Quebec premier has the highest approval rating in Canada, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford dwindles near bottom

Elisabetta Bianchini
·2 min read
Premier Approval 2022 (Angus Reid Institute) (Angus Reid Institute)

A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute shows that Quebec Premier François Legault and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe are seeing the highest approval ratings in Canada, while Ontario's Doug Ford, New Brunswick's Blaine Higgs and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are at the bottom of the approval ratings.

After winning re-election in October, Legault is approved of by 57 per cent of people in Quebec, after facing a dip in support in the middle of the year.

Moe in Saskatchewan has regularly seen a high approval rating, coming in with 56 per cent approval in the province.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at a news conference prior to the throne speech at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at a news conference prior to the throne speech at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The premier with the lowest approval rating in Canada is Stefanson in Manitoba, at 26 per cent. Of the people in the province surveyed, 43 per cent indicated they "strongly disapprove" of the premier and 22 per cent indicated they "disapprove" of Stefanson.

"Earlier this month Stefanson announced $200 million in spending to add 2,000 health care professionals to the province, which, like the rest of the country, has faced immense challenges in this area," the Angus Reid Institute's findings reads.

Approval of Ontario Premier Doug Ford (Angus Reid Institute)
Approval of Ontario Premier Doug Ford (Angus Reid Institute)

Moving east to Ontario, Premier Ford continues to see a low approval rating in the province at only 34 per cent. The Angus Reid Institute highlighted the recent criticism of the premier invoking the notwithstanding clause in an attempt the stop Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) education workers from striking.

"Ford’s government recently invoked and subsequently revoked the rarely used notwithstanding clause to ban Ontario education union members from striking and impose a new contract upon them," the information from the Angus Reid Institute reads.

"The decision to reverse course was made after much criticism and nationwide union protests planned in response. Ford stated last week that he would not use the clause again after a court ruled that his government’s proposed law to limit public sector wage growth (Bill 124) was unconstitutional."

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has been seeing a steady decline in his approval rating, now at 28 per cent approval in the province. The Angus Reid Institute highlights that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Higgs in November for his handling of the review of the province's Official Languages Act, and has been called out by parents for the decision to eliminate the French immersion program.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, with 5,030 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

Latest Stories

  • Higgs's early election call was legal, appeal court rules

    A self-styled democracy watchdog has lost its legal challenge to Premier Blaine Higgs's snap election call in 2020. Democracy Watch had argued that the premier's decision to go to the polls early was illegal because of a fixed-date election law. The New Brunswick Court of Appeal says Higgs was within his legal rights to trigger the election two years early. Key sections of the law "bind" the premier to ask for a dissolution of the legislature according to the legislation's schedule, "while prese

  • Majority of Supreme Court gives right-wing election law argument a skeptical hearing

    A majority of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism Wednesday at arguments that state legislatures should be unbound by state constitutions in how they run elections.

  • Ukraine war: new figures suggest only one in four Russians support it, but that won't be enough to oust Putin

    Public approval of the war has declined significantly, but the president himself appears safe, for the time being.

  • Michael Cohen says Donald Trump should still be 'very uncomfortable' after he personally escaped conviction in the Trump Organization's tax fraud case

    Cohen, Trump's onetime fixer, told Insider the conviction opened the door for more potential lawsuits against the former president and his family.

  • Do Trump’s still loyal followers really think it’s ok to suspend the Constitution?

    Letters to the Editor: Trump is still fixated on the 2020 results and will say and do anything to overturn them.

  • Putin: Russia may be fighting in Ukraine for ‘long’ time

    STORY: Amid significant retreats on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday publicly acknowledged that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time.In a televised meeting with his Human Rights Council, Putin said achieving results from what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine can be ‘a long process’.But Putin said he saw no reason to mobilize additional soldiers... at least not yet. “In these conditions, the talk about some additional mobilization efforts make no sense. There is no need for this for the state and for the Defense Ministry.”300,000 reservists were called up in September and October in the country’s first mobilization since World War Two, causing deep dismay and chaos in Russian society.Putin also used Wednesday’s televised event to warn the West that Russia would defend itself with all means at its disposal. The risk of nuclear war is growing, Putin said… adding that Russia saw its arsenal as a means to retaliate, not to strike first. "We haven't gone mad, we understand what nuclear weapons are. We have these means and they are more advanced and modern that in any other nuclear country, this is obvious today, it's a fact. But we are not going to swing it like a razor running around the world, but, of course, we proceed from the fact that we have got it." Putin has rarely discussed the longevity of the war, although he boasted in July that Russia was just getting started.For Ukrainians - after nearly 10 months of war - Fears are mounting as winter sets in and air strikes escalate.Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on Wednesday warned of an apocalyptic scenario if Russia continues targeting critical infrastructure.“Kyiv might lose power, water, and heat supply. The apocalypse might happen, like in scary Hollywood films, when it's not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature. But we are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen. We are fighting! We are not giving up!” Ukraine’s capital city lacks enough heated shelters to take in all 3.6 million residents in the event of complete outages. And the mayor said people should be ready to evacuate if the situation worsens. One Kyiv resident told Reuters, people here pray to live in their homes and pray for victory to come as soon as possible.

  • Earth has been hit by an ‘unusual, intense blast of energy’ from nearby galaxy that could change our understanding of the universe

    ‘This event looks unlike anything else we have seen before,’ says one scientist

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Watson rusty in return but Browns get 27-14 win over Texans

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension f

  • Jets spoil Maurice's return to Winnipeg, beat Panthers 5-2

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice’s return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Mark Scheifele had a pair of power-play goals and Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished with three assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots as Winnipeg improved to 10-3-0 at home. Zac Dalpe and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 12 saves on 15 shot