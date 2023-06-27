Premier 15s has a new name – but there are three things it must to do to get to the next level

The Premier 15s final attracted double the amount of spectators than in 2022 - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

The Premier 15s will be known as Premiership Women’s Rugby next season as the female top flight continues on its path towards professionalism.

The official rebrand is one of the first changes driven by Belinda Moore, the league’s chief executive, who was appointed earlier this year to oversee a 10-year strategy for the competition to turn professional.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The league’s relaunch, which is being hailed as a “new era for women’s rugby” comes off the back of a record-breaking season for the female game in England.

Last April, 58,498 fans watched the Red Roses win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam against France at Twickenham, while a crowd of 9,668 watched Gloucester-Hartpury win the Premier 15s title last weekend – more than double the previous attendance for last year’s final.

After the end of a torrid rugby season which saw three clubs collapse in the men’s Premiership, Moore has outlined her ambition to transform the women’s top flight into the world’s most “competitive, progressive and sustainable” domestic competition.

A new logo has been created to coincide with the rebrand but there are no details about new broadcast or sponsor partners, despite Moore telling the Telegraph last week that she has been “pleasantly surprised” about the volume of interest from brands looking to invest in the women’s rugby space.

Telegraph Sport has outlined three areas where the women’s top-flight could improve heading into the 2023-24 campaign, when Leicester Tigers and Ealing Trailfinders will make their Premiership Women’s Rugby debuts.

League needs to follow a better structure

Last year’s World Cup in New Zealand meant women’s rugby’s 2023-23 season finished extraordinarily late. With summer training camps for internationals already pencilled in ahead of WXV, the new global competition which launches in September, coaches are already voicing their concerns about the workload of their top players who might be at risk of burnout.

Most Premier 15s clubs will start their pre-season on July 31, which means Exeter and Gloucester-Hartpury players will have just five weeks off. “It’s almost becoming a 12-month season,” Dave Ward, the Bristol Bears head coach, told Telegraph Sport earlier this month. It’s so difficult for the players because everyone wants their pound of flesh. We obviously want to see our club players as much as we can, but what I’d like to do is work with the RFU and the WRU and work out a training plan that works for everyone, so the girls can have some proper time off.”

Dave Ward: 'It’s almost becoming a 12-month season' - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

The stop-start nature of the Premier 15s which, unlike the men’s Premiership, breaks each year for the Six Nations, is also another bugbear for coaches. For fans, it means the league is difficult to follow. One solution could be to scrap the Premier 15s Cup and carry on as normal, allowing non-internationals - including those from club’s centres of excellence and dual registered athletes - to experience playing at the highest level and finish the season earlier.

Secure a free-to-air broadcast deal

It was possible to watch last weekend’s Premier 15s final - as well as the semi-finals - on four different platforms: the RFU’s website, YouTube, BT Sport 2 and BBC iPlayer. A bit of an overkill, perhaps.

Story continues

BT Sport’s coverage of the business end of the league has proved a popular hit but the co-operation has thus far shown no interest in wanting to show games during the regular season.

For the league to go up a level, it needs buy-in from a free-to-air channel. Previously, the league’s lack of competitiveness has understandably turned off potential broadcasters. But with Leicester and Ealing - two clubs that appear to be heavily supported as they enter their debut seasons in the women’s top flight this year - lopsided score lines could finally become a thing of the past.

With England hosting the women’s World Cup in 2025, there is no better time for a broadcaster to get in on the act and become the home of women’s rugby. We’re not talking drastic demands here, either. If ITV, the previous broadcaster for the women’s World Cups, were to show one Premier 15s match on ITV4 each week, it would help reach new audiences.

A better spread of international stars

Clubs who fail to field an average of 13 English players in their average matchday squads next season will be docked points and hit with fines. The RFU rightly wants to use the league as a breeding ground for homegrown talent, but the spread of international players - who are funded by their respective unions and do not count as part of the league’s new £190,000 salary cap - has become an elephant in the room.

“If there are 10 teams in the league and 32 Red Roses, that’s three each, for a competitive landscape,” Giselle Mather, Ealing’s director of rugby, said in an interview with Telegraph Sport earlier this year. “That’s what I believe should be in each of the sides and then our Red Roses are challenged week in, week out.”

With the pressure for the league to remain a level playing field on its path to professionalism, it is hard to disagree with such logic.