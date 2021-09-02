Premier Jason Kenney addresses weeks-long absence during 4th wave of pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney took questions from viewers on Facebook Live on Wednesday, after weeks of vacation. The premier had been criticized by some doctors and the Opposition for his absence at a time COVID-19 cases were surging. (Jason Kenney/Facebook - image credit)

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reappeared after a weeks-long absence on Wednesday with a Facebook live where he answered selected questions from Albertans and teased an upcoming incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Kenney's last public appearance was 23 days ago, on Aug. 9, when he announced an expansion to the Labatt's brewing plant in Edmonton.

Since then there have been frequent public calls from doctors and the Opposition for the premier to step in and communicate a plan to combat the surging, delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic.

In response to a viewer question about his absence, the premier said with a laugh, "I'm right here, in the McDougall Centre [the site of the premier's Calgary office], where I've been working this week."

The premier said he has been on a summer holiday — the first lengthy vacation he's taken since 2015. He said earlier in the day, he had attended a lengthy briefing with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who also has not been seen in public since Aug. 13.

"It's important that a person in my position doesn't burn out," Kenney said.

He also addressed concerns that he chose to make his first appearance after his absence on Facebook, rather than hosting a news conference that would allow reporters to freely ask questions and follow-ups.

"I'm hiding in plain view," Kenney joked. "Normally we get tens of thousands of viewers … I think that's public accountability right there."

Questions the premier chose to answer included plans for re-implementing a mask mandate or further measures —Kenney says they'll monitor the situation — and how the province will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The premier said there will be an announcement soon on a new and different incentive to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"We may have to take other measures to encourage people, the unvaccinated, to ensure they are not putting themselves in a position where they're transmitting," Kenney says.

Despite making up less than 12 per cent of Canada's population, Alberta is currently home to 38 per cent of the country's active COVID-19 cases.

About 66 per cent of all Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19, considerably lower than the national average of 73.3 per cent.