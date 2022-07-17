Preliminary probe on Uvalde school shooting finds 'systemic failures' by various authorities, reports say

A preliminary report from a Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting blamed multiple failures by those in positions of power for not halting the massacre, according to media reports.

The report describes “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making”: how police disregarded department active-shooter training, how the school district did not adhere fully to its safety plan and how the shooter's family did not recognize warning signs ahead of the massacre, according to the Texas Tribune, which obtained a copy of the report ahead of its scheduled release to the public.

CNN, which also obtained a copy of the report, said the investigators cited the law enforcement response, the school system, the shooter's family and social media.

The committee didn't find any "villains" other than the shooter, the report said, according to CNN.

The committee has held closed-door meetings over the past month investigating the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Outrage has skyrocketed over the response of law enforcers who converged on the school but waited more than an hour before breaching a fourth-grade classroom – even as terrified students dialed 911 for help.

Earlier this week, the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, and TV station KVUE exclusively obtained and released hallway surveillance video of the shooter and responding law enforcement officers from the shooting.

Families of the victims were expected to receive the committee's report and have a chance to view the hallway video Sunday afternoon, according to committee chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows.

What is in the report?

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials responded to the mass shooting, according to the nearly 80-page report obtained by multiple media outlets.

The overwhelming majority of responders at the school were federal and state law enforcement, the Tribune said. Law enforcement officials responding included 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, the outlet reported.

The investigative committee has been attempting to answer many questions about what happened during the May 24 shooting, including why law enforcement officers waited more than an hour to enter the classroom where the gunman was.

While the full investigation hasn't been completed, the preliminary report provides initial details gathered from testimony to families and community members, many of whom have voiced frustration over conflicting law enforcement descriptions and details of the events surrounding the shooting.

Among the more than 40 people who testified before the committee: Administrators with the Texas Department of Public Safety, officers from the Uvalde police department, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco are among those who testified.

How did the shooting narrative change?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initially praised law enforcement officers for their actions during the shooting and praised their “amazing courage by running toward gunfire." He later walked back his statement after it was revealed that officers waited more than an hour after the shooter entered the school to storm the classroom.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw called the police response an "abject failure" that put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children at a Texas Senate hearing in June. McCraw blamed the school district's police chief Pete Arredondo, the incident commander, for stopping officers from quickly confronting the gunman.

A different report obtained by the Statesman earlier this month – written by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and sought by the Texas Department of Public Safety – also found a Uvalde police officer aimed his rifle at the gunman before he entered the school but waited for a supervisor's permission to open fire.

What did the hallway video show?

The exclusive video obtained by The Statesman and TV station KVUE earlier this week showed the delayed law enforcement response.

In the video, officers walk back and forth in the hallway without entering or attempting to enter the classroom where the shooter was located. Even after hearing at least four shots from the classrooms 45 minutes after police arrived, officers did not move to enter the room. They finally rushed into the classroom and killed the gunman an hour and 14 minutes after police arrived on the scene.

Law enforcement experts who reviewed the video for the Statesman called police action “disastrous” and “inexcusable.”

Media: @nicole_carroll to @brianstelter @ReliableSources on releasing the #Uvalde videos: "The agencies in charge of this have misled us. We wouldn't be doing our job if we let these same officials who've been stonewalling us decide when and where and how this video got out." pic.twitter.com/4DWOUGKNmq — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) July 17, 2022

The Texas House committee had pushed for the 77-minute videotape to be released to the public and the Department of Public Safety wanted to release the video as well, saying it would promote transparency without interfering with ongoing investigations.

But Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee objected to releasing the video and instructed the DPS to keep it confidential as investigations continued.

The video that the House committee will make available to families and the public Sunday will not include footage of the gunman walking into the school and the view from the hallway of the gunman initially firing his way into the classrooms. The video the Statesman obtained includes that footage.

Contributing: Tony Plohetski, Austin American-Statesman; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uvalde school shooting report finds multiple failures