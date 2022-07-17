Preliminary probe on Uvalde school shooting finds 'systemic failures' by various authorities, reports say

Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A preliminary report from a Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting blamed multiple failures by those in positions of power for not halting the massacre, according to media reports.

The report describes “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making”: how police disregarded department active-shooter training, how the school district did not adhere fully to its safety plan and how the shooter's family did not recognize warning signs ahead of the massacre, according to the Texas Tribune, which obtained a copy of the report ahead of its scheduled release to the public.

CNN, which also obtained a copy of the report, said the investigators cited the law enforcement response, the school system, the shooter's family and social media.

The committee didn't find any "villains" other than the shooter, the report said, according to CNN.

The committee has held closed-door meetings over the past month investigating the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Outrage has skyrocketed over the response of law enforcers who converged on the school but waited more than an hour before breaching a fourth-grade classroom – even as terrified students dialed 911 for help.

Earlier this week, the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, and TV station KVUE exclusively obtained and released hallway surveillance video of the shooter and responding law enforcement officers from the shooting.

Families of the victims were expected to receive the committee's report and have a chance to view the hallway video Sunday afternoon, according to committee chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows.

Here's what we know.

What is in the report?

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials responded to the mass shooting, according to the nearly 80-page report obtained by multiple media outlets.

The overwhelming majority of responders at the school were federal and state law enforcement, the Tribune said. Law enforcement officials responding included 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, the outlet reported.

The investigative committee has been attempting to answer many questions about what happened during the May 24 shooting, including why law enforcement officers waited more than an hour to enter the classroom where the gunman was.

While the full investigation hasn't been completed, the preliminary report provides initial details gathered from testimony to families and community members, many of whom have voiced frustration over conflicting law enforcement descriptions and details of the events surrounding the shooting.

Among the more than 40 people who testified before the committee: Administrators with the Texas Department of Public Safety, officers from the Uvalde police department, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco are among those who testified.

How did the shooting narrative change?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initially praised law enforcement officers for their actions during the shooting and praised their “amazing courage by running toward gunfire." He later walked back his statement after it was revealed that officers waited more than an hour after the shooter entered the school to storm the classroom.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw called the police response an "abject failure" that put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children at a Texas Senate hearing in June. McCraw blamed the school district's police chief Pete Arredondo, the incident commander, for stopping officers from quickly confronting the gunman.

A different report obtained by the Statesman earlier this month – written by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and sought by the Texas Department of Public Safety – also found a Uvalde police officer aimed his rifle at the gunman before he entered the school but waited for a supervisor's permission to open fire.

What did the hallway video show?

The exclusive video obtained by The Statesman and TV station KVUE earlier this week showed the delayed law enforcement response.

In the video, officers walk back and forth in the hallway without entering or attempting to enter the classroom where the shooter was located. Even after hearing at least four shots from the classrooms 45 minutes after police arrived, officers did not move to enter the room. They finally rushed into the classroom and killed the gunman an hour and 14 minutes after police arrived on the scene.

Law enforcement experts who reviewed the video for the Statesman called police action “disastrous” and “inexcusable.”

RALLY AT U.S. CAPITOL: 'I am unwilling to ... be another thought and prayer'

The Texas House committee had pushed for the 77-minute videotape to be released to the public and the Department of Public Safety wanted to release the video as well, saying it would promote transparency without interfering with ongoing investigations.

But Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee objected to releasing the video and instructed the DPS to keep it confidential as investigations continued.

The video that the House committee will make available to families and the public Sunday will not include footage of the gunman walking into the school and the view from the hallway of the gunman initially firing his way into the classrooms. The video the Statesman obtained includes that footage.

Contributing: Tony Plohetski, Austin American-Statesman; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uvalde school shooting report finds multiple failures

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Family buries 4-year-old girl killed by Russian missile

    STORY: Ukraine condemned the strike as a war crime, saying it had killed at least 23 people, including Liza, who had Down's Syndrome, and two other children. Scores more were wounded, including Liza's mother, Iryna Dmitrieva.Russia's Defence Ministry said it hit a military target.Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 125 miles (200 km) southwest of Kyiv, is far from the eastern frontlines of the conflict.Valeria Korol, a speech therapist at the LOGO Club children's center, where Liza saw specialists shortly before she was killed Thursday, told Reuters the child's mother sought safety in Vinnytsia after the war started."Liza began treatment in our centre when she was two-and-a-half-years-old. She and her mother lived in Vinnytsia at the time. Then they moved to Kyiv and lived there for a while. I understand they returned back to Vinnytsia to live in what they thought would be a safe place and started therapy sessions again, and recently attended them regularly," she said.Liza was known as "Sunny Flower" at the children's center.

  • Two rescued after vessel capsizes in Lake Erie in Monroe County

    Two rescued after vessel capsizes in Lake Erie in Monroe County

  • Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal hold Zinchenko talks; Chelsea lead Kounde race; Tottenham to announce Spence

    Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip this summer!

  • The extremist watchers: How a network of researchers is searching for the next hate-fueled attack

    Meet the people who track hate and conspiracy theories in real time: "It looks like I’m just on my phone, but I’m actually trying to save the world.”

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f