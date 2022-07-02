Premier announces changes in senior government roles

Premier Blaine Higgs announced new changes to senior leadership roles in New Brunswick's provincial government on Thursday.

The deputy minister of health now is Eric Beaulieu, according to a press release from the premier's office.

“We know health care is a major concern for our province," said Higgs. "Eric Beaulieu will be continuing to lead the work already begun so that New Brunswickers see improved access to primary healthcare."

Jim Mehan, who earlier served as the assistant deputy minister in the department, is now the deputy minister of social development. Mehan has been serving as a public servant for the province for a long time.

Heidi Liston has been appointed as the deputy minister of environment and climate change.

According to Higgs, this role would help the province to focus better on the issues surrounding climate change and take actions to mitigate the impact on New Brunswick.

Also, Cade Libby will now be the deputy minister of intergovernmental affairs, deputy minister of aboriginal affairs and president of the Regional Development Corporation, stated the release.

Rhythm Rathi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal