a poor start, 12th in the table with 20 points and 19 goals from 15 games. Although there is no shame in losing away to Brentford – of the eight visitors to the Gtech Community Stadium, only one has left with a point – his bosses are not known for their patience, forgiving nature and generosity of spirit. As such, Howe is under pressure, and also not overly furnished with excuses: almost all of his key players are available. So, though the good work he’s done must not be forgotten – he has tidied a significant mess and few managers would have thought to convert Joelinton from misfiring centre-forward into vicious central-midfielder – if things do not improve he’ll soon be seeking alternative employment. Daniel Harris

Leicester need to tighten up

Leicester have gained four points from two games under Ruud van Nistelrooy, and most Foxes fans would be delighted with that – rightfully so, given how much they were struggling. All is not perfect, though, as they have let in a combined total of 47 shots in two home games so far – 31 against West Ham on Tuesday, and 16 against Brighton on Sunday – and it is something the former goalscoring extraordinaire wants to look at before they face the Premier League’s elite teams. Sterner tests follow when they host Manchester City and travel to Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa in the next month. Peter Lansley

Tuchel must turn to Palmer

Fraser Forster’s futile gesture of rage summed it up. Cole Palmer had just floated a perfect Panenka penalty over the Tottenham goalkeeper to seal three points for Chelsea. Having dived to his right, gambling that Palmer would go the same way as his emphatic earlier spot-kick, Forster watched the ball float gently over him before scuffing it away in frustration. That is the effect that Palmer’s immense ability has on opponents. He was imperious in the 3-0 win against Aston Villa on 1 December before scoring in the 5-1 victory at Southampton last Wednesday. Close control, composure, ability to beat players, range of passing and finishing: every aspect of his game continues to improve. Thomas Tuchel did not have the chance to manage this rare talent at Stamford Bridge because he left almost a year before Palmer arrived. But the new England manager should plan to build his team around the 22-year-old’s sublime ability. LMc

Everton facing tough end to year

After a comprehensive win over Wolves on Wednesday, Everton’s weekend started with the disappointment of the Merseyside derby being postponed because of Storm Darragh. However, Sean Dyche’s side would have been buoyed by the results of Southampton and, in particular, Ipswich, who lost 2-1 to Bournemouth despite leading 1-0 with three minutes to go. But with games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City to come before the end of the year, Everton – currently five points above the relegation zone – could yet start 2025 in the bottom three and now have another fixture to fit into their schedule. Stephen Flynn