Premier Ford, health officials set to make announcement

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement alongside the health minister and the province's associate chief medical officer of health on Saturday.

Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe will holding a news conference at Queen's Park at 11 a.m. ET.

This announcement comes as Ontario sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the province re-introduced tighter restrictions on social gatherings for Toronto, Peel and Ottawa with hopes to bring the number of daily cases back down.

A limit of 10 people may congregate indoors, and 25 may get together outdoors. The premier said those who break these rules risk facing a minimum fine of $10,000 for the organizers and a $750 fine for the guests.

401 new cases on Friday

On Friday, Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19, making it the highest daily case count since early June.

The province has seen an upswing in its infection numbers since mid-August, largely in three public health units: Toronto, Peel and Ottawa. They recorded 130, 82, and 61 cases respectively, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.

Just over two-thirds of Friday's cases were found in people under 40, she said.

Within the province's 34 health units, 24 recorded five or fewer cases. Of those 24 units, 15 saw no new cases at all.

Friday's testing reached 35,826 and the government plans to ramp up its testing capacity to 50,000 tests per day this fall.