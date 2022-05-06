Premier Lacrosse League 'open' to talks with Canada's senior indoor leagues

The co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League says he is open to having discussions with Canada's two leading senior leagues about how to best share players.

However, Paul Rabil says finding a resolution to their dispute will be "difficult."

Ontario's Major Series Lacrosse and British Columbia's Western Lacrosse Association issued statements on Wednesday, asking for "good-faith discussions" with the PLL, which is based in the United States.

The two Canadian leagues administer the Mann Cup, the country's senior indoor lacrosse championship.

A provision in the PLL's standard contracts prevent its players from competing in other sporting events, including lacrosse, when the field league's season is on.

Most of the Premier Lacrosse League's season overlaps with the two indoor leagues' season.

Rabil says the clause is necessary for insurance reasons and is standard among other professional sports leagues in North America.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press