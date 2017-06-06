Prelude to College World Series: 8 super regional sites set

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- The NCAA has announced sites for the eight super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament.

The best-of-three series begin Friday and Saturday. Winners will advance to the College World Series, which opens June 17 in Omaha.

Super regionals starting Friday: Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 national seed Oregon State (52-4); Cal State Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach State (41-18-1); Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21); Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10).

Super regionals starting Saturday: Sam Houston State (44-21) at Florida State (43-21); Mississippi State (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17); Missouri State (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16); Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17).