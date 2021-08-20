Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Now Available

Limits Apply to Registered Political Parties, Confirmed Candidates and Registered Third Parties in the Federal Election

The Chief Electoral Officer has released the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates for the federal election on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The limits establish how much registered political parties and confirmed candidates can spend on election expenses.

Preliminary election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors.

The final election expenses limits for parties and for candidates will be available on Monday, September 13, 2021, after the lists of electors have been revised.

Expenses limits for regulated activities by registered third parties are also available.