Parents share their relief as premature twins born with coronavirus are allowed home

Sarah Curtis with her twins Kenna and Lissa in hospital.

Parents have spoken of their relief as their premature twins - who were born with coronavirus - have been allowed home.

Sarah Curtis, 32, was diagnosed with COVID-19 just days before she gave birth.

Although she was asymptomatic, Curtis felt “scared” and “annoyed” at the prospect of putting her children at risk, a fear exacerbated by doctors not knowing whether or not her unborn twins could pick up the virus in the womb.

She went into labour ten weeks early on 3 July, but because of the coronavirus hospital restrictions, her husband Aaron, 33, was unable to be there.

Parents Aaron and Sarah Curtis with their four children, twins Kenna and Lissa, Roick, nine, and Marcey, six.

Twins, Kenna and Lissa, were born weighing just 3lbs each. Shortly after birth it was confirmed that they were both suffering from COVID-19, which was passed to them through the placenta.

Aaron was finally able to see his babies and wife on 11 July, after a difficult eight days apart.

Six weeks later, the family were able to leave the hospital and carry on caring for their children at home, after they were deemed fit and well.

“I was more scared of having Covid than my water breaking - I was so nervous,” Curtis explained.

“When I got the confirmation that I had coronavirus I was just so angry with myself.

“I didn’t know what it meant exactly, it was so nerve wracking.

“I’ve lost a daughter and I was fearing the worst.”

Curtis’s pregnancy wasn’t straightforward, as she was diagnosed with twin-to-twin syndrome, a prenatal condition in which twins share unequal amounts of the placenta's blood supply resulting in the two foetuses growing at different rates.

Twins Kenna and Lissa, in hospital.

Twins Kenna and Lissa, on the day they left the incubator.

“I had a really hard pregnancy - I had twin to twin syndrome,” Curtis said.

“I had to have a laser surgery where we were told they were trying to save one of the babies - we weren’t meant to have both.

“Adam was only allowed to come see me at the very end due to coronavirus.

“It was a miracle that both twins survived.

