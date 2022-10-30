Is Premier Investments Limited's (ASX:PMV) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Premier Investments' (ASX:PMV) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Premier Investments' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Premier Investments is:

17% = AU$285m ÷ AU$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Premier Investments' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Premier Investments' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 21%. This certainly adds some context to Premier Investments' exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Premier Investments' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 21% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PMV? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Premier Investments Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (implying that it keeps only 42% of profits) for Premier Investments suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Premier Investments has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 66%. Still, forecasts suggest that Premier Investments' future ROE will drop to 13% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Premier Investments' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

