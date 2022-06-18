Premier Doug Ford marches in York region Pride parade

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Premier Doug Ford made a surprise appearance at the York region's Pride parade in Newmarket on Saturday afternoon.

Ford tweeted that he "had a blast" at the event, the first Pride the region has held in-person since the pandemic began.

York Regional Police also took part in the event, tweeting that they were happy the celebrations could take part in-person this year.

Ford last attended the region's Pride parade in 2019, arriving unannounced on that occasion as well.

The Canadian Press