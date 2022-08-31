Preliminary Prospectus Filed - Maple Leaf Short Duration 2022-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership National & Quebec Class

Maple Leaf Short Duration 2022-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership
·3 min read
Maple Leaf Short Duration 2022-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Maple Leaf Short Duration 2022-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated August 29, 2022 with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada relating to the initial public offering of Series A and Series F units of the Partnership.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - National Class Units
The Partnership is designed to provide holders of National Class Units ("National Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies primarily engaged in the mining (and in particular, mining for critical minerals) and energy sectors incurring Eligible Expenditures across Canada with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in National Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for National Class Limited Partners. National Class Limited Partners must be residents of Canada or liable to pay Canadian income tax.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2022 of approximately 100% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - Québec Class Units
The Partnership is designed to provide holders of Québec Class Units ("Québec Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies primarily engaged in the mining (and in particular, mining for critical minerals) and energy sectors incurring Eligible Expenditures principally in the Province of Québec with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in Québec Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for Québec Class Limited Partners.. Québec Class Units are most suitable for investors who reside in the Province Québec or are liable to pay income tax in Québec.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2022 of up to approximately 131% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Liquidity Event
The investment portfolios of both the National and Québec Class Units will be actively managed in such a way as to preserve the ability to undertake a future liquidity event, such as a rollover into a mutual fund corporation.

The Syndicate
The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by Scotiabank and includes National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained from any agent.

Offering Jurisdictions
Each of the Provinces of Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Hugh Cartwright, Chairman
MAPLE LEAF SHORT DURATION FLOW-THROUGH PROGRAMS
Tel: 1-866-688-5750
Email: info@mapleleaffunds.ca
Web: www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

A preliminary prospectus dated August 29, 2022 relating to these securities has been ­filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada but has not yet become ­final for the purpose of distribution to the public. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities. This release is provided for information purposes only. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the Prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Capitalized terms not de­fined herein have the meanings set forth in the Prospectus.

SOURCE: Maple Leaf Short Duration 2022-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership



