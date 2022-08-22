Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guardian sport
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eddie Howe
    Eddie Howe
    English association football player and manager (born 1977)
  • Brenden Aaronson
    American soccer player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marc Cucurella
    Spanish association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  • William Saliba
    French association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
    Spanish association football manager and former player

1) Fearless Howe has Newcastle on the rise

Pep Guardiola’s football is not for everyone – some prefer a more emotional, aggressive style – but what cannot be argued is that it is the hardest style to beat. Though possession is not everything, against a team that has so much of it, an opponent needs to be almost perfect to get a result, and in the hour after they went behind, Newcastle were close to that, producing a scintillating display of power, bravery and imagination – for which Eddie Howe deserves much praise. It’s one thing saying you plan for your team to attack the defending champions with aggression, another to actually mean it, and something else entirely to convince your players that they’re good enough to pull it off. But Howe did all of that, presiding over a performance that will resonate throughout the league, showing other, more fearful – and for now, at least, more expensively assembled teams – what can be done with the right attitude, while also putting them on notice that Newcastle are coming. Daniel Harris

2) Aaronson leaves Chelsea defenders blue

Brenden Aaronson’s brother, Paxten, plays for the Leeds playmaker’s MLS alma mater, Philadelphia Union, and his sister, Jaden, is also a fine footballer but the two US-based siblings will surely only be inspired by how the 21-year-old ran this rout of Chelsea for his new team. From a quasi-No 10 berth, Aaronson took many of the set-pieces and flitted all over the Elland Road turf, giving Thomas Tuchel’s vastly more experienced defenders – particularly Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella – a serious runaround. In pickpocketing the hapless Édouard Mendy for the opener he ignited his team and scored his first Leeds goal. “I’ve dreamed about this for a long time and it’s a dream come true,” he said of what was only his second competitive appearance for the club. “It shows how much progress we have made.” Aaronson’s was a performance of maturity and augurs well for his and Leeds’s future. Jamie Jackson

3) Saliba makes Arsenal happy

William Saliba’s sweetly struck left-footed finish for Arsenal’s third goal at Bournemouth was a sublime – if slightly unexpected – moment of individual brilliance. But it was the centre-back’s defensive performance that had Mikel Arteta purring. The 21-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Nice and Marseille, has been an assured presence in central defence since his debut at Crystal Palace on the opening day. Saturday saw a pair of key interceptions, Kieffer Moore’s not inconsiderable physicality nullified and each of Saliba’s 76 passes completed. Arsenal fans’ adaptation of The Champs’ 1958 hit “Tequila” – with Saliba’s name inserted – rang out in the late evening sunshine at Bournemouth, before continuing in the Arsenal dressing room. It may become this season’s anthem. Sam Dalling

4) Conte seeking midfield stability

Tottenham’s midfield has been a problem for two or three years now, and remains their biggest barrier to a title challenge. Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 places a huge burden on the midfield two, who are frequently outnumbered by smart technical sides such as Chelsea last week, and Wolves on Saturday. The issue is not so much personnel – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are fine players – but control. When the front three and wing-backs can coordinate their press and win the territorial battle, as happened in the second half, it works. When they cannot, Spurs look vulnerable. Jonathan Liew

Antonio Conte has a need for control at Spurs.
Antonio Conte is still searching for control at high-flying Spurs. Photograph: John Walton/PA

5) Manchester City’s comeback cannot hide vulnerability

No team, however brilliant, hits its peak more than a few times a season; City keep winning titles because their modal level is so high, and that was so before they signed Erling Haaland. But having added the game’s first lab-created goalmonster to a side that was already able to dominate any opponent, it’s almost impossible to see how they can be bested over 38 games – and yet. There are more good attackers in the Premier League than before, meaning there are now more teams theoretically able to take points off the best, and the downside of Pep Guardiola’s possession-heavy style is that his goalkeeper and defenders were recruited primarily for their on-ball ability, not their ability to keep goal and defend. So when they meet a side confident enough to go at them – as happens in the later stages of the Champions League – they can be punished and, though the relentless ferocity of their comeback against Newcastle shouldn’t be ignored, their domestic rivals would do well to take note nevertheless. Daniel Harris

6) Trossard’s brilliance benefits Brighton

Towards the end of last season, Leandro Trossard was linked with Newcastle, but as the transfer window rolls to a close, he remains at Brighton. “I thought it was a bit longer than that,” shrugged Graham Potter, when reminded that the Belgian has just a year left on his contract. Considering his team’s excellent start to the season without Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, Potter is entitled to be unruffled by the thought of losing another player. He is a manager who makes frequent reference to the concept of “the collective”. Trossard was hailed as a budget Eden Hazard when he joined Brighton three years ago but it some time since we saw his compatriot – still at Real Madrid, in case you were wondering – show off such quality. Trossard’s finish for Brighton’s second goal, winning a battle of wits with Lukasz Fabianski after breaking through West Ham’s lines, showed just why the likes of Newcastle covet him. John Brewin

7) Pereira finds new home at the Cottage

After spending four of the past six seasons out on loan from Manchester United, Andreas Pereira has finally found a permanent home at Fulham. Marco Silva brought the Belgian-born Brazilian midfielder to Craven Cottage this summer in the hope he could become a key cog on their return to the top flight. Aleksandr Mitrovic is rightly the man in the spotlight after his dramatic winner against Brentford but Pereira was imperative throughout for Fulham. On Saturday, Pereira pulled the strings in midfield and was a constant threat from set-pieces against a side that ripped apart his former employers, Manchester United, the week before. He looks settled and eager to finally prove he is worthy of being a Premier League player following 11 years at Old Trafford that saw him grace the English top flight on 45 occasions. Succeeding out of spite is a tried and tested method, and Pereira looks to be relishing his new prominent role. Will Unwin

8) Eze offers Palace another dimension

Wilfried Zaha rightly earned the plaudits for his double in Crystal Palace’s first win of the season but another forward also merits considerable credit for his supporting role in sweeping aside Aston Villa. Eberechi Eze was a revelation and the former QPR midfielder looks poised to add another dimension to the Palace attack this season. His recovery from a ruptured achilles tendon has taken time but the 24-year-old is now match fit and seemingly playing with the handbrake off. His stunning assist in the draw at Liverpool was an indication of his ability and vision, while his rampaging runs against at Selhurst Park had Villa toiling. Eze, who is playing with more freedom in the midfield after starting all three matches this season, has a great understanding with Zaha. If they both stay fit plenty of other Premier League opponents will be feeling as disorientated as Villa were on Saturday. Simon Mail

Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) tries to get to grips with Eberechi Eze during a fine display from the Crystal Palace playmaker.
Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) tries to get to grips with Eberechi Eze during a fine display from the Crystal Palace playmaker. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

9) Lampard leaps to Gordon’s defence

Frank Lampard was irritated by the focus on Anthony Gordon’s end product after Everton claimed their first point of the season against Nottingham Forest, given responsibility for 19 shots producing one late goal lay among several players. “I don’t want to make this a press conference about Anthony Gordon’s finishing,” said the Everton manager. “We work on it all the time with every attacking player.” The scrutiny was fair, and perfectly understandable at the end of a week in which Everton rejected £45m from Chelsea for the 21-year-old and explored a loan deal for Ajax’s attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Gordon was one of the few Everton players to carry a threat in the final third against Forest but few of his five shots seriously troubled Dean Henderson. Lampard said: “Anthony has a lot of strings to his bow and goalscoring will come. At 20 years of age I wouldn’t have got into a modern-day Chelsea team with the way I was playing. I only felt confident to rack up big numbers when I was 23, 24 and onwards. It is a process.” Andy Hunter

10) Will set-piece coach fix Foxes’ flaws?

No new signings on the horizon, a wantaway star player, a winless start to the season and a familiar defensive vulnerability; these are testing times for Leicester City and Brendan Rodgers. Leicester let in a joint league-high 19 goals from set pieces last season and have already conceded two from dead balls this campaign, with Southampton’s Che Adams profiting from a long throw to equalise on Saturday. Leicester, who took the lead through James Maddison’s precise free-kick, are trying to appoint a specialist set-piece coach, whose arrival has been held up by red tape. “He’s not coming in with a magic wand,” Rodgers said. “He’s going to give us a lot of analysis and he is a very skilled coach of course. But that [goal] is about basics, it’s about getting two contacts on the ball. If you don’t get the first contact, then a set-piece coach won’t make a magic difference to that.” Ben Fisher

Pos

Team

P

GD

Pts

1

Arsenal

3

7

9

2

Man City

3

6

7

3

Leeds

3

4

7

4

Tottenham Hotspur

3

4

7

5

Brighton

3

3

7

6

Newcastle

3

2

5

7

Fulham

3

1

5

8

Brentford

3

3

4

9

Crystal Palace

3

0

4

10

Nottm Forest

3

-1

4

11

Southampton

3

-2

4

12

Chelsea

3

-2

4

13

Aston Villa

3

-3

3

14

AFC Bournemouth

3

-5

3

15

Liverpool

2

0

2

16

Everton

3

-2

1

17

Wolverhampton

3

-2

1

18

Leicester

3

-3

1

19

Man Utd

2

-5

0

20

West Ham

3

-5

0

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • B.C. Lions taking more time to evaluate quarterback Nathan Rourke's injured foot

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions had little to say Saturday regarding the status of quarterback Nathan Rourke. The 24-year-old from Victoria, who leads the CFL in passing yards (3,281) and touchdowns (25), injured his right foot in the fourth quarter of Friday's 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he was sacked by Pete Robertson. Rourke didn't return to the game and donned a walking boot. “Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was examined by team doctors this morning," the Lions said Saturday

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard