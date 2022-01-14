Preliminary financial results for 12 months of 2021

In December, “Novaturas” group operated flights from the Baltic markets to Egypt, Tenerife, United Arab Emirates, Cuba, Mauritius, Mexico, and Seychelles. During December, the company served 9.5 thousand customers. Group revenue in December amounted to EUR 7.4 million.

In total, during January - December, the company served 172 thousand customers - 255% more than in the same period last year and 41% less than the corresponding time in 2019. Cumulative January - December turnover reached EUR 109.6 million and was 233% more and 39% lower than the corresponding time last year and in 2019.

"Due to the specifics of the tourism sector, December is traditionally the least active month of the year. However, the last month of 2021, unlike the same period in 2020, stood out with the abundance of holiday destinations available. The usual winter holiday destinations Egypt and Tenerife were supplemented with United Arab Emirates and sightseeing trips by bus and plane during for the festive period. This year we have also introduced the market with a New Year's flight from Vilnius to Turkey. The wide choice of destinations reflected also in the results – in terms of the number of travelers served December 2021 differs by only 15% from the corresponding period of 2019. In December we have also witnessed noticeable trend of holiday planning, all the seats to the holiday period flights were bought in advance, and most of the sales were for summer holidays”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

According to the company, the year of 2021 mirrors the pre-pandemic years in terms of the dynamics of changing numbers of travelers served throughout the year. The number of travelers served has increased every month since the second quarter of last year, with the third quarter being extremely active and reaching its peak in October, just like in 2019. "Last year still differs by 41 percent in terms of the number of travelers served if compared to 2019. This was largely influenced by the first quarter of 2021, when we were only able to resume operations in February and with very limited selection of holiday destinations available. Throughout the rest of the period, we have significantly reduced this difference on a monthly basis, gradually approaching to the numbers of travelers served before the pandemic. We are starting the year of 2022 with all the usual winter holiday destinations and with the returning ski season, so the beginning of this year will be much more productive if compared to last year”, says A. Keinytė.

Story continues

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance

Giedrius Ribakovas

giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,

+370 616 79601



