Premier 15s: Quins back to the top while Lightning end year in style

Credit: Still Sport Photography

Harlequins returned to winning ways and back to the top of the Tyrrells Premier 15s table with a 38-10 victory over Worcester Warriors at Surrey Sports Park, writes Ella Jerman.



Quins, who suffered their first defeat of the season to London rivals Saracens last weekend, stormed into a 26-0 half-time lead thanks to tries from Shanaugh Brown, Jade Konkel and Heather Cowell.



The hosts quickly extended their lead in the second half, Cowell dotting down for her second before Leanne Riley got her name on the scoresheet.

FULL TIME! QUINS - 38 WORS - 10 pic.twitter.com/jCO8SiRCKt — Harlequins Women 🃏 (@HarlequinsWomen) December 21, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The visitors burst into life late on scoring twice in the space of five minutes, but the damage had been done and Quins reclaim their spot at the top of the table for Christmas.



That is because previous leaders Saracens’ visit to Richmond was postponed due to heavy rain. The fixture will be rescheduled for a later date in the season.



Meanwhile, Loughborough Lightning finished the year in style with a thumping 55-7 win at home to Bristol Bears.



Emily Scarratt, Olivia Jones, Katy Daley-Mclean, Detysha Harper, Isla Alejandro, Bryony Field and 17-year old Morwena Talling all scored in the bonus-point victory, Naomi Keddie’s late try proving nothing but a consolation for the Bears.

Story continues

73 | TRY TIME



INCREDIBLE RUN FROM MORWENNA!!!



The 17 year old superstar smashes through @BristolBearsW to score!



CON ❌



⚡️55 -0 🐻 pic.twitter.com/mAMV6b5g83 — Lightning Rugby (@LightningRugby) December 21, 2019





The result means Loughborough go into 2020 in third, while Bristol remain in seventh.



Ellie Underwood scored a late try to help Gloucester-Hartpury edge out Wasps 22-17 to finish 2019 fourth in the standings.



After a tight first half, it looked like Wasps were to emerge victorious when they went 17-8 in front but tries from Ti Tauasosi and Underwood wrapped up a seventh win of the season for the Cherry and Whites.



Elsewhere, DMP Sharks secured their fifth win of the season with a 27-10 victory at bottom-of-the-table Firwood Waterloo.