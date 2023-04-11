Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator unveiled draft measures on Tuesday for managing generative artificial intelligence services, saying it wants firms to submit security assessments to authorities before they launch their offerings to the public. The rules drafted by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) come as several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT. They also come after a slew of Chinese tech giants, including Baidu, SenseTime and Alibaba, showed off in recent weeks their new artificial intelligence models which can power applications ranging from chatbots to image generators.