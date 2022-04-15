Preliminary financial results for 03 month of 2022

AB Novaturas

In March, “Novaturas” group served 14.2 thousand customers, and the group’s revenue amounted to EUR 10.9 million. In total, during January-March, the company served 36.4 thousand customers, 11% less than the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Cumulative January - March turnover reached EUR 27.6 million and was only by 4% lower than the corresponding time in 2019.

"We are closing the first quarter of this year with solid financial results. In terms of both the number of travelers served and the revenue generated in March, for the first time since the pandemic, we have exceeded the results of the same month of 2019. Compared to March 2019, this year we have served 5% more people and generated 11% more revenues”, says Vitalij Rakovski, head of “Novaturas” group.

The company notes that in the second half of March, the number of new reservations group-wide have started recovering, which temporarily had dropped significantly due to Russia's war against Ukraine. "In the last week of March and the first days of April, the average number of new sales reached the usual level. People are still planning and purchasing trips for short term departure period, but the fact that the speed of sales has returned to usual, gives optimism about started summer holiday season,” says the head of the company.

During March the company has operated flights from the Baltic markets to Egypt, Tenerife, Madeira, United Arab Emirates, skiing resorts in France and Italy and long-haul destinations - Cuba, Mauritius, Thailand, Maldives, Zanzibar, and Seychelles. On the 26th of March, the company has opened its summer holiday season by first flight from Vilnius to Turkish resorts.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Story continues

Head of Finance

Giedrius Ribakovas

giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,

+370 616 79601



