Daily Briefing: A premature victory lap on inflation?

Steve Coogan, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Are President Joe Biden and the Inflation Reduction Act that passed last month responsible for a dip in inflation? Hold on, the experts say. Also in the news: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin moves to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state and Ukraine continues to liberate towns that were under Russian control.

👋 I'm Steve Coogan, filling in for Nicole Fallert today and the rest of the week. Before we jump into the news, what do you think of Daily Briefing? Love it? Want to see different kinds of stories? If you'd like to share, we want to hear your thoughts here.

Here is Wednesday's news.

🌅 Up first: The best way to get a crying baby back to sleep? Researchers say they have figured it out. Read more

Is Biden responsible for inflation dip? Victory lap is premature, experts say.

President Joe Biden touted progress on inflation Tuesday, even though the government's latest data reinforced concerns. The yearly pace of inflation declined slightly in August, but the drop wasn't as large as economists predicted. And two other key gauges – the month-over-month change in prices and an inflation measure that excludes volatile food and energy costs – did the opposite: They rose. Read more

Top takeaways: Critics charge the White House with taking credit for deficit reduction that disappeared soon after the Inflation Reduction Act became law. Many economists said the legislation probably would have at best a modest effect on inflation, especially in the short term. What voters will be paying attention to in November is how far their paychecks can stretch.

🛑 Can't read the article about the president's victory lap? That's because it's a subscriber-only story. We try our best to make our journalism as accessible as possible, but we need your support to write important stories like these. You can subscribe here — we're even having a sale! 

President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, on Tuesday, September. 13, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, on Tuesday, September. 13, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II heads to Parliament to lie in state

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday. Amid somber pageantry, the coffin will be borne as it is taken amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. The late queen's coffin left Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds gathered along the route to Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, has been by her mother's side since the queen died last week at 96. Anne issued a statement after the plane landed, thanking those who paid respects on the late monarch's final journey. Read more

Royal news right in your inbox: Subscribe to Keep Calm and Carry On, a newsletter answering all of your questions about the royal family following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Seen from the top of the Wellington Arch, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken in a royal hearse to Buckingham Palace in London to lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room on September 13, 2022.
Seen from the top of the Wellington Arch, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken in a royal hearse to Buckingham Palace in London to lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room on September 13, 2022.

More news to know now:

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Ukraine liberates more towns, pushes for Russian troops to surrender

The Ukraine military claimed Tuesday it had downed one of Russia's Iran-built drones as Kyiv's counteroffensive continued to drive back the invaders from northeastern towns occupied since the early weeks of the war. The Ukrainian military published images of wreckage from the drone, encountered near Kupiansk, where Ukraine troops have made a recent push into the strategically important city of Izyum. Early Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wants to cap the revenue of electricity producers making extraordinary profits due to the war and climate change and announced she would travel to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. Read more

  • Counteroffensives: Ukraine retakes more territory in a week than Russia captured in months

  • Video: Liberated Ukraine city of Izium carries scars of battle

Northeastern University will be open after package explodes on campus

A package exploded on the campus of Boston's Northeastern University late Tuesday, injuring a staff member, the school confirmed as authorities said another suspicious package was found near a prominent art museum. The package was delivered to Holmes Hall shortly before 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened it, a university spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. "The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated," the email stated. Local police are working with the FBI and ATF. In an alert published Tuesday night, the university stated campus will be "open and fully operational" on Wednesday. Read more

  • Video: One injured as package explodes on the campus of Boston's Northeastern University

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here. Already a subscriber and want premium content texted to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for our subscriber-only texting campaign.

California is negotiating Colorado River water reductions amid drought

California water agencies that depend on Colorado River supply are quietly negotiating combined reductions of between 320,000 and 400,000 acre-feet from the fast-dwindling Lake Mead reservoir next year. Four agencies that use the river water talk regularly, and will meet again Wednesday. It's unclear if the move would be enough to assuage harsh criticism from neighboring states such as Arizona and Nevada, who are already being forced to make cuts under previous legal agreements, or to satisfy federal officials who say 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in reduced use is needed from seven states in 2022 to keep the system and its drought-ravaged reservoirs afloat. Read more

A bleached 'bathtub ring' is visible on the banks of Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam on August 19, 2022 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona. Water levels at Lake Mead stand at 27 percent of capacity, its lowest level since being filled in the 1930s following the construction of the Hoover Dam.
A bleached 'bathtub ring' is visible on the banks of Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam on August 19, 2022 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona. Water levels at Lake Mead stand at 27 percent of capacity, its lowest level since being filled in the 1930s following the construction of the Hoover Dam.

📷 Photo of the day: Aces move closer to WNBA title📷

Chelsea Gray continued her scorched-earth tear through the playoffs Tuesday night, bringing the Las Vegas Aces within one game of their first-ever WNBA championship. For the sixth time in eight playoff games, Gray finished with 20-plus points. She also dished out eight assists in the 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The Aces now hold a commanding 2-0 series lead and can clinch their first WNBA title with a victory Thursday evening in Connecticut. Read more

Head here to see more of the best photos from the 2022 WNBA playoffs. 

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young puts up a shot as Connecticut Sun forward/guard DeWanna Bonner (24) defends during Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young puts up a shot as Connecticut Sun forward/guard DeWanna Bonner (24) defends during Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

A little something different

Amy Grant and Vince Gill perform at the Ryman Auditorium on December 13, 2021 in Nashville.
Amy Grant and Vince Gill perform at the Ryman Auditorium on December 13, 2021 in Nashville.

Steve Coogan is an audience editor at USA TODAY. Sign up for the email here.  Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden taking a premature victory lap on inflation?: Daily Briefing

Latest Stories

  • Kremlin has no comment on report of U.S. envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

    "There were no meetings at the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow. His Richardson Center specialises in negotiating the release of prisoners and hostages, and the ex-diplomat has been involved in the release of several high-level prisoners, including that of American Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison last year.

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Redblacks hoping for elusive home win when they host Argonauts this weekend

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks find themselves in unfamiliar territory, and it feels pretty good. For the first time this season, Ottawa (3-8-0) is riding a two-game winning streak and would love nothing more than to extend that streak and finally give Redblacks fans an elusive home win, when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. "We've got to make sure we handle our business," said Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice. "We have to make sure we play and not think about winning the last two games.

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.